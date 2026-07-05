Tyrone Theophile
wicket keeper
|Full name:
|Tyrone Theophile
|Nationality:
|Dominica
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|68
|34
|Innings
|35
|7
|Overs
|208.3
|26.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|32
|1
|Runs
|612
|147
|Wickets
|18
|4
|Avg
|34
|36.75
|SR
|69.5
|39
|Eco
|2.93
|5.65
|BB
|5
|3
|4w
|1
|0
|5w
|1
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|List a
|Matches
|68
|34
|Innings
|127
|34
|Not outs
|9
|2
|Runs
|3055
|605
|Balls Faced
|0
|0
|Avg
|25.88
|18.9
|SR
|0
|0
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|13
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|160
|107
|Hundreds
|3
|1