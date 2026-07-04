Australia Women vs Pakistan Women Match Prediction

Australia will lock horns with Pakistan for the 3rd and final match of the ongoing ODI series at North Sydney Oval, Sydney on 21st January 2023. The Australian team totally thrashed the visitors right from the 1st ODI match as they didn’t let Pakistan win a single game in the tour so far.

Bet on ODI

In the previous match bowling first, Australia Women managed to restrict Pakistan Women to just 125 runs as they bowled out the opponent in 43 overs. Nida Dar was the top scorer for the Pakistan team with just 24 runs. Bismah Maroof also contributed 21 runs to the score.

Darcie Brown and Annabel Sutherland were the top picks of the bowlers for Australia in the first innings. They took 3 and 2 wickets each to their name in 8 and 6 overs respectively.

The hosts of the series literally toyed with Pakistan in the second innings as they chased down the target in just 19.2 overs without losing a wicket in the second innings. Beth Mooney scored 57 off 55 balls, while Phoebe Litchfield piled up 67 runs in 61 balls.

Australia vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

Australia has already clinched the series after winning 2 back-to-back matches against Pakistan. They haven’t let Pakistan score above 200 runs in the first innings of both ODI matches. Australia will now aim to whitewash Pakistan in the ODI series and carry on their form to the upcoming T20i series against Pakistan.

Pakistan on the other hand has been getting crushed this entire tour by the Australian team. First, they lost in the 1st ODI by 8 wickets and now lost in the 2nd ODI by 10 wickets against Australia. Pakistan will hope to win the final match of the series and account for their first win in the ODI series on 21st January 2023.

Australia will win the 3rd ODI match against Pakistan and every cricket fan knows it. Thus, we predict a 95/5 winning chance in favour of Australia.

Our Prediction

Team Australia is clearly a better side than Pakistan here in this tour as seen in the last 2 ODI matches of the tour. Pakistan is not able to score and defend on this Australian surface against this fierce Australian side. Moreover, Pakistan hasn’t put up much of a fight for the Australia Women’s team in this tour.

Our Prediction-Australia to win against Pakistan

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Australia vs Pakistan 3rd ODI Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We can clearly see that Australia has a higher chance of winning the final contest against Pakistan as they are already in the winning position by sealing the series in the last game.

Furthermore, we have noticed that Pakistan Women are not much big of a competition for Australia Women in the ODIs.

Hence, if Pakistan bats first in the 3rd ODI we expect them to score 180 runs. If Australia bats first, the expected first-innings score is 220 plus in the 50-over quota.

Meg Lanning and Darcie Brown from Australia are the players to watch out for in this fixture.

Australia vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

The 3rd and final outing between the teams will take place at North Sydney Oval, Sydney. The surface at the North Sydney Oval, Sydney is a batting-friendly wicket and is expected to boost and support the batsman over here. Seamers might get some assistance in the latter half of the match while spin bowling will be handy in the middle overs of the match. The average first-innings score on this wicket is 241 runs. Hence, we can expect that the team winning the toss might opt to bowl in the upcoming fixture.

Weather Report

The weather at North Sydney Oval, Sydney, is forecasted to have a maximum temperature of 30°c. There will be a wind current which can help pacers get a little bit of swing. The chances of rain are very less, hence, the teams do not need to worry about DLS and par score. It should be ideal weather for a match of cricket.

Australia Player List

Australia Women Squad - Tahlia McGrath, Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Kim Garth, Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Phoebe Litchfield, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland, Meg Lanning (C)

Australia Predicted Playing XI

Player Name Role Meg Lanning Captain Beth Mooney Wicket Keeper Phoebe Litchfield Batsman Jess Jonassen Bowler Kim Garth Batsman Annabel Sutherland Bowling All-rounder Ellyse Perry Batting All-rounder Darcie Brown Bowler Tahil McGrath Batting All-rounder Ashleigh Gardner Batting All-rounder Alana King Bowler

Australia Team Form

First a win in the 1st ODI by 8 wickets and now a win in 2nd ODI by 10 wickets, this Australia Women side is ruling Pakistan Women at the start of the year. It won’t be wrong to say that Australia will definitely whitewash Pakistan at home on 21st January 2023.

Meg Lanning will continue to lead the Australian side in the 3rd ODI. Meg Lanning is a player to watch out for in the Australian squad. She played an impressive knock of 67 runs while batting second in the 1st ODI match. Darcie Brown bowled wonderfully for her 3 wickets and was awarded Player of the Match in the 2nd ODI match.

Overall, Australia looks in great touch and in a strong position to win the 3rd ODI and whitewash Pakistan in the ODI series before playing against them in the T20i series.

Pakistan Player List

Pakistan squad - Aliya Riaz, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Ghulam Fatima, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali (wk), Nashra Sandhu, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadaf Shamas, Sadia Iqbal, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz (wk), Bismah Maroof (C)

Pakistan predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Bismah Maroof Captain Sidra Nawaz Wicket Keeper Aliya Raz Batsman Muneeba Ali Batsman Omaima Sohail Batting All-rounder Nida Dar Batsman Sadia Iqbal Bowler Sidra Ameen Batting All-rounder Kainat Imtiaz Bowler Fatima Sana Bowler Diana Baig Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan Women have been in terrible shape in this ODI series. They couldn’t manage to win a single game in this tour despite having players such as Bismah Maroof and Fatima Sana. After getting crushed in the 1st match, their performance remained constant in the 2nd ODI too.

The batsman and as well as the bowlers need to fire up their game for Pakistan Women. The batsmen have not been able to put many runs on the scoreboard. The highest run-scorer for Pakistan in the ODI series has 83 runs to her name but without a win. Bowlers also could not pick up wickets as they have picked just 2 wickets in 2 ODI matches.

If Pakistan Women hope to win and register their first win in the next match they need both departments to roar up against Australia Women.

Australia vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Matches between Australia Women vs Pakistan Women - 12 Matches

Won by Australia Women - 12 Matches

Won by Pakistan Women - 0 Matches

Australia vs Pakistan Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the betting odds are completely in favour of Australia. The odds in favour of Australia winning are 1.008, while the odds of Pakistan winning are 16. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players’ records, pitch and other factors.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Team Batsmen

Meg Lanning is the second-highest run-scorer for Australia Women in the ODI series. Not only that, she looked in great touch in the first ODI match and we are confident that she will carry his form in the 3rd game.

Nida Dar showed some resistance against the Australian bowling attack in the 2nd ODI. She will shoulder the responsibility of scoring runs for Pakistan.

Phoebe Litchfield, the highest run-scorer in this series can be seen scoring runs in the forthcoming match against Pakistan.

Australia vs Pakistan Top Team Bowlers

Dian Baig needs to step up to restrict the Australia batters. She is expected to take 1 or more wickets.

Darcie Brown from the Australia team picked up 3 wickets in the 2nd ODI. She is back in the Australian panel and won’t go leave her place easily. We expect her to take 2 wickets at minimum.