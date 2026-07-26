Players Who Missed Out on Their India Debut During the Zimbabwe T20I Series
The T20I series against Zimbabwe has given debuts to various Indian stars. Even in the current series, players such as Ashok Sharma and Yash Thakur were able to make their debut. Still, the team had two players who didn't make it to the playing XI for even one game to mark their debut.
The India tour of Zimbabwe comes as an opportunity for the selectors to bring out the future talents. This has not been the case over the last two tours, as it has been happening since the India tour of Zimbabwe 2010. Players such as Virat Kohli, Ravichandran Ashwin, KL Rahul, and even Sanju Samson have made their debut through the same.
For the India tour of Zimbabwe 2026, fans thought that the new stars would be able to get their chance to play for the team. In the first T20I, Ashok Sharma was able to make his debut while Yash Thakur made his debut in the second game. For the third match, the Indian team didn't go with any new stars, which has now delayed the debut of two players.
These two players are Prabhsimran Singh and Harsh Dubey. Harsh Dubey was able to do well for the Indian team in the ODI format, where he made his debut against Afghanistan. But Prabhsimran Singh has been performing consistently for PBKS and still not been able to make his debut for the team.
Our Take
Both Prabhsimran Singh and Harsh Dubey will now have to wait for a while to ensure that they are able to make their debut for the Indian team. Despite the fact that their debut has been delayed, they will be eager to give their best for India A and in the domestic format to ensure that the selectors do notice them in the near future.