AI Simulation | ZIM vs IND | Abhishek Sharma Powers India to 3-0 T20I Series Sweep Over Zimbabwe
Abhishek Sharma smashed 68 runs off 41 balls as India defeated Zimbabwe by 32 runs in the third T20I at Harare Sports Club. Ravi Bishnoi took crucial wickets in the middle overs, as Yash Thakur bowled well in the death overs to ensure that India ended up with a clean sweep.
Pitch and Weather
The match will be played at Harare Sports Club, which is expected to be a balanced T20 surface with even bounce and a hint of movement for seamers in the first few overs. Batters who are able to settle themselves will be able to score well at this venue, while the spinners and bowlers who use pace variations will be considered competitive in the middle overs. A first innings score in the range of 170 to 180 will be considered competitive at this venue. The weather forecast for this game predicts clear skies, light winds, and pleasant evening conditions with no chance of rain.
Toss
Zimbabwe wins the toss and decides to bowl first. Sikandar Raza aims to use the early seam conditions and restrict India to a low total, later chasing it down with ease.
Lineups
Zimbabwe: Brian Bennett, Ben Curran, Dion Myers, Sikandar Raza (C), Ryan Burl, Wessly Madhevere, Tadiwanshe Marumani, Brad Evans, Newman Nyamhuri, Richard Ngarava, Blessing Muzarabani
India: Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (C), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Yash Thakur, Mayank Yadav
Match Report
India completed a 3-0 clean sweep over Zimbabwe by winning the third T20I by 32 runs at the Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe was able to strike early with the new ball as Richard Ngarava took the wicket of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. But Abhishek Sharma was able to counterattack the bowlers in his own style. With Ishan Kishan, he went on to add 78 runs for the second wicket, as India also raced to score 59/1 in the powerplay.
Abhishek Sharma went on to score 68 runs off 41 balls, smashing both pacers and spinners before he lost his wicket to Sikandar Raza. Tilak Varma was able to lift the momentum by scoring a fluent 39, as Rinku Singh gave a late finish to the team by scoring 33 runs off 15 balls. India went on to score 183/6 in 20 overs, even though Blessing Muzarabani bowled well in the death overs.
Zimbabwe was able to receive a strong start in the powerplay as Brian Bennett struck boundaries, lifting the team to score 51/1 in six overs. But Ravi Bishnoi was able to change the game with his brilliant leg spin spell, as he dismissed Bennett and Ryan Burl in quick succession. Sikandar Raza was able to keep Zimbabwe in the chase by scoring 47 runs off 33 balls, but Indian pacers went on to take wickets at regular intervals.
The turning point arrived when Yash Thakur took the wickets of Raza and Brad Evans in the same over with his pace variations. Mayank Yadav went on to close the innings with his raw pace, as Prince Yadav did well in the final over. Zimbabwe finished scoring 151/9 in 20 overs, handing India a 32-run victory in the third T20I.
Player of the Match
Abhishek Sharma won the Player of the Match award for scoring 68 runs off 41 balls, as he helped India to post a strong total with his striking power.