Results Score Desert Vipers vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 28.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Fletcher Andrewicket keeper
|40
|46
|3
|1
|86.96
|Hosein Akealbowler
|13
|17
|0
|0
|76.47
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Pierre Kharyall rounder
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.5
|0
|0
|Lawes Vitel
|3.3
|0
|18
|0
|5.14
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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13.2
1
Pitching on a good line and length. Hosein moves onto the front foot and eases a drive for one run through the off side field.
13.1
1
Full, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher gets on the front foot and eases a drive for a single run.
12.2
2
Full ball, pitching outside off stump. Fletcher pushes forward and punches a drive for 2 runs on the off side.