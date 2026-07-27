Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 27.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Robinson Timbatsman
|46
|35
|5
|1
|131.43
|Esterhuizen Connorwicket keeper
|37
|29
|6
|0
|127.59
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Pierre Kharyall rounder
|3
|0
|24
|0
|8
|0
|0
|Khan Shadaball rounder
|3
|0
|9
|2
|3
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.3
.
Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Taylor is unmoved. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.
13.2
6
And again! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs. Umpire CM Taylor gives Krishnamurthi out, however the umpires then ask Krishnamurthi to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.
13.1
1
Short of a length, on a good line again. Peake moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.