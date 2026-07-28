Who Is Saransh Jain? Meet Indias New Test Call-Up for the Sri Lanka Series
The Indian team for the Test series against Sri Lanka has been announced. And for this, a new name has been added, which is Saransh Jain. The spin all-rounder holds a lot of experience with both bat and ball for the team in the domestic circuit.
The Indian team has announced its squad for the Test series against Sri Lanka. And in this series, we have seen various names who are experienced such as Shubman Gill, Mohammed Siraj, KL Rahul, Jasprit