Yousuf Ahsan

Yousuf Ahsan

batsman

Full name:Yousuf Ahsan
Nationality:Austria

Teams

2023 Teams

Austrian Cricket Tigers

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings33
Overs11.011.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs9898
Wickets55
Avg19.619.6
SR13.213.2
Eco8.98.9
BB33
4w00
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches33
Innings22
Not outs00
Runs3030
Balls Faced2424
Avg1515
SR125125
Fours22
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00

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