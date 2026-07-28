Results Score Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 28.07.2026

T20i

DES
DES
PSC
PSC

(13 ov.) 62/3

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Fletcher Andrewicket keeper40463186.96
Hosein Akealbowler13170076.47
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Pierre Kharyall rounder401423.500
Lawes Vitel3.301805.1400

Latest Highlights

13.2
1

Pitching on a good line and length. Hosein moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.

13.1
1

Full, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.

12.2
2

Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs on the off side.

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