Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 27.07.2026

T20iGrand Prairie, TX
SFU
SFU

(13 ov.) 99/2

DES
DES

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Robinson Timbatsman463551131.43
Esterhuizen Connorwicket keeper372960127.59
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Pierre Kharyall rounder30240800
Khan Shadaball rounder3092300

Latest Highlights

13.3
.

Good length, pitching outside off. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot, and is hit on the pads while attempting to play a sweep. DESERT VIPERS appeal for LBW, but umpire CM Taylor is unmoved. DESERT VIPERS call for a review. The decision is upheld.

13.2
6

And again! Back of a length from Lawes, pitching on a good line. Krishnamurthi gets on the front foot and skies a pull for a half dozen runs. Umpire CM Taylor gives Krishnamurthi out, however the umpires then ask Krishnamurthi to remain while a review is undertaken. The decision is overturned by DRS.

13.1
1

Short of a length, on a good line again. Peake moves onto the back foot and plays a flick for a run.

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