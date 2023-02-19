Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pakistan Super League Match Predictions MULS 70 % Chance of Winning ISLU 30 % Bet now! Multan Sultans and Islamabad United are going to face off against each other for the first time this season of the Pakistan Super League. The match is going to be played at Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan on 19th February 2023 from 3 pm IST. Multan Sultans were the runners-up in the previous season of the Pakistan Super League while on the other hand, while Islamabad United was in 4th position in the points table. Both the teams have won their previous game and looked solid so we can expect a close encounter match. Multan Sultans has reached the finals of the Pakistan Super League only twice, once in 2021 and the previous season. They lifted the trophy in 2021 but failed to do the same in 2022. They are looking for a very solid team this time under the captaincy of Rizwan and can reach the finals for the third time. They will be led by incredible star batter and explosive opener Mohammad Rizwan in this season of the Pakistan Super League. Islamabad United is another team who has won two titles so far in Pakistan Super League. They won the PSL trophy lastly in 2016 and 2018. This time the team started well, winning the first match easily and might continue the same in the upcoming match. Colin Munro was the player in the match in the previous game.Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan who is the Pakistan team's most important allrounder in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League.

Facts Multan Cricket Stadium in Pakistan is a ground that has short square dimensions and bigger dimensions in the front and the back. The pitch is batting paradise but has some uneven bounce. We can expect a high-scoring match between both teams. The average score here is 160 to 170 runs and the teams batting first have better chances of winning.

The captain of Multan Sultans, Mohammad Rizwan is the player to watch out for in the upcoming fixture. He has tremendous t20 records and can dominate the opponent at the early stages of a match which is the powerplay. So getting his wicket early is a great achievement for the opponent's team. He is the most important wicketkeeper-batsman for the Pakistan team.

The batter to watch out for in Islamabad United is Colin Munro. He has been in good touch in international cricket in the past year and has played many brilliant innings. Having a lefty batsman like Colin Munro in the middle order is an advantage and privilege for the team.

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He was the player of the match in the previous game picking five wickets and destroying the opponent's batting lineup. The pitches at this ground have uneven bounce which will suit his bowling style.

Pakistan’s current best leg spinner Shadab Khan will be the best bowler for Islamabad United in the upcoming matches of the Pakistan Super League.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Chance of Winning

Multan Sultans have a good batting unit while Islamabad United is a better bowling side.It is difficult to choose as both these teams have quality players which can turn the game on their side in no time.The match is going to be a close encounter and a high-scoring game if Multan Sultan bats first. Both are equal sides on paper but seeing the previous records and analysis of the team, we are predicting Multan Sultans to win this match with a 70/30 chance of winning against Islamabad United.

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Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Predictions and Betting Tips 2023

If Multan Sultan bats first, the first innings total is going to be nothing less than 175 runs. The score on the board could be between 175-200 runs.

If Islamabad United bats first, the first innings score would be between 160-170 runs which can be easily chased by teams like Multan Sultans.

Final Prediction for the match – Multan Sultans to win the match.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Match Toss Prediction

The match is going to be played at the Multan Cricket Stadium which is the ground that favours the batting unit more. Both teams will choose to bat first on this surface. They would want to put some runs on the board and put the opponent under pressure in the game.

Weather Report

The weather is expected to be nice and a little cold. The chances of precipitation are nil and no rain is expected during the game. It is expected that we will have a full 20-over match between these teams and it is going to be a high-scoring game.

Multan Sultans Player List

Multan Sultans Squad – Usman Khan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Miller, Rilee Rossouw, Amad Butt, Khushdil Shah, Kieron Pollard, Mohammad Sarwar, Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk), Abbas Afridi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Anwar Ali, Arafat Minhas, Ihsanullah, I Naveed, Joshua Little, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Usama Mir, Wayne Parnell.

Multan Sultans Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Mohammad Rizwan (c, wk) Batter Shan Masood Batter Usman Khan Batter David Miller Batter Tim David All-rounder Kieron Pollard All-rounder Khushdil Shah All-rounder Usama Mir Bowler Adil Rashid Bowler Shahnawaz Dahani Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler

Multan Sultans Team Form

This is going to be the second match for Multan Sultans in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They started well and are currently in 1st position in the points table.

Islamabad United Player List

Islamabad United Squad – Alex Hales, Asif Ali, Fazal Haq Farooqi, Wasim Jr, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Abrar Ahmed, Rumman Raees, Sohaib Maqsood, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Zeeshan Zameer, Moeen Ali, Hassan Nawaz, Mubasir Khan, Zafar Gohar, Tom Curran, Shadab Khan (C)

Islamabad United Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Asif Ali Batter Alex Hales Batter Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batter Colin Munro Batter Moeen Ali All-rounder Shadab Khan All-rounder Mohammad Wasim Jr All-rounder Faheem Ashraf All-rounder Hasan Ali Bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi Bowler Rumman Raees Bowler

Islamabad United Team Form

This is going to be the second match for Islamabad United in Pakistan Super League’s eighth season. They won their previous match and might continue the same momentum in upcoming matches.

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Betting Odds

The odds in favour of Multan Sultans winning the match are 1.73 whereas the odds in favour of Islamabad United winning are 2.34. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's performance in the previous matches, players' records, pitch, and other factors.

Multan Sultans Betting Odds – 1.73

Islamabad United Betting Odds – 2.34

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Team Batters

Multan Sultans has many big players like Kieron Pollard, David Miller but one batter to watch out for in the upcoming season of the Pakistan Super League is their captain Mohammad Rizwan. He has been in terrific form and can dominate the bowlers easily with his batting style.

Top Batter Bets for Mohammad Rizwan - 3.7

The batter to watch out for in Islamabad United is Colin Munro. He has been a rising star in international cricket in the past year and has played many match-winning innings. The left-handed middle-order batsmen are a privilege for the team.

Top Batter Bets for Colin Munro- 3.72

Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Top Team Bowlers

Ihsanullah is the bowler to watch out for from the Multan Sultan’s side. He is a brilliant fast bowler who picked up five wickets in the previous game. The pitches in the subcontinent will suit him and he can be very lethal this season.

Top Bowler Bets for Ihsanullah– 4.5

Pakistan’s current best spin bowler, Shadab Khan will be the best bowler for Islamabad United in the forthcoming season of the Pakistan Super League. He knows the domestic conditions well and is a very skilful bowler. He is the only bowler who can stop Multans' batting lineup.

Top Bowler Bets for Shadab Khan– 3.9