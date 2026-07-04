Titans vs Warriors Match Prediction
Titans vs Warriors Chance of Winning
The winning probability of Titans is 60% and of Warriors is 40%.
Our Prediction
Even though the Titans lost their first game by 38 runs against the Lions in the third match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One 2022-23, we expect them to turn that around and win against the Warriors comfortably.
Titans vs Warriors Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022
Titans are favorites to win the game, however, there are specific odds that you can surely have a look at. A hundred to be scored in the match is 2.37 and the Titans to hit more sixes is 1.57.
Weather Report
With 48% humidity and 37% chances of rain, it will be an interesting day at the SuperSport Park, Centurion as fans would be hoping the rain gods are not cruel to them.
Titans Player List
Aiden Markram, Dean Elgar, Grant Mokoena, Jiveshan Pillay, Dewald Brevis, Theunis de Bruyn, Neil Brand, Samuel Ruwisi, Ayabulela Gqamane, Gihahn Cloete, Donavon Ferreira, Heinrich Klaasen, Quinton de Kock, Sibonelo Makhanya, Dayyaan Galiem, Aaron Phangiso, Bonga Chepkonga, Corbin Bosch, Junior Dala, Lizaad Williams, Lungi Ngidi, Simon Harmer, Tabraiz Shamsi
Titans Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Neil Brand
|
Allrounder
|
Gihahn Cloete
|
Batsman
|
Jiveshan Pillay
|
Batsman
|
Heinrich Klaasen
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Sibonelo Makhanya
|
Bowler
|
Donovan Ferreira
|
Batsman
|
Corbin Bosch
|
Bowler
|
Ayabulela Gqamane
|
Bowling Allrounder
|
Junior Dala
|
Bowler
|
Aaron Phangiso
|
Bowler
|
Lizaad Williams
|
Bowler
Warriors Player List
Kyle Jacobs, Joshua Chippendale, Tiaan van Vuuren, Diego Rosier, Lesiba Ngoepe, JJ Smuts, Wihan Lubbe, Marco Jansen, Mthiwekhaya Nabe, Rudi Second, Tristan Stubbs, Matthew Breetzke, Sinethemba Qeshile, Alindile Mhletwya, Akhona Mnyaka, Aphiwe Mnyanda, Dane Paterson, Glenton Stuurman, Lizo Makhosi, Stefan Tait, Tsepo Ndwandwa.
Warriors Predicted Playing XI:
|
Player Name
|
Role
|
Wihan Lubbe
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Matthew Breetzke
|
Batsman
|
Diego Rosier
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Tristan Stubbs
|
Batsman
|
Rudi Second
|
Batsman
|
Lesiba Ngoepe
|
Batting Allrounder
|
Sinethemba Qeshile
|
Wicketkeeper
|
Tiaan van Vuuren
|
Batsman
|
Glenton Stuurman
|
Bowler
|
Tsepo Ndwandwa
|
Bowler
|
Akhona Mnyaka
|
Bowler
Titans vs Warriors Head to Head
The last time Titans and Warriors faced each other was in the 16th match of CSA Provincial One-Day Challenge Division One which saw Titans win the wicket by 1 wicket. The warriors won the toss first and elected to bat first which saw Wihan Lubbe score a brilliant 135 (127). Diego Rosier (52) was the next-best batsman for the Warriors. In terms of bowling, Lizaad Williams (10-2-43-3) and Corbin Bosch (9-0-57-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the Titans. Gihahn Cloete (93) and Heinrich Klaasen (121) set up a wonderful chase for the Titans. Glenton Stuurman (9.3-1-42-3) and Akhona Mnyaka (10-1-62-2) were the picks of the bowlers for the losing side.
- Matches played between Titans and Warriors: 5 Matches
- Matches won by Titans: 4 Matches
- Matches Drawn/No Result: 0 Matches
- Matches won by Warriors: 1 Match
Titans vs Warriors Betting Odds
As per market odds, Titans to win the match is priced at 1.44 and Warriors to win the match is at 2.75. The bookies clearly favor the Titans in this game.