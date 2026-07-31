Results Score San Francisco Unicorns vs Desert Vipers T20i T20 Global Super League 31.07.2026

T20iGrand Prairie, TX
SFU
SFU
DES
DES

(14 ov.) 71/5

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Mayers Kyleall rounder15180183.33
Carter Zachary15231065.22
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Khan Hassanbowler401413.500
Immanuel Anirudh401413.510

Latest Highlights

14.4
1

Back of a length, pitching outside off. Jacobs moves onto the back foot and plays a cut for a run.

14.3
.

Pitching on a good line and length again. Jacobs moves onto the front foot and edges

14.2
1

Good line and length. Aravind rocks back and drives for one run.

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