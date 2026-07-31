Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 31.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mayers Kyleall rounder
|15
|18
|0
|1
|83.33
|Carter Zachary
|15
|23
|1
|0
|65.22
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Khan Hassanbowler
|4
|0
|14
|1
|3.5
|0
|0
|Immanuel Anirudh
|4
|0
|14
|1
|3.5
|1
|0
Latest Highlights
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14.4
1
Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.
14.3
.
Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and edges
14.2
1
Good line and length. Aravind rocks back and drives for one run.