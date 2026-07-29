Results Score North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026

T20

NOR
NOR

176

LEI
LEI

129

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Tector Harrybatsman592963203.45
Doheny Stephenwicket keeper421443300
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
McKeegan Trentall rounder30181610
McCarthy Liambatsman2.4044116.500

Latest Highlights

9.4
6

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs

9.3
4

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs

9.2
.

L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs

Read all highlights