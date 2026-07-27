Which Stadiums Could Host the 2028 T20 World Cup?
The venues for the 2028 T20 World Cup are set to be decided soon. This tournament will be hosted by both New Zealand and Australia. While there have been 14 cities shortlisted across the two countries, the ICC is expected to pick around 8 to 10 venues.
Each and every nation has started its preparations for the T20 World Cup 2028. India was able to win the current edition of the tournament, being the first one to win as the hosts. And now, the ICC has also started its preparations for the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be taking place in 2028.
While the preparations for the ODI World Cup 2027 have been almost done, some focus has shifted to the T20 World Cup. The tournament will be hosted by Australia and New Zealand, similar to what happened in the recent edition, which was hosted by India and Sri Lanka. A major update has been revealed regarding the venues of the same.
It has been reported that a total of 14 cities have expressed their interest to host the matches of the T20 World Cup 2028. And out of these 14 cities in New Zealand and Australia, the ICC is expected to finalise just 8 to 10 venues.
Our Take
It remains to be seen what the venues will actually be for the T20 World Cup 2028. New Zealand has various popular venues such as Eden Park, Basin Reserve, and even the Hagley Oval. For Australia, the number of venues which are expected to host the T20 World Cup 2028 is huge. The probable list includes Melbourne Cricket Ground, Adelaide Oval, Sydney Cricket Ground, Optus Stadium, The Gabba, and more.