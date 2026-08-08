Tremayne Dequette Smartt

Tremayne Dequette Smartt

bowler

Full name:Tremayne Dequette Smartt
Nationality:Guyana
Batting style:right handed batsman
Bowling Style:right arm medium

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5758
Innings5652
Overs353.3139.4
Balls--
Maidens414
Runs1331770
Wickets3738
Avg35.9720.26
SR57.3222.05
Eco3.765.51
BB53
4w00
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueOdiT20i
Matches5758
Innings3626
Not outs106
Runs157172
Balls Faced304165
Avg6.038.6
SR51.64104.24
Fours79
Fifties01
Sixies10
Highest1362
Hundreds00