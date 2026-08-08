Zaheer Abbas News View all For those who want to learn more about cricketer Zaheer Abbas, we have compiled all the data about him: statistics from past matches, how he trains, and what motivates him to take the field. Rohit Sharma is a classical player, opines Zaheer Abbas Naming Rohit Sharma as the batsman he likes, legendary Pakistan batsman Zaheer Abbas has opined that Rohit is a classical batsman who creates strokes and plays on the merit of the ball. He added that the Pakistan team should learn from Rohit by observing his technique and picking up good traits. Zaheer Abbas It’s time Pakistan have to learn something from India, opines Zaheer Abbas Zaheer Abbas Jacques Kallis, Lisa Sthalekar and Zaheer Abbas inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame Zaheer Abbas Our batsmen took Bedi, Prasanna, Chandrasekhar to cleaners, reveals Javed Miandad Zaheer Abbas Watching Rohit Sharma bat is pure bliss, attests Zaheer Abbas

International career

Zaheer Abbas, born on July 24, 1947, is a former Pakistani cricketer widely regarded as one of the greatest batsmen in the history of the game. Known for his stylish and graceful batting, Zaheer became famous as 'the Asian Bradman,' a nickname that highlighted his exceptional skill. In the 1982-1983 season, he became the first cricketer to score three consecutive centuries in One-Day Internationals (ODIs). In 2020, Zaheer Abbas was inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame.

Zaheer’s retirement from international cricket came in 1985, but his final moments on the field were not ideal. He chose not to play in the last Test match of his career, a decision made during the 1985-86 series against Sri Lanka in Karachi. He did not receive a proper farewell, which upset many fans. He later explained his retirement by pointing to tensions with senior players, including Imran Khan. Despite this, his achievements and style of play continue to be celebrated.

After retiring from playing, Zaheer Abbas worked in other roles in cricket. He became a match referee for one Test and three One-Day International matches. He also served as the manager of Pakistan's national cricket team. In 2018, the Government of Pakistan awarded him the Sitara-e-Imtiaz for his contributions to the sport. Zaheer also became the ICC president in 2015, joining the ranks of Colin Cowdrey and Clyde Walcott as a cricketer to hold the post. His legacy remains strong, and he is remembered as one of cricket’s finest.

1969: Debut: Zaheer Abbas played his first Test match for Pakistan against New Zealand in Karachi from October 24 to 27, 1969.

1971: First Big Score: Zaheer scored 274 runs in his second Test match against England at Edgbaston, a performance that put him on the map as a top batsman.

1974: Second Big Score: Zaheer scored 240 runs against England at The Oval. Australian Tour: He made 101 runs in Adelaide during Pakistan’s tour of Australia.

1976-77: Australian Tour: Zaheer continued to impress with his batting skills, scoring big runs in the Australian series, including a 101-run knock in Adelaide.

1981-1984: Captaincy: Zaheer Abbas led Pakistan as captain in 1981 and 1984.

1983: Innings of 215 Runs: Zaheer scored 215 runs against India, his third double century in Tests and his 100th first-class century.

1985: Last Test: Zaheer played his final Test match against Sri Lanka in Sialkot from October 27 to 31, 1985.



ODI Career:

1974: Debut: Zaheer played his first ODI for Pakistan against England at Nottingham on August 31, 1974.

1982: ODI Record: Zaheer scored 346 runs in a 4-match ODI series, setting a record for most runs in a series at the time.

1985: Last ODI: Zaheer played his last ODI for Pakistan against Sri Lanka in Hyderabad (Sind) on November 3, 1985.



Leagues Participation

Zaheer Abbas did not play in any cricket leagues during his career.

Domestic career

Zaheer Abbas was known for his elegant batting style. He played with precision and timing, earning the nickname "Asian Bradman" because of his hunger for runs. He spent most of his domestic career with Gloucestershire, where he played for 13 years. He scored over 1,000 runs in most of his seasons, and in two seasons (1976 and 1981), he made over 2,000 runs.

Abbas had a smooth technique that allowed him to play both on the front and back foot. His high back-lift and strong wrists helped him place the ball with accuracy, often hitting boundaries. His batting was admired for its grace and fluidity, and many cricket fans respected his skill.

In first-class cricket, Abbas became the only Asian player to score 100 centuries. He set a world record by scoring a century in each innings of a match eight times. He was also known for scoring both centuries and double centuries in the same match, a feat he achieved four times.

During his time with Gloucestershire, Abbas played 206 first-class matches, scoring more than 16,000 runs. His batting average was 49.79, with 49 hundreds and 76 fifties. He was known for his consistency and ability to play long, successful innings.

Records and achievements

Zaheer Abbas achieved many milestones in his cricket career. His skills and dedication to the game earned him several awards and records. Here are his key achievements:

Pride of Performance Award from the Government of Pakistan in 1971.

Inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame in 2020.

Inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame in 2021.

First batsman to score three consecutive centuries in a One-Day International tournament in 1982/1983.

Only Asian batsman to score 100 first-class centuries, finishing his career with 108 centuries and 158 fifties in first-class matches.

First player to score both a century and double century four times in first-class matches, finishing each of the eight innings not out.

Record for the most runs by any batsman in a 4-match bilateral ODI series with 346 runs in 1982. This record stood until 2015, when it was broken by Hashim Amla.

First Pakistani player to score 4000 and 5000 runs in Test matches.

Personal life

Zaheer Abbas has led a significant life both in cricket and beyond the field.

Family

Zaheer Abbas married Rita Luthra (now Samina Abbas) in 1988. She was born in India. His first wife, Najma Bokhari, is the mother of his three daughters: Rudabah, Roshana, and Hiba.

Finance

As of July 2024, Zaheer Abbas's net worth is around $10.4 million.

Fans

Zaheer Abbas has a loyal fan base, especially in Pakistan. Cricket fans around the world admire his batting skills and his contribution to the game.