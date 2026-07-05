Uday Kumar Abhay

Uday Kumar Abhay

all rounder

Full name:Uday Kumar Abhay

Teams

2022 Teams

Rehan Khan Events

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches23
Innings11
Overs1.01.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs35
Wickets01
Avg05
SR06
Eco35
BB01
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueFirst classT20
Matches23
Innings43
Not outs01
Runs91
Balls Faced5014
Avg2.250.5
SR187.14
Fours00
Fifties00
Sixies00
Highest61
Hundreds00

Another Players

Buch, Vihar

Buch, Vihar

Burhanudin, Sabir

Burhanudin, Sabir

Khurshid, Bilal

Khurshid, Bilal

Khan, Adnan

Khan, Adnan

Ali, Kaif

Ali, Kaif

Butt, Wajahat

Butt, Wajahat

Raghavan, Vinod

Raghavan, Vinod

Rehman, Wasee ur

Rehman, Wasee ur

Khan, Rehan

Khan, Rehan

Kharbanda, Rahul

Kharbanda, Rahul