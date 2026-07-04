Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Prediction

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars are all set to battle it out on the cricket field for the 4th match of the Big Bash League at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne on 16th December.

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Hobart Hurricanes ended the previous Big Bash League edition in the 5th spot of the points table with 7 wins and 27 points in 14 matches. Meanwhile, Melbourne Stars completed the previous edition in the 6th spot of the points table with also 7 wins but 26 points in 14 matches. Their Net Run Rate was also lesser than that of the Hobart Hurricanes which placed them in the 6th spot.

Hobart Hurricanes would have high hopes for the upcoming fixture, while Melbourne Stars are playing their second match of the tournament and will look forward win it. Here we are with our analysis of this exciting match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Prediction

Last two teams of the previous Big Bash League edition, Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades are ready to begin this season with a bang at the Cazaly’s Stadium, Cairns on 15th December.

Brisbane Heat finished the previous Big Bash League edition in the 7th spot of the points table with just 3 wins to their name in 14 matches. On the other hand, Melbourne Renegades finished the previous edition in the last spot of the points table with also 3 wins in 14 matches. Their Net

Knights vs Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Knights vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Knights is 40% and of Warriors is 60%.

Our Prediction

It’s the third game for both the teams in the CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23. Both teams are currently without a win in this year’s tournament and would be looking toward breaking the 2 game-losing streak. Warriors are currently 6th in the table with an NRR of -0.250 and the Knights are languishing at the bottom with a sorry NRR of -3.150.

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Knights vs Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Warriors are favourites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely look at. Rosier to score over 20.5 is priced at 1.83 and a hundred to be scored in the match is priced at 2.75.

Weather Report

With an 87% probability of precipitation and 99% cloud cover, the chances of rain are extremely high at the Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein. Knights have already lost a game here against Western Province via the DLS method so they should be well prepared here.

Knights Player List

Orapeleng Motlhoaring, Raynard van Tonder, Rilee Rossouw, Matthew Kleinveldt, Christoffel Klijnhans, Farhaan Behardien, Jacques Snyman, Migael Pretorius, Patrick Botha, Patrick Kruger, Romano Terblanche, Wandile Makwetu, Mangaliso Mosehle, Pite van Biljon, Jason Raubenheimer, Alfred Mothoa, Gerald Coetzee, Gregory Mahlokwana, Mbulelo Budaza, Nealan van Heerden.

Knights Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Gihahn Cloete Wicketkeeper Jacques Snyman Batting Allrounder Raynard van Tonder Batsman Pite van Biljon Batsman Patrick Botha Bowling Allrounder Patrick Kruger Bowling Allrounder Migael Pretorius Bowling Allrounder Alfred Mothoa Bowler Nealan van Heerden Bowler Nhlankanipho Mpungose Bowler Monde Maquunqu Bowler

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wihan Lubbe Batting Allrounder Joshua Chippendale Batsman Sinethemba Qeshile Wicketkeeper Matthew Breetzke Batsman Diego Rosier Batting Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batsman Lesiba Ngoepe Batting Allrounder Alindile Mhletwya Bowler Dane Paterson Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler Marco Jansen Bowling Allrounder

Knights vs Warriors Head to Head

The last time Knights and Warriors faced each other was in the 21st match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Knights win the match by 7 wickets. The Knights won the toss and elected to field first. JJ Smuts scored a wonderful 135 of 137 balls to propel the Warriors to a score of 264/9. Wihan Lubbe (32) was the other pick of batsman. In terms of bowling, Alfred Mothoa (10-0-45-4) and Migael Pretorius (10-0-47-3) were the picks of the bowlers for the Knights. Rilee Rossouw (73) and Raynard van Tonder (66) set up a wonderful chase for the Knights to win the game. JJ Smuts (10-1-47-1) and Tsepo Ndwandwa (7-0-42-0) were the picks of the bowlers for the Warriors in the losing cause.

Matches played between Knights and Warriors: 5 Matches

Matches won by Knights: 2 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 1 Match

Matches won by Warriors: 2 Matches

Knights vs Warriors Betting Odds

As per market odds, Warriors to win the match is priced at 1.72 and Knights to win the match is at 2.10. The bookies clearly favour the Warriors in this game.

