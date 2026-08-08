Zefanias Emilio Matsinhe
bowler
|Full name:
|Zefanias Emilio Matsinhe
|Nationality:
|Mozambique
Career Averages
Bowling
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|14
|14
|Overs
|38.0
|38.0
|Balls
|-
|-
|Maidens
|0
|0
|Runs
|242
|242
|Wickets
|14
|14
|Avg
|17.28
|17.28
|SR
|16.28
|16.28
|Eco
|6.36
|6.36
|BB
|4
|4
|4w
|1
|1
|5w
|0
|0
|10w
|0
|0
Batting
|League
|T20i
|T20
|Matches
|22
|22
|Innings
|8
|8
|Not outs
|2
|2
|Runs
|41
|41
|Balls Faced
|61
|61
|Avg
|6.83
|6.83
|SR
|67.21
|67.21
|Fours
|3
|3
|Fifties
|0
|0
|Sixies
|1
|1
|Highest
|23
|23
|Hundreds
|0
|0