Yousuf Ahsan
batsman
|Full name:
|Yousuf Ahsan
|Nationality:
|Austria
Teams
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|3
|3
|Overs
|11.0
|11.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|98
|98
|Wickets
|5
|5
|Avg
|19.6
|19.6
|SR
|13.2
|13.2
|Eco
|8.9
|8.9
|BB
|3
|3
|4w
|0
|0
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|3
|3
|Innings
|2
|2
|Not outs
|0
|0
|Runs
|30
|30
|Balls Faced
|24
|24
|Avg
|15
|15
|SR
|125
|125
|Fours
|2
|2
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0