Run Rate was lesser than that of the Brisbane Heat which placed them in the last spot.

Will Melbourne Renegades start the tournament with a win or will Brisbane Heat be on the winning side on 15th December? Here we are with our analysis of the much-anticipated match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Chance of Winning

Brisbane Heat didn’t have a fruitful season in the previous Big Bash League. Finishing at the second last spot of the points table must have disappointed them. This season they will aim to start fresh with a brand new captain, Usman Khawaja.

Their opponents on the other hand were also the worst performers in the previous edition. But they’ve won the title in the 2018-19 edition and know how to win the big matches. Here they are now with almost the same team as the previous year and will try to make a statement by winning the 3rd match of the tournament.

Both the teams are equally competitive but we think it’s a 60/40 chance in favour of Melbourne Renegades given their experience and performance of the team.

Our Prediction

Melbourne Renegades are a stronger side than Brisbane Heat. The Head to Head stats favours Melbourne Renegades to win the game. While Brisbane Heat is also a tough team to beat, we are leaning towards Melbourne Renegades. They look in red hot form and are hungry for victory.

Our prediction - Melbourne Renegades Win

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

There is no doubt that Melbourne Renegades are the better team out of the two. The batting order is all fired up and we saw how dangerous their batsmen are in the past. We can expect some fine innings from their best performers like Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Kane Richarson. A Caribbean showdown to say the least.

We expect nothing less than a cracking match and we believe it is going to be a high scoring one.

If Melbourne Renegades bats first, we can expect a total of more than 180 runs. If Brisbane Heat comes out to bat first, we expect a score of under 170 runs.

We are backing Melbourne Renegades to win the 3rd match.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Match Toss Prediction

The surface at Cazaly’s Stadium is a bowling-friendly one and offers great assistance to both pacers and spinners. Batsmen will have to spend quality time in the middle to get going here. The team winning the toss might elect to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected to hover around 23°C on the matchday with 71% humidity and 14 km/hr wind speed. There are no chances of precipitation during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play.

Brisbane Heat Player List

Brisbane Heat Squad - Xavier Bartlett, James Bazley, Sam Billings, Max Bryant, Sam Hain, Sam Heazlett, Usman Khawaja ©, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Colin Munro, Michael Neser, Jimmy Peirson, Matthew Renshaw, Mark Steketee, Mitchell Swepson, Ross Whiteley, Jack Wildermuth, Spencer Johnson, Will Prestwidge

Brisbane Heat predicted playing XI:

Brisbane Heat will be led by Usman Khawaja in this edition of the Big Bash League.

Player Name Role Usman Khawaja Captain Jimmy Peirson Wicket Keeper Colin Munro Batting All-rounder Marnus Labuschagne Batting All-rounder Michael Neser Batting All-rounder Max Bryant Batsman James Bazley Batsman Mitchell Swepson Bowler Matthew Kuhnemann Bowler Mark Steketee Bowler Ross Whiteley Batting All-rounder

Brisbane Heat Team Form

Brisbane Heat has not won a single game in their last 5 matches in the previous Big Bash League. They won’t be looking for the same performance in the upcoming tournament and bring out their best game for the upcoming match.

Brisbane Heat does not have their top performer Chris Lynn in the squad now and is going to play with a new captain. It will be an intriguing match to see how the new captain delivers in the next game.

Brisbane Heat will expect to start the tournament with a win to gain the winning momentum for the upcoming matches.

Melbourne Renegades Player List

Melbourne Renegades Squad - Zak Evans, Aaron Finch, Akeal Hosein, Liam Livingstone (withdrawn), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper, Mackenzie Harvey, Nic Maddinson (c), Shaun Marsh, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Kane Richardson, Tom Rogers, Will Sutherland, Jon Wells, Jack Prestwidge, Ruwantha Kellapotha, Marcus Harris, Andre Russell (replacing Liam Livingstone, first four matches only), Martin Guptill (replacing Liam Livingstone, 10 group matches and finals)

Melbourne Renegades Predicted Playing XI

Martin Guptill is the newest addition in the team. Nic Maddinson will continue to lead Melbourne Renegades in this edition as well.

