ABU (Abu Dhabi Knight Riders) vs SHAW (Sharjah Warriors) Match Prediction ABU 55 % Chance of Winning SHAW 45 % Bet Now! Season 1’s bottom two teams, Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors face-off in the third season of the International League T20. The match is scheduled to be played at 8:00 PM IST on 15th January at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders suffered a loss in the opening match against Desert Vipers after their top order, barring Phil Salt, collapsed. While Alishan Sharafu and Andre Russell helped the team put together a fighting total, their bowlers could only take 3 wickets and failed to defend a total of 166. They’ll need to step up in both departments to beat the Sharjah Warriors and get their first win of the campaign.

Sharjah Warriors came into the tournament as the bottom-ranked team in the last campaign. Tom Kohler-Cadmore inspired the team to a 3-wicket win over Gulf Giants in the opening game. The Warriors failed to qualify for the playoff stage in the first two seasons, but look in a much better position for the campaign and could end up finishing in the top 4.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Chance of Winning - 55%

Sharjah Warriors Chance of Winning - 45%

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

The first game in Abu Dhabi saw bowlers take only five wickets in the two innings while the batsmen put together 334 runs in the match. We saw three fifties being scored while Alishan Sharafu got injured after scoring 46.

It’s a given that we’ll see multiple fifties at the venue and we wouldn’t be surprised if one of the batters picks this match to smash a century. We are also interested in odds of 1.87 on Batery for each team to score more than 20 runs for the opening wicket.

Match Prediction Best Odds Total sixes under 13.5 1.77 Bet on Batery Fifty to be scored 1.22 Bet on Batery Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to hit more fours 1.72 Bet on Batery

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Match Toss Prediction

Teams batting second at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi won seven out of the eleven games played at the venue last season. The only match played this edition saw the Desert Vipers opt to bow first and beat the Knight Riders with ease. While dew would not be a factor, we are still expecting the team that wins the toss to field first.

Weather Report

There is no rain forecast in Abu Dhabi for the 15th of January, which means a full game of cricket can be played. The temperature will be in the early twenties and going down as the match progresses. However, with humidity of 60%, the players are in for a sweaty evening.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders News & Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Sunil Narine (c), Alishan Sharafu, Charith Asalanka, Laurie Evans, Andre Russell, David Willey, Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers, Roston Chase, Andries Gous, Joe Clarke, Michael Pepper, Phil Salt, Adhitya Shetty, Ali Khan, Gudakesh Motie, Ibrar Ahmed, Shahid Bhutta, Sufiyan Muqeem, Terrance Hinds, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth

Predicted Playing XI

Kyle Mayers Allrounder Phil Salt Wicketkeeper Alishan Sharafu Batter Jason Holder Allrounder Laurie Evans Batter Michael Pepper Batter David Willey Allrounder Sunil Narine Allrounder Andre Russell Allrounder Shahid Bhutta Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders qualified for the play-off stage last season with 5 wins in 10 games, but lost in the eliminator. This season, they started with a loss to the Desert Vipers despite playing at the Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Sharjah Warriors News & Player List

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Tim Southee (c), Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ethan D'Souza, Jason Roy, Johnson Charles, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Daniel Sams, Harmeet Singh, Karim Janat, Keemo Paul, Luke Wells, Rohan Mustafa, Virandeep Singh, Kusal Mendis, Matthew Wade, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Adil Rashid, Ashton Agar, Dilshan Madushanka, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah, Peter Hatzoglou, Traveen Mathew, Gus Atkinson

Predicted Playing XI

Jason Roy Batter Rohan Mustafa Batter Keemo Paul Allrounder Bhanuka Rajapaksa Batter Tom Kohler-Cadmore Batter Johnson Charles Wicketkeeper Harmeet Singh Allrounder Adam Milne Bowler Tim Southee Bowler Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors entered season 3 of the ILT20 after finishing bottom of the table in the last campaign with just four wins in their ten group stage games. This season, however, they started with a win over Gulf Giants in Dubai.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Head to Head

There is no separating the two sides in the head-to-head record at the ILT20. Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors have both won two games each with a win in either season.

Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders: 2

Sharjah Warriors: 2

Draw: 0

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Betting Odds

Expect a match laced with fours and sixes

The Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Sharjah Warriors possess explosive batsmen throughout their line-up. The Zayed Cricket Stadium will see the likes of Salt, Kohler-Cadmore, Russell, Mayers, Roy, and Rajapaksa among others bat in the game. The firepower on display is second to none and the scores in the first match gave a good idea about how the pitch will behave. The Warriors hit 10 sixes and 11 fours in their first match while the Knight Riders smashed 13 fours and 8 sixes in their tournament opener. We’re expecting a high-scoring match and are tempted to back more than 13.5 sixes and more than 28.5 fours to be scored in the game.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Batters

Phil Salt to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top batsman

While the rest of the top order lost their wickets, Phil Salt stayed till the very end to see his side post a competitive total of 166 in the first game. The wicketkeeper-batsman hit four sixes and five fours to score 71 runs in just 49 balls. The Englishman is our pick to be the team’s top run scorer in the game.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore to be Sharjah Warriors’ top batsman

30-year-old wicketkeeper batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore started the tournament in brilliant fashion, scoring an unbeaten 83 in just 56 balls. He opened the innings and smashed four sixes and 6 fours as he led the team to chase down a target of 175 on the last ball. Before the tournament, he scored two fifties in the last two matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 tournament.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Sharjah Warriors Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders’ top bowler

Despite a poor performance by the Knight Riders bowling unit in the first game, allrounder Sunil Narine was among the wickets, getting the better off the dangerous Alex Hales. He was the only bowler from the team to bowl his full quota of 4 overs as the Knight Riders lost a last-ball thriller.

Tim Southee to be Sharjah Warriors’ top bowler

Veteran Tim Southee showed his talent in the opening match, helping himself to three wickets against the Gulf Giants. The Kiwi gave his team a great start with two dismissals in the powerplay before getting the wicket of explosive batter Shimron Hetmyer at the death. The team captain will be looking to lead from the front once again against the Knight Riders.