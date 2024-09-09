IRL (Ireland Women) vs ENG (England Women) Match Prediction IRL 8 % Chance of Winning ENG 92 % Place a bet Batery 1.09 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.07 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.1 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Ireland Women and England Women will meet in the second ODI of the England Women tour of Ireland 2024. The game will take place at Civil Service Cricket Club, Stormont, Belfast on September 9. The game will begin at 3:15 PM IST. Take a look at the match preview of this fixture.

Ireland Women vs England Women Chance of Winning

The Irish players were looking to leave a mark on the proceedings after a successful series against Sri Lanka, having narrowly failed to qualify for the World Cup. However, things didn't pan out in their favour in the first WODI of this series. Ireland Women should be pleased with their bowling effort against a strong team like England. The hosts have a strong batting lineup. They will be keen on making a comeback in this match.

England Women are currently placed at the 2nd position on ICC Women's ODI Team Rankings with a rating of 130. England Women are enjoying a great form in ODI cricket. England Women will be confident after the win in the opening match of the series. A win here will seal the series for them. Kate Cross has led the side with a brilliant all-round performance in the first ODI. This will

England Women’s chance of winning: 92%

Ireland Women’s chance of winning: 8%

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Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Tips

Ireland Women to score under 19.5 runs before 1st dismissal (1.87@Batery)

Ireland Women had a poor batting outing in the last game. The opening pair featured Una Raymond-Hoey and Gaby Lewis. The pair failed to establish a strong opening partnership. They scored 1 run before they lost their first wicket in the game. Moreover, the pitch condition will be extremely hard for the batters and will enable the swingers in the English team to do their magic. That said, Ireland Women are set to lose an early wicket in the next game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Ireland Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 19.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery England Women score before their 1st dismissal Over 33.5 runs 1.87 Bet on Batery Most Fours: England Women 1.25 Bet on Batery

Ireland Women vs England Women Toss Prediction

It is a bowling-friendly wicket that offers plenty of help for the seamers. Fast bowlers will be the key to gaining the upper hand in the contest. The average 1st innings score at this venue is 197 runs from 39 ODIs. 250+ runs should be the minimum the team batting first will need to be in a winning position in this match. Teams bowling first have won 18 of the 39 one-day internationals played at the Civil Services Cricket Club in Belfast. We reckon both skippers will be looking to bowl first in this match.

Weather Report

There will be cloudy skies over Belfast on the match day with a high of 16 degrees Celsius. It should work in favour of the swing bowlers who could get some movement through the air with the new ball. There is no prediction for rain and we expect a complete match without losing any overs.

Ireland Women Players List

Gaby Lewis (captain), Alana Dalzell, Sarah Forbes, Amy Hunter, Arlene Kelly, Joanna Loughran, Aimee Maguire, Jane Maguire, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Una Raymond-Hoey, Freya Sargent, Rebecca Stokell, Alice Tector.

Predicted Playing XI

Una Raymond-Hoey Batter Amy Hunter Wicket-keeper Gaby Lewis (c) Batter Orla Prendergast All-rounder Leah Paul Batter Rebecca Stokell Batter Arlene Kelly All-rounder Alice Tector All-rounder Jane Maguire Bowler Freya Sargent Bowler Aimee Maguire Bowler

Ireland Women Recent Form

Ireland Women lost the first ODI by 4 wickets. The team did not have much impact in their batting but did well with the ball. They bundled out for 210 runs and could not defend the target.

England Women Players List

Kate Cross (Captain), Hollie Armitage, Hannah Baker, Tammy Beaumont, Georgia Davis, Lauren Filer, Bess Heath, Freya Kemp, Emma Lamb, Ryana MacDonald-Gay, Paige Scholfield, Bryony Smith, Mady Villiers, Issy Wong

Predicted Playing XI

Bess Heath Wicket-keeper Mady Villiers All-rounder Tammy Beaumont Batter Hollie Armitage Batter Paige Scholfield Batter Freya Kemp Batter Emma Lamb Batter Kate Cross (c) Bowler Lauren Filer Bowler Ryana MacDonald-Gay Bowler Hannah Baker Bowler

England Women Recent Form

The England Women are coming from a win in their last game. The bowlers are in terrific form. Kate Cross picked 6 wickets in the last game.

Ireland Women vs England Women Head-to-Head Record

In the 18 clashes, Ireland Women have managed to win a single match whereas England Women won 17 games.

Ireland Women won- 1

England Women won- 17

No result/ Abandoned- 0

Ireland Women vs England Women Betting Odds

England Women and Ireland Women had a good tussle in the first ODI of the series. Batting first in the game, Ireland Women scored 210 runs before losing their last wicket in the game. Ireland Women lost early wickets and after a good partnership in the middle that helped their comeback. Orla Prendergast scored 76 runs in the game. Amy Hunter also knocked 37 runs in the game. Kate Cross picked 6 wickets for England. The batting was not easy on the surface as England Women had lost two wickets in the first 10 overs in the run chase. Hollie Armitage scored 44 runs while Kate Cross added 38 runs from the lower order. England Women posted 211/6, winning the game by 4 wickets. It looks like a bowling-friendly wicket and the Ireland skipper will need to reconsider her decision to bat first. Though it isn’t easy to chase either, setting up a competitive target here will be quite challenging.

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Ireland Women vs England Women Top Batters

Orla Prendergast to be the top batter for Ireland Women

Orla Prendergast is a fantastic all-rounder. She was the best batter in the last game and struck 76 runs off 87 balls in the game. She will be expected to bat well in the next game as well.

Hollie Armitage to be the top batter for England Women

Hollie Armitage is a terrific batter. She was having a fantastic run in the RHF Trophy 2024 with the bat. She knocked 44 runs in the last game against Ireland Women. That said, she will enter as the best batter from England.

Ireland Women vs England Women Top Bowlers

Orla Prendergast to be the top bowler for Ireland Women

Orla Prendergast was the best bowler from the squad in the last game. She took full advantage of home conditions and picked 2 wickets in the game. That said, she will be the best bowling pick as well.

Kate Cross to be the top bowler for England Women

Kate Cross was very aggressive with her deliveries in the last game. She managed to bag 6 wickets in the game for 30 runs. Her deliveries were unplayable for the Irish batters. She will be a huge threat in the next game too.