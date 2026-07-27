Twitter Buzzes as Sanjiv Goenka Celebrates Another Victory in The Hundred
Manchester Super Giants have secured consecutive wins in The Hundred. Following another win, the cameras went on Sanjiv Goenka to capture his reactions. His reaction was a bit similar to what the fans saw in the Indian Premier League for LSG.
Manchester Super Giants have received a strong start in The Hundred. And there has been one person who stood the happiest for the team, even happier than the players and coaches combined. It was the owner of the team, Sanjiv Goenka, who stood in the stands watching the games.
The team played its first game against London Spirit, as they went on to win the game by just a bare margin of 7 runs. Following this, their second match took place against Birmingham Phoenix, which was totally a one-sided contest. Manchester Super Giants went on to bat first in this game and posted a massive total of 187 runs.
In response to the same, Birmingham Phoenix got all out at the score of 100. Following this win, the cameras went towards Sanjiv Goenka, who was spotted celebrating the consecutive wins for his team.
Here's how Twitter reacted to Goenka’s celebration.
No Stones Unturned
Sanjiv Goenka celebrating Manchester Super Giants’ second consecutive win in The Hundred. pic.twitter.com/VL5FWliLVj— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 27, 2026
A Twitter user targeted Pant by saying that he already gave Goenka a hard time. And that time was so hard that even watching consecutive wins brought tears to his eyes.
Get the Emotions
Why is he crying so hard over a group stage match? 😭— ट्वीटचोर (@DevnFlix) July 27, 2026
Sanjiv Goenka was even spotted in tears after his team won the game. But a Twitter user had a genuine question as he asked why is he crying over a group stage win?
Focus on LSG
Manchester Super Giants are winning matches easily, but our own team is totally ruined now.— Sushant Kumar (@sushantkumar67) July 27, 2026
Manchester Super Giants are not finding it difficult to win games in The Hundred. At this moment, Sanjiv Goenka should focus more on Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL.