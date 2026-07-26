AI Simulation | ZIM vs IND | Abhishek Sharma Powers India to 3-0 T20I Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe

The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, which is expected to be a balanced T20 surface with even bounce and a hint of movement for seamers in the first few overs. Batters who are able to settle themselves will be able to score well at this venue, while the spinners and bowlers who use pace variations will be considered competitive in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast for this game predicts clear skies, light winds, and pleasant evening conditions with no chance of rain.