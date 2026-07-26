Twitter Erupts After Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Falls Short of a Century vs Zimbabwe
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has ended the series against Zimbabwe on a strong note. Scoring 81 runs in the third T20I, he registered his highest score in T20I format. However, fans are upset that he missed out on his maiden century in the shortest format of the game.
The Baby Boss has officially arrived in the international format. Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has finished the T20I series against Zimbabwe on a high note, with two half-centuries in just three innings. He started the series with a fifty, and has also ended the same by scoring a fifty.
Opening with Abhishek Sharma, it seems that even his aggression was taken over by Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. Due to this reason, Abhishek failed to smash well while Vaibhav Sooryavanshi smashed much more than expected. In the third T20I, he was expected to make his maiden century in the T20I format.
He went on to score 81 runs for the team in the final T20I of the series. The same venue at which he smashed a ton in the finals of the Under-19 World Cup was expected to be where he scored his first T20I century. But Brad Evans spoiled the plans by taking an impressive catch of Vaibhav Sooryavanshi to dismiss him at 81.
Here's how fans have reacted to Vaibhav's knock.
Keep the Coach Happy
He has cracked the formula to keep Gambhir happy. https://t.co/GZ7O0gSWty— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) July 26, 2026
Vaibhav Sooryavanshi has missed out on four centuries in the last three months. The same also went for Gautam Gambhir, as he missed out on his ton in the World Cup final in 2011.
Not Fictional
Every time I watch Vaibhav Suryawanshi batting, this karan scene comes to my mind ....☠️🤯— Payal (@sachi92914) July 26, 2026
He definitely has a potential to Rule World Cricket...✴️✨ pic.twitter.com/xxF6s1w3rv
We all have watched the movie where a young boy named Karan smashed sixes for the Indian team. It seems that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi had his biopic made much before he could make his debut for the team.
Cooked Well
At the age of 15, it is even challenging to turn on the gas stove in the kitchen. But at the same age, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi decided to cook the bowlers for fun.