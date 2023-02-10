Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Prediction FBA 70 % Chance of Winning KHT 30 % Bet now! Alas, the last match of the league phase of the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Match number 42 will see a clash between Fortune Barishal and the Khulna Tigers at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium, Dhaka on February 10, 2023 (Friday) at 6:30 PM.

Facts Shai Hope has a 50+ average with the bat in his last five games for the Khulna Tigers.

The Khulna Tigers have lost six games back-to-back.

Iftikhar Ahmed and Shakib Al Hasan (both playing for Fortune Barishal) are among the top five run getters in BPL ‘23.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Chance of Winning

Melbet is calling this game for Fortune Barishal. Their analysis of the stakes calls for odds of 2.45 for the Khulna Tigers, while the odds are 1.45 for Fortune Barishal.

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Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

For both teams, tomorrow, the incentive is to finish as high as possible. Fortune Barishal are vying for a top-two finish but their fate does not rest on their hands. For the Khulna Tigers, who want not to finish bottom at all costs, their fate rest on their hands. For your benefit, we have done our research—considering all the permutations and combinations—to bring you the information that you would need in order to have a complete understanding and stronghold over the markets.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Match Toss Prediction

Over the past three years at least, the toss has indicated a clear bias in the result of the games at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in Dhaka. The split has been in favour of the team batting second at 57.52%—a split which this year’s results have only reinforced. So, especially given the game will be played under the lights, we should prefer betting on the teams batting second.

Weather Report

There is a 0% chance of precipitation on the match day, with conditions expected to be hazy for the most part. The air will be slightly humid (49%), with winds as strong as 6 km/h blowing across the ground. Both teams will do well to take note of those numbers as they navigate the different phases of the game.

Fortune Barishal Player List

Shakib Al Hasan (c), Anamul Haque, Rahkeem Cornwall, Chaturanga de Silva, Ebadot Hossain, Fazle Mahmud, Haider Ali, Ibrahim Zadran, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kamrul Islam, Karim Janat, Khaled Ahmed, Mahmudullah, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Mohammad Wasim, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kusal Perera, Qazi Onik, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Saif Hassan, Salman Hossain, Sunzamul Islam, Usman Qadir, Kesrick Williams.

Predicted Playing XI

Mehidy Hasan All-rounder Chaturanga de Silva All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (c) All-rounder Mahmudullah All-rounder Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fazle Mahmud All-rounder Karim Janat All-rounder Anamul Haque (wk) Batter Khaled Ahmed Bowler Mohammad Wasim All-rounder Ebadot Hossain Bowler

Fortune Barishal Team Form

Not too long ago, Fortune Barishal were the team to beat in the current edition of the Bangladesh Premier League with five consecutive wins to their name. But fortunes have changed—and that, quite drastically. In their last five games, Barishal have lost thrice and won only the remaining two.

Khulna Tigers Player List

Azam Khan, Avishka Fernando, Habibur Rahman, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Mohammad Saifuddin, Munim Shahriar, Nahidul Islam, Nasum Ahmed, Pritom Kumar, Sabbir Rahman, Shafiqul Islam, Dasun Shanaka, Tamim Iqbal, Paul van Meekeren, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Ali (c)

Predicted playing XI:

Andy Balbirnie Batter Yasir Ali Batter Munim Shahriar Batter Mahmudul Hasan Joy Batter Mohammad Saifuddin All-rounder Nahidul Islam All-rounder Sabbir Rahman All-rounder Paul van Meekeren Bowler Shai Hope (c/wk) Batter Hasan Murad Bowler Nasum Ahmed Bowler

Khulna Tigers Team Form

The Khulna Tigers have had a tournament to forget in the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League. Since their two lone wins, the Tigers have lost their way completely: losing six games back-to-back.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Head to Head

Head-to-head, Fortune Barishal hold a complete sway over the Khulna Tigers in recent times. All three of their previous encounters have gone their way. In the reverse fixture earlier this year, Barishal won by a thumping 55-run margin in Dhaka.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Betting Odds

FB to score more than 40 in powerplay @ 1.8 (Melbet)

Through thick and thin, one component of the Fortune Barishal squad that has remained consistent is their showing with the bat. Even when they have lost wickets in a heap, Barishal have posted in excess of 40 in the powerplay overs in each of their last five games at least—and that set up their wins this season. Given those numbers, this is a sure-shot bet to take advantage of.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Best Batters

Iftikhar Ahmed to be FB’s best batter (Melbet)

Fortune Barishal’s batting unit have shown their worth at the 2023 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League: they have two players in the same team who rank among the top five run-getters in the tournament. Shakib Al Hasan is one, But more recently, it has been Iftikhar Ahmed who has provided more impetus to Barishal’s cause. In his last 10 games, the 32-year-old has scored 338 runs each at an average of 67.6 and a strike-rate of 158.68. Betting on him should be a no-brainer for you.

Shai Hope to be KT’s best batter (Melbet)

For the longest time, Shai Hope has been considered the hope of the new generation of batsmen in West Indies cricket. And except when it comes to the ODI format, his consistency has been a concern. This year in the Bangladesh Premier League, however, Hope has been among the rare glimpses of shining light in an otherwise disastrous campaign for the Khulna Tigers. In his last five games, the 29-year-old has scored 203 runs at an average of 50.75, while also taking on the captain’s mantle.

Fortune Barishal vs Khulna Tigers Best Bowlers

Mohammad Wasim to be FB’s best bowler (Melbet)

As good as the likes of Shakib Al Hasan has been in containing the opposition, what has proved a more pressing concern for Fortune Barishal is a reliable wicket-taker in their ranks. And that is precisely what Mohammad Wasim has done since his integration into the side. In his last seven outings for Barishal, the 21-year-old all-rounder from Pakistan has picked up nine wickets at an average in the mid 20s.

Nahidul Islam to be KT’s best bowler (Melbet)

In a world where slow-left arm spinners have thrived, Nahidul Islam has done well to produce the goods for the Khulna Tigers. The all-rounder, who has been around the domestic circuit since 2014, has picked up 11 wickets in his last 10 games for the Tigers. Such numbers—even when combined with the fact that pacers have picked up more wickets (60%) at the Sher-e Bangla Stadium in the last three years—make him a reasonable shout for this bet.