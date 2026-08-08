Tirumalasetti Laxminarayana Suman
batsman
|Full name:
|Tirumalasetti Laxminarayana Suman
|Nationality:
|India
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|47
|75
|Innings
|25
|24
|31
|Overs
|156.1
|101.1
|71.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|-
|Maidens
|20
|0
|0
|Runs
|488
|565
|563
|Wickets
|9
|14
|17
|Avg
|54.22
|40.35
|33.11
|SR
|104.11
|43.35
|25.05
|Eco
|3.12
|5.58
|7.92
|BB
|3
|3
|2
|4w
|0
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|T20
|Matches
|38
|47
|75
|Innings
|64
|47
|72
|Not outs
|5
|1
|9
|Runs
|1668
|1159
|1546
|Balls Faced
|3389
|1657
|1230
|Avg
|28.27
|25.19
|24.53
|SR
|49.21
|69.94
|125.69
|Fours
|229
|121
|145
|Fifties
|7
|4
|5
|Sixies
|31
|19
|65
|Highest
|160
|136
|100
|Hundreds
|3
|3
|1