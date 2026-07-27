Ravindra Jadejas Comeback on the Cards for Sri Lanka Tests
Ravindra Jadeja has been declared fit for the upcoming Test series against Sri Lanka. As the BCCI announces the squad soon, Jadeja is likely to make his comeback in the game. He went on to miss the ODI series against Afghanistan and England in the last few months.
The India tour of Sri Lanka may be having one of the biggest comebacks in the game. Ravindra Jadeja, who has not played any international game over the last few months, is likely to make his comeback. Fans have been missing the sword celebration in the game for a long time, as Jadeja missed out on various games.
He was not a part of the Indian squad in the series against Afghanistan, and even missed out on the ODIs against England. Jadeja suffered with a tennis elbow injury in the Indian Premier League. This injury was severe to some extent when it happened, as Jadeja was even forced to retire hurt from the game.
But now, he has completed his recovery from the injury and also been declared fit for the game. If the reports are true, we will be able to see Jadeja back in the white jersey for the Indian team, as his experience will add much more to the team.
Our Take
Ravindra Jadeja coming back to the game is a big boost for the Test side. At this moment, he is needed for the team in both ODIs and Tests, as India will be playing two major tournaments next year. For the Indian team to advance to the finals of the World Test Championship, it is necessary to have some experienced players such as Ravindra Jadeja, who could keep the command with the ball without any issues.