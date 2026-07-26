Kris Srikkanth Expresses Concern Over Abhishek Sharmas Poor Form
Abhishek Sharma’s poor run in the T20I format continues this year. He has failed to register scores in double digits in the entire series against Zimbabwe. Following this, Kris Srikkanth has made some remarks on the Indian opener, worrying about his form in the game.
Abhishek Sharma has encountered a dip in his form ever since the T20 World Cup started. He has not been able to register the big scores for the Indian team with his strong starts for which he is mainly known. In the entire series against Zimbabwe, he has failed to register scores even in double digits.
His scores in the series against Zimbabwe have been 1, 8, and 2 respectively. And in all these games, he has ended up losing his wicket against Blessing Muzarabani, in an attempt to accelerate early for the team. Concerns over his declining form have grown to a great extent, as he has not been able to do well even in the UK tour.
Recently, former Indian cricketer, Kris Srikkanth, has expressed his concern on the same. He said, “I am concerned for Abhishek Sharma. I don't know what is happening with him all of a sudden. I hope he comes good. He has to find another way of scoring runs. Or the other way out is probably cool down for a few balls. He is one guy who can always make up. You play at 100 strike rate for a while and then take it to 200 rather than throwing it away.”
Our Take
Abhishek Sharma needs to find his rhythm back in the game, as his downward spiral continues. Various young talents are already making their way up to the team, which makes the competition quite intense. Even the Player of the Tournament of the T20 World Cup, Sanju Samson, was dropped after he was not able to do well.