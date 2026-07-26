Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Gurbaz Rahmanullahwicket keeper
|65
|35
|6
|5
|185.71
|Haris Mohammadwicket keeper
|34
|28
|4
|1
|121.43
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Bracewell Michaelall rounder
|3.2
|0
|16
|2
|4.8
|3
|0
|Mir Usamabowler
|3
|0
|18
|1
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.2
.
Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. G Motie gets on the back foot and punches a drive
13.1
1
Good length, pitching near leg stump. Mohammad Nabi goes back and leg glances back behind square for a run.
12.6
2
DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. G Motie gets on the front foot and drives averagely for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.