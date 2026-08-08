Zefanias Emilio Matsinhe

Zefanias Emilio Matsinhe

bowler

Full name:Zefanias Emilio Matsinhe
Nationality:Mozambique

Career Averages

Bowling

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings1414
Overs38.038.0
Balls--
Maidens00
Runs242242
Wickets1414
Avg17.2817.28
SR16.2816.28
Eco6.366.36
BB44
4w11
5w00
10w00

Batting

LeagueT20iT20
Matches2222
Innings88
Not outs22
Runs4141
Balls Faced6161
Avg6.836.83
SR67.2167.21
Fours33
Fifties00
Sixies11
Highest2323
Hundreds00