Titans vs Warriors Match Prediction

Titans vs Warriors Chance of Winning

The winning probability of Titans is 60% and of Warriors is 40%.

Bet on CSA

Our Prediction

Even though the Titans lost their first game by 38 runs against the Lions in the third match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23, we expect them to turn that around and win against the Warriors comfortably.

Titans vs Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Titans are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely have a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is 2.37 and the Titans to hit more sixes is 1.57.

Weather Report

With 48% humidity and 37% chances of rain, it will be an interesting day at the SuperSport Park, Centurion as fans would be hoping the rain gods are not cruel to them.

Titans Player List

Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi

Titans Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Neil Brand Allrounder Gihahn Cloete Batsman Jiveshan Pillay Batsman Heinrich Klaasen Wicketkeeper Sibonelo Makhanya Bowler Donovan Ferreira Batsman Corbin Bosch Bowler Ayabulela Gqamane Bowling Allrounder Junior Dala Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler Lizaad Williams Bowler

Warriors Player List

Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.

Warriors Predicted Playing XI:

Player Name Role Wihan Lubbe Batting Allrounder Matthew Breetzke Batsman Diego Rosier Batting Allrounder Tristan Stubbs Batsman Rudi Second Batsman Lesiba Ngoepe Batting Allrounder Sinethemba Qeshile Wicketkeeper Tiaan van Vuuren Batsman Glenton Stuurman Bowler Tsepo Ndwandwa Bowler Akhona Mnyaka Bowler

Titans vs Warriors Head to Head

The last time Titans and Warriors faced each other was in the 16th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Titans win the wicket by 1 wicket. The warriors won the toss first and elected to bat first which saw Wihan Lubbe score a brilliant 135 (127). Diego Rosier (52) was the next-best batsman for the Warriors. In terms of bowling, Lizaad Williams (10-2-43-3) and Corbin Bosch (9-0-57-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Titans. Gihahn Cloete (93) and Heinrich Klaasen (121) set up a wonderful chase for the Titans. Glenton Stuurman (9.3-1-42-3) and Akhona Mnyaka (10-1-62-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the losing side.

Matches played between Titans and Warriors: 5 Matches

Matches won by Titans: 4 Matches

Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches

Matches won by Warriors: 1 Match

Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds

As per market odds, Titans to win the match is priced at 1.44 and Warriors to win the match is at 2.75. The bookies clearly favor the Titans in this game.