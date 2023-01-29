Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction MLR 70 % Chance of Winning BRH 30 % Bet now! Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades will go head to head against each other for the third time in the ongoing Big Bash League season for the knockout round, this time at the Docklands Stadium, Melbourne. Melbourne Renegades won the previous 2 matches both teams played against each other this season on the 15th and 21st of December 2022. The men in red were off to an excellent start to the tournament as they finished the league stage of the Big Bash League in the 3rd spot. They’ve played 14 matches in the tournament so far and have won 7 of them against Brisbane Heat, Sydney Thunder, Melbourne Stars, Hobart Hurricanes and Adelaide Strikers. Brisbane Heat, on the other hand, has been the king of comebacks in the tournament as they finished the league stage of the tournament in the 5th spot and still managed to survive till the knockout round of the Big Bash League 2022-23. They are 7th on the table and are yet to open their account. In the previous game of Melbourne Renegades, Aaron Finch and Matthew Critchley played exceptional cricket to chase 143 runs in 18.3 overs against Adelaide Strikers, Aaron Finch was the better of the two batsmen scoring 63 runs. He was awarded Player of the match for his performance. Brisbane Heat eliminated Sydney Thunder in the eliminator round on 27th January 2023. Usman Khawaja and Narnus Labuschagne gave their best efforts to put up a monstrous target of 204 runs on the scoreboard in the first innings. Usman Khawaja scored 94 runs off just 55 balls while Marnus Labuschagne piled up 73 runs in 48 balls. Brisbane Heat eventually won the match by 8 runs according to the DLS method. Will Brisbane Heat open their account against Melbourne Renegades this season or Melbourne Renegades make it 3 in 3? Let us analyse the game further.

Facts

Aaron Finch has been the best batsman for Melbourne Renegades in the tournament. He is the highest run scorer for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League with 418 runs at an average of 41.80.

Tom Rogers has been the highest wicket-taker for his team in the tournament and we pick him to be the highest wicket-taker for Melbourne Renegades against Brisbane Heat.

Jimmy Peirson is the highest run-scorer for Brisbane Heat in the ongoing Big Bash League with 324 runs. We can expect him and Usman Khawaja to exhibit their fierce batting skills in the next game against Melbourne Renegades.

Michael Neser has picked 22 wickets in the tournament so far and we are picking him as the top wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat given he is the No.1 bowler for them.

We pick Aaron Finch again to be the Man of the Match award as he averages 41.80 in the tournament.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat’s current edition of the Big Bash League was like a rollercoaster ride. However, they haven’t been able to crack Melbourne Renegades this season they have lost twice against them.

Melbourne Renegades on the other hand are looking strong as they were directly qualified for the knockout round of the league. They have strong team players in their favour which is a driving force behind us leaning towards the Renegades with a 70/30 chance of winning.

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Melbourne Renegades has been playing their part this season and shutting the mouths of critics. Everything seems to be going in their bag. The team is performing quite well as a team on the field.

Aaron Finch, Sam Harper, and Martin Guptill are key to the batting attack. Kane Richardson and Tom Rogers will lend support in the bowling line-up.

We expect nothing less than a firecracker of an event between the teams. The first two matches between the teams were intriguing and this ought to be the same.

We expect it to be an average-scoring game on 29th January for the knockout round of the tournament. Irrespective of which team bats first, the first-inning score is expected to be above 140 runs.

We are rooting for Melbourne Renegades to win the forthcoming match against Brisbane Heat.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

This is the third time Melbourne Renegades and Brisbane Heat are playing against each other in this edition of the Big Bash League. The average first-inning score here is 155 runs as seen in the previous 5 matches played on this surface. Fun fact the host of the venue, Melbourne Renegades have only won while bowling first on this track, hence we can say that team winning the toss will opt bowling first and chase the target. Melbourne Renegades to win the toss and will elect bowling first.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Docklands Stadium, Melbourne to shuffle around 26°C on 29th January 2023 according to the weather forecast. The wind is expected to give some support to the bowling department with the new ball in the powerplay. There is no possibility of precipitation during the game.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Max Bryant, Josh Brown, Colin Munro, Sam Billings, Ross Whiteley, James Bazley, Mark Steketee, Xavier Bartlett, Mitchell Swepson, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sam Heazlett, Michael Neser, Jack Wildermuth, Matt Renshaw, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge, Usman Khawaja, Sam Hain, Jimmy Peirson.

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Captain Josh Brown Batsman Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batting All-rounder Matt Renshaw Batsman Sam Hain Batsman James Bazley Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Spencer Johnson Bowler Mitchell Swepson Bowler Jimmy Peirson Wicket-Keeper

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat are yet to win against Melbourne Renegades in this season but in the last 6 matches in the Big Bash League, they’ve lost only once. They will only be playing their 16th game of the season.

While the Brisbane Heats bowled well to stop Melbourne Renegades from chasing 138 runs in the previous match, the batsmen did not stand up to the task in the first innings. Brisbane Heat needs their opening pair Josh Brown and Usman Khawaja to maximise the benefit of the powerplay as they did in the eliminator round of the tournament.

Sam Hain is the player to watch out for from the Brisbane Heat unit.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Ruwantha Kellapotha, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Andre Russell, Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Martin Guptill, Marcus Harris, Jake Fraser-McGurk

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Aaron Finch Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Martin Guptill Batsman Matthew Critchley Bowling All-rounder Jake Fraser Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Fawad Ahmed Bowler Kane Richardson Bowler Ruwantha Kellepotha Bowler Will Sutherland Bowling All-rounder Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades is still in the top 3 spots of the points table with 14 points and will now aim to knockout Brisbane Heat on 29th. Now they just have to defeat Brisbane Heat and the team in the challenger round to qualify for the finals of the Big Bash League.

Aaron Finch and Matthew Critchley were the standout players for the Melbourne Renegades in their match against Adelaide Strikers. Aaron Finch was phenomenal in the previous game and scored 63 runs at a strike rate of 116.67.

Aaron Finch and the team need to buck up to turn things around and be in the challenger round of the Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades have played 19 matches against each other of which Melbourne Renegades have won 13 matches.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades - 19 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 6 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 13 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Melbourne Renegades. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 1.992, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.816. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsmen

Jimmy Peirson is the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat this season and played well in the recent matches too. He is expected to score more than 50 runs in the upcoming match. The odds for the same are @3.5

Shaun Marsh can deliver with a bat for his team. He can play a cameo in the powerplay overs and in the next match. The odds for the same are @6.

Aaron Finch, the skipper of Melbourne Renegades has been in terrific form. He can top score for his team. The odds for the same are @4.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers

The odds of Tom Rogers being the best top bowler for his team are @4.74. He has the potential to take two or more wickets in this match.

Michael Neser troubled many batsmen in the tournament as he picked up 22 wickets. The odds of Michael Neser being the top bowler for his team are @4.5.