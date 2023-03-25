Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Prediction NZ 30 % Chance of Winning LKA 70 % Bet Now! After a 2-0 defeat in the recent test series, Sri Lanka will face the host New Zealand in the ODI series which will commence from 25th March 2023. The action will start from Eden Park in Auckland. On March 28 both the teams met in the 2nd ODI at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, and on March 31 at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Sri Lanka will play an ODI series in New Zealand after a 2-year gap. The last time Sri Lanka played the Black Caps was in 2019, when the Lankans suffered a dismal loss and lost the entire series. All Rounder Dasun Shanaka will captain the visitor island team. Tom Latham is most likely to serve as the home team's captain as Kane Williamson is not available due to his IPL commitments.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

In the last 5 ODI matches New Zealand have defeated Sri Lanka back to back. At the home ground it became very tough to beat New Zealand. Team is in great form and after securing the test series with 2-0 now the team would like to perform outstanding with white ball also. New Zealand has 71% chances of victory on the other hand visitors have only 29% winning prediction.

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Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Keeping an eye on the upcoming ODI cricket world cup this tournament has more importance for the teams. The Lankan team’s world cup qualification will purely depend on their performance in this series. They have 77 points and 10th place in the World Cup Super League standings and their 3-0 victory will guarantee the spot. But it will be very tough against New Zealand.

Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, and Dasun Shanaka make up the visiting team's batting order. Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana might be the spinners, with Lahiru Kumara and Kasun Rajitha serving as the frontline pacers. Tom Latham, Finn Allen, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, and Glenn Phillips make up the home team's batting order. With Lockie Ferguson out, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Ish Sodhi, and Henry Shipley are set to make up the bowling attack.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Pitch is a slower one and good support for batsmen. Bowlers had a tough time here at Auckland. Average first inning total is 220 here. New Zealand would like to bat first after winning the toss. A 270+ score will be difficult to chase at this surface.

Weather Forecast

Temperature is expected to be around 22 degrees Celsius on 25th March. Little cloudy but It would be a pleasant day for the game of cricket and no chances of rain interruption. Humidity may be around 65 percent.

Sri Lanka Player List

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Dasun Shanaka (C) All Rounder Pathum Nissanka Batsman Kusal Mendis Batsman Dhananjaya de Silva All Rounder Angelo Mathews All Rounder Charith Aslanka Batsman Wanindu Hasranga Bowler Maheesh Theekshana Bowler Dilshan Madushanka Bowler Lahiru Kumara Bowler Kasun Rajita Bowler

Sri Lanka’s squad for the ODIs:Charith Asalanka, Lasith Croospulle, Nuwanidu Fernando, Pathum Nissanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dasun Shanaka (c), Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kusal Mendis (Wk), Kusal Perera (Wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama (Wk), Dilshan Madushanka, Dunith Wellalage, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Pramod Madushan, Angelo Mathews

Sri Lanka Form

The Sri Lankan team came with a great momentum but their performance in the test series will surely break their enthusiasm a little bit. The team's best batsman throughout the test series, Chamika Karunaratne, will play a significant role again here. Dhananjaya de Silva and Angelo Mathews are also available to give depth to the batting.

New Zealand Player List

Kane Williams, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway and Tim Southee are all unavailable because of the IPL. Another setback is the injury that has sidelined star seamer Lockie Ferguson.

Probable Playing XI:

Player Role Finn Allen Batsman Henry Nicholls Batsman Tom Blundell Batsman Daryl Mitchell All Rounder Tom Latham © (WK) Batsman Glenn Phillips Batsman Rachin Ravindra All Rounder Ish Sodhi All Rounder Henry Shipley Bowler Blair Tickner Bowler Matt Henry Bowler

New Zealand’s squad for the ODIs:Finn Allen, Henry Nicholls, Tom Blundell, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (c/wk), Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Ish Sodhi, Matt Henry, Blair Tickner, Henry Shipley, Chad Bowes,Will Young, Lockie Ferguson, Benjamin Lister

New Zealand Form

With the help of some outstanding performances from players like Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, and Henry Nicholls, New Zealand was brilliant in their efforts during the test series. In the ODI series, they will be without some of the star players due to IPL commitments and injuries but the team will be on ground with new strength.

Head to Head

Both the teams have faced each other in 99 ODI matches. Out of these 99 matches, Sri Lanka have won 41 matches on the other hand New Zealand has the upper hand in 49 matches.

Total ODI played - 99

Sri Lanka won - 41

New Zealand won - 49

No result - 9

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Betting Odds

There is a decent difference in the odds that both the teams have. Sri Lanka have winning odds of 1.36 on the other hand New Zealand is getting high odds of 3.47. Although Lankan Lions have faced a white wash in test series but with the all rounders team can not be underrated. To make money and earn more gamblers may put some money on Sri Lanka at high odds.

Sri Lanka to win @ 1.36

New Zealand to win @ 3.47

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Batsman

Dasun has played in 42 One-Day Internationals and has scored 887 runs 1 century and 3 half centuries. Team will also rely on Kusal Mendis, Pathum Nissanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews as far as their strong batting line is concerned.

Captain Tom Latham will be a reliable player for New Zealand, With seven hundreds, Tom Latham has approximately 3500 runs in ODI cricket at an average of 35. In the absence of some star players Henry Nicholls, Finn Allen, and Glenn Phillips will add strength in the batting section for the hosts.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Top Team Bowlers

For Sri lanka Lahiru Kumara would be the reliable bowler. Kasun Rajitha will also take the pace command for the team along with Lahiru Kumara. In the middle overs Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana may put brakes on the New Zealand scoreboard with their sharp spin attack.

In the fifty-over format, Matt Henry has a respectable record with 116 wickets at an average of 25.47 from just 65 One Day Internationals. Henry Shipley would be another key bowler for New Zealand who have ability to get the regular breakthrough and trouble the Sri Lankan batsmen.