Player Name Role Nic Maddinson Captain Sam Harper Wicket Keeper Aaron Finch Batsman Andre Russell Bowling All-rounder Shaun Marsh Batsman Tom Rogers Bowling All-rounder Kane Richardson Bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman Bowler Akeal Hosein Bowler Marcus Harris Batsman Jonathan Wells Batsman

Melbourne Renegades Team Form

Melbourne Renegades did not have a dream tournament in the previous edition. Even Melbourne Renegades haven’t won a single game in their last 5 matches in the Big Bash League. With the likes of Aaron Finch, Andre Russell and Kane Richardson, they surely can get back to the winning side. Nic Maddinson really needs to think something different if the team wants to regain the winning momentum in the upcoming Big Bash League.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Head-to-Head

Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades have played 17 matches against each other in which Melbourne Renegades have emerged winners in 11 games.

Matches between Brisbane Heat and Melbourne Renegades - 17 Matches

Won by Brisbane Heat - 6 Matches

Won by Melbourne Renegades - 11 Matches

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Brisbane Heat. The odds for Brisbane Heat to win the game is 1.82, while for Melbourne Renegades it's 1.96. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Batsmen

Colin Munro was the lead run scorer for Brisbane Heat in the previous Big Bash League. He amassed 390 runs in 13 matches with an average of 43.33 and a strike rate of almost 180.

Andre Russell is a man of big matches. He has the best strike rate amongst the entire Melbourne Renegades team. We expect Andre Russell to maximise the score for his team.

Aaron Finch has been very dependable for Melbourne Renegades every season. He is the leading run-scorer and top performer for Melbourne Renegades with 2817 runs.

Brisbane Heat vs Melbourne Renegades Top Team Bowlers

Tom Rogers had an incredible tournament in the previous edition. He was the lead wicket-taker and picked up 20 wickets for Melbourne Renegades in 13 matches. If there is someone who can restrict Brisbane Heat from putting in a big total, it is Tom Rogers.

Mark Steketee is the highest wicket-taker for Brisbane Heat and we expect him to set the upcoming match on fire with his bowling efforts.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Chance of Winning

Hobart Hurricanes last few matches have been full of ups and downs. They lost their previous encounter against Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League. This season they will hope to take revenge for their last encounter and win the game.

Their opponents on the contrary also didn’t have an admirable tournament in the last Big Bash League. But they’ve won many matches against Hobart Hurricanes in the past and know how to play against them. Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars will aim to gain those points and keep the momentum on their side early on in the tournament.

Both the teams are equally competitive but we think it’s a 60/40 chance in favour of Melbourne Stars given their experience and performance of the team.

Our Prediction

Melbourne Stars are a stronger side than Hobart Hurricanes. The Head to Head stats favours Melbourne Stars to win the game. While Hobart Hurricanes is also a tough team to beat, we are backing up towards Melbourne Stars. Melbourne Stars will again outperform Hobart Hurricanes in the upcoming match.

Our prediction - Melbourne Stars Win

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Clearly Melbourne Stars looks stronger side of the two teams. The batting order is all geared up with Glenn Maxwell as their captain. Marcus Stoinis their top All-rounder can play some big shots in the upcoming game.

We can an enthralling game in the coming future and might be an average scoring game. If Melbourne Stars bats first, we can expect a total of more than 140 runs. If Hobart Hurricanes come out to bat first, we expect a score of under 135 runs.

We are backing Melbourne Stars to win the 4th match.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Match Toss Prediction

The pitch at MCG is one of the most balanced surfaces in Australia. Bowlers, particularly seamers, get a bit of help early on, and settled batters can play their shots easily.

Due to the gathering of moisture, the seamers may get a little more help than usual. Spinners, on the other hand, do not get much help on this surface and that will continue to remain true.

The average first innings score at this venue is 143. It cuts down to 127 in the 2nd innings. Henceforth team will be winning the toss might elect to bowl first and chase the target.

Weather Report

Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia weather forecasted for the next 10 days will have a maximum temperature of 34°c / 94°f on Sun 25. Min temperature will be 10°c / 49°f on Fri 16. Most precipitation falling will be 24.70 mm / 0.97 inches on Wed 14. The windiest day is expected to see the wind of up to 33 kmph / 21 mph on Mon 12. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into play on the matchday.

Hobart Hurricanes Player List

Hobart Hurricanes Squad - Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Nathan Ellis, Caleb Jewell, Shadab Khan, Billy Stanlake, Ben McDermott, Riley Meredith, Mitch Owen, Tim David, Wil Parker, D’Arcy Short, Matthew Wade, Mac Wright, Paddy Dooley, Chris Tremain, Joel Paris, Zak Crawley (overseas replacement for Shadab Khan)

Hobart Hurricanes predicted playing XI:

Hobart Hurricanes will be led by Matthew Wade their top performer in the Big Bash League.

Player Name Role Matthew Wade Captain Ben McDermott Wicket Keeper Nathan Ellis Bowler Riley Meredith Bowler Billt Stanlake Bowler Faheem Ashraf Bowling All-rounder Tim David Batting All-rounder D Arcy Short Batsman Zak Crawley Batsman Asif Ali Batting All-rounder Joel Paris Bowler

Hobart Hurricanes Team Form

In their previous 5 encounters, Hobart Hurricanes have won only 2 games. They lost their previous encounter against Melbourne Stars by a huge margin of 106 runs. Hobart Hurricanes will now focus on the new season and improve their game against Melbourne Stars.

Hobart Hurricanes will have D’Arcy Short, their highest run scorer in the Big Bash League. It will be a spellbinding game to see how Short plays in the next game.

Hobart Hurricanes will expect to start the tournament with a win to gain the winning momentum for the upcoming matches.

Melbourne Stars Player List

Melbourne Stars Squad - Luke Wood, Trent Boult, Joe Burns, Joe Clarke, Brody Couch, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Liam Hatcher, Clint Hinchliffe, Nick Larkin, Hilton Cartwright, Marcus Stoinis, Beau Webster, Glenn Maxwell (c), Adam Zampa

Melbourne Stars Predicted Playing XI

Glenn Maxwell will continue to lead Melbourne Stars in this edition as well.

Player Name Role Glenn Maxwell Captain Joe Clarke Wicket Keeper Trent Boult Bowler Adam Zampa Bowler Nathan Coulter-Nile Bowler Luke Wood Bowling All-rounder Marcus Stoinis Batting All-rounder Joe Burns Batsman Beau Webster Batsman Hilton Cartwright Batting All-rounder Liam Hatcher Bowler

Melbourne Stars Team Form

Melbourne Stars have won 3 games in their last 5 matches in the Big Bash League. With the likes of Adam Zampa, Marcus Stoinis and Glenn Maxwell, they surely can get back to the winning side. This is their chance to get back into winning momentum early in the tournament.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Head-to-Head

Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars have played 17 matches against each other in which Melbourne Stars have emerged winners in 11 games.

Matches between Hobart Hurricanes and Melbourne Stars - 17 Matches

Won by Hobart Hurricanes - 6 Matches

Won by Melbourne Stars - 11 Matches

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds are in favour of Hobart Hurricanes. The odds for Hobart Hurricanes to win the game is 1.64, while for Melbourne Stars it's 2.16. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

An intense and exciting match of cricket awaits our fans.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Top Team Batsmen

Ben McDermott was the lead run scorer for Hobart Hurricanes in the previous Big Bash League. He piled up 577 runs in 13 matches with an average of 48.08 and a strike rate of almost 200.

The T20 format is also the favourite format of captain Glenn Maxwell. He scored 468 runs in the previous edition with an average of 42.55. We expect him to score above 40 runs in the next game.

Marcus Stoinis has been lethal for Melbourne Stars every season. He is the second leading run-scorer for Melbourne Stars with 2297 runs.

Hobart Hurricanes vs Melbourne Stars Top Team Bowlers

Riley Meredith had an incredible tournament in the previous edition. He was the lead wicket-taker and picked up 16 wickets for Hobart Hurricanes in 10 matches. If there is someone who can restrict Melbourne Stars from putting in a big total, it is Riley Meredith.

Adam Zampa is the highest wicket-taker for Melbourne Stars with 82 wickets and we expect him to take over 3 wickets in the next game.