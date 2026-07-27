13.3 . Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Taylor is unmoved. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

13.2 6 And again! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs. Umpire CM Taylor gives Krishnamurthi out, however the umpires then ask Krishnamurthi to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.