Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Lahore Qalandars T20i T20 Global Super League 26.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW

(13 ov.) 124/5

LQA
LQA

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Gurbaz Rahmanullahwicket keeper653565185.71
Haris Mohammadwicket keeper342841121.43
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Bracewell Michaelall rounder3.201624.830
Mir Usamabowler30181600

Latest Highlights

13.2
.

Bracewell pitches one up, pitching outside off stump. G Motie gets on the back foot and punches a drive

13.1
1

Good length, pitching near leg stump. Mohammad Nabi goes back and leg glances back behind square for a run.

12.6
2

DROPPED! Full ball, outside off. G Motie gets on the front foot and drives averagely for two runs. A chance for a catch, but it's dropped.

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