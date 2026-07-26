Kris Srikkanth Expresses Concern Over Abhishek Sharmas Poor Form

Recently, former Indian cricketer, Kris Srikkanth, has expressed his concern on the same. He said, “I am concerned for Abhishek Sharma. I don't know what is happening with him all of a sudden. I hope he comes good. He has to find another way of scoring runs. Or the other way out is probably cool down for a few balls. He is one guy who can always make up. You play at 100 strike rate for a while and then take it to 200 rather than throwing it away.”