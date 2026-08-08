Tirumalasetti Laxminarayana Suman

Tirumalasetti Laxminarayana Suman

batsman

Full name:Tirumalasetti Laxminarayana Suman
Nationality:India

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches384775
Innings252431
Overs156.1101.171.0
Balls---
Maidens2000
Runs488565563
Wickets91417
Avg54.2240.3533.11
SR104.1143.3525.05
Eco3.125.587.92
BB332
4w000
5w000
10w000

Batting

LeagueFirst classList aT20
Matches384775
Innings644772
Not outs519
Runs166811591546
Balls Faced338916571230
Avg28.2725.1924.53
SR49.2169.94125.69
Fours229121145
Fifties745
Sixies311965
Highest160136100
Hundreds331