Results Score North-West Warriors vs Leinster Lightning T20 T20 Inter Provincial Trophy 29.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Tector Harrybatsman
|59
|29
|6
|3
|203.45
|Doheny Stephenwicket keeper
|42
|14
|4
|3
|300
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|McKeegan Trentall rounder
|3
|0
|18
|1
|6
|1
|0
|McCarthy Liambatsman
|2.4
|0
|44
|1
|16.5
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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9.4
6
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 6 runs
9.3
4
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 4 runs
9.2
.
L McCarthy to HT Tector, 0 runs