Thomas Zotos

Thomas Zotos

bowler

Full name:Thomas Zotos

Teams

2023 Teams

Greece

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings22
Overs4.04.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs2525
Wickets22
Avg12.512.5
SR1212
Eco6.256.25
BB22
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches77
Innings55
Not outs11
Runs1313
Balls Faced1212
Avg3.253.25
SR108.33108.33
Fours11
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest66
Hundreds00

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