Tremayne Dequette Smartt
bowler
|Full name:
|Tremayne Dequette Smartt
|Nationality:
|Guyana
|Batting style:
|right handed batsman
|Bowling Style:
|right arm medium
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|57
|58
|Innings
|56
|52
|Overs
|353.3
|139.4
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|41
|4
|Runs
|1331
|770
|Wickets
|37
|38
|Avg
|35.97
|20.26
|SR
|57.32
|22.05
|Eco
|3.76
|5.51
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|Odi
|T20i
|Matches
|57
|58
|Innings
|36
|26
|Not outs
|10
|6
|Runs
|157
|172
|Balls Faced
|304
|165
|Avg
|6.03
|8.6
|SR
|51.64
|104.24
|Fours
|7
|9
|Fifties
|0
|1
|Sixies
|1
|0
|Highest
|13
|62
|Hundreds
|0
|0