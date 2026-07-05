Uday Kumar Abhay
all rounder
|Full name:
|Uday Kumar Abhay
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|1
|1
|Overs
|1.0
|1.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|3
|5
|Wickets
|0
|1
|Avg
|0
|5
|SR
|0
|6
|Eco
|3
|5
|BB
|0
|1
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|First class
|T20
|Matches
|2
|3
|Innings
|4
|3
|Not outs
|0
|1
|Runs
|9
|1
|Balls Faced
|50
|14
|Avg
|2.25
|0.5
|SR
|18
|7.14
|Fours
|0
|0
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|0
|0
|Highest
|6
|1
|Hundreds
|0
|0