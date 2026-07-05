Tyrone Theophile

Tyrone Theophile

wicket keeper

Full name:Tyrone Theophile
Nationality:Dominica

Teams

2023 Teams

Titou Gorge Splashers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6834
Innings357
Overs208.326.0
Balls--
Maidens321
Runs612147
Wickets184
Avg3436.75
SR69.539
Eco2.935.65
BB53
4w10
5w10
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classList a
Matches6834
Innings12734
Not outs92
Runs3055605
Balls Faced00
Avg25.8818.9
SR00
Fours00
Fifties130
Sixies00
Highest160107
Hundreds31

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Magloire, Lex

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Hamilton, Kharmal

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Titre, Vivian

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