Thomas Zotos
bowler
|Full name:
|Thomas Zotos
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|2
|2
|Overs
|4.0
|4.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|25
|25
|Wickets
|2
|2
|Avg
|12.5
|12.5
|SR
|12
|12
|Eco
|6.25
|6.25
|BB
|2
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|7
|7
|Innings
|5
|5
|Not outs
|1
|1
|Runs
|13
|13
|Balls Faced
|12
|12
|Avg
|3.25
|3.25
|SR
|108.33
|108.33
|Fours
|1
|1
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|6
|6
|Hundreds
|0
|0