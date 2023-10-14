India vs Pakistan Match Prediction IND 70 % Chance of Winning PAK 30 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.42 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.403 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India takes on Pakistan in the 12th game of the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 14 at 2:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India has had a terrific start to the campaign with two wins in the first two games. What's more important is the fact that the stalwarts of this team, the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Jasprit Bumrah have peaked at the right moment for India. In the last game they dismantled Afghanistan in Delhi as they won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan have had a steady start to the campaign as they beat Netherlands and Sri Lanka in the first two games. It's fair to say they were expected to win the first two games but this fixture would prove to be a litmus test for Pakistan as a win would boost the confidence even further. As per our calculations, India are favourites to bag maximum points in this fixture.

India’s chances of winning - 70%

Pakistan’s chances of winning - 30%

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India vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Babar Azam has failed to turn up for the World Cup and has been underwhelming in the two games thus far. Since scoring 151 against Nepal at home, Azam has managed to score 5, 29, 10 and 17 which is way below the benchmark that Babar Azam has set for himself considering he has the highest average in ODI cricket. We believe Babar Azam would struggle to score well in the upcoming game.

Pakistan have struggled to get a good opening partnership thus far, which could have an impact in this tournament. In the last five matches, Pakistan has managed an opening stand of 16, 15, 9, 17 and 35 averaging 18.4 runs and have conceded 34.8 runs in those games. We believe Pakistan openers would struggle in the upcoming fixture.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 29.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch India Opening Partnership Over 34.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.75 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

Historically, the team batting first has a slight edge on this wicket. In the last three matches, in two matches the team batting first has won the game. Looking at this underlying stats, we believe both sides would prefer to bat first at the venue.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 26C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya (vc), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Shreyas Iyer Batter Virat Kohli Batter Subhman Gill Batter KL Rahul Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Shardul Thakur Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler

India Team Form

India have had a great start in this tournament as they have beaten Australia and Afghanistan in the first two matches. India are currently second on the table level on points with New Zealand, Pakistan and South Africa.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Rizwan, Saud Shakeel, Iftikhar Ahmed, Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Nawaz, Usama Mir, Haris Rauf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Wasim

Predicted Playing XI

Abdullah Shafique Batter Imam-ul-Haq Batter Babar Azam Batter Salman Ali Agha Batter Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed All-rounder Saud Shakeel Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Hasan Ali All-rounder Haris Rauf Bowler Shaheen Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan had a stunning victory against Sri Lanka as they completed the biggest chase in World Cup history. Like their opponent, Pakistan have two wins in two games thus far and are currently fourth on the table.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

Historically Pakistan have an upper hand in this fixture, In 134 matches, Pakistan are 73-56. In the World Cup, this has been a one sided rivalry as India are 7-0 against Pakistan. In the last five games, with four wins, India have dominated the proceedings.

Head to Head

India: 56

Pakistan: 73

India vs Pakistan Betting Odds

India to score more than Pakistan in powerplay

One of the main differences between the two sides is the way they approach the first 10 overs. With Shubhman Gill and Rohit Sharma, India tend to take a more aggressive route. On the other hand, Pakistan tends to take a more cautious approach in the powerplay. In the last five matches, India has scored 94, 27, 80, 66 and 51 in the first ten overs averaging 63.6 runs and have conceded 41.4 runs in those matches. The 27 runs in the powerplay came against Australia where India was chasing mere 200 runs and had lost three wickets in the first two overs. On the other hand, Pakistan has scored 48, 43, 36, 43 and 37 averaging 41.7 runs in powerplay in the last five matches. What makes this tip even more enticing is the fact Pakistan has conceded 54.4 runs in the last five matches and in each of the last five fixtures, Pakistan has conceded more runs than what they have managed to score in the first 10 overs. We believe this tip gives you a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

India vs Pakistan Odi Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.42 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.38 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.896 Bet Now!

India vs Pakistan Top Team Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’s top batter

Virat Kohli has been emphatic thus far scoring two half centuries in the first two games. Over the years, Kohli has been sensational against Pakistan as he has two half centuries and two centuries in the last six games. Considering his form and his record against Pakistan,Kohli would be our top pick for the upcoming game.

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’s top batter

Mohammad Rizwan has taken the World Cup by storm and with 199 runs is the leading run scorer for Pakistan thus far. Pakistan pulled off the highest chase in the World Cup history against Sri Lanka thanks to a sensational 131 runs knock by Rizwan which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Pakistan Top Team Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah has looked sensational in the World Cup. In two games thus far, Bumrah has bagged six wickets and is the leading wicket taker for India in this tournament. Since his comeback from injury, Bumrah has played seven games and has bagged 14 wickets with an average of 19.21 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.

Haris Rauf to be Pakistan’s top bowler

Pakistan has played the last two games in Hyderabad which did not have much for the bowlers, Haris Rauf ended up with five wickets in those games which took his wicket tally to 29 in this calendar year. Rauf is the leading wicket taker for Pakistan in 2023 which makes him our top pick for the upcoming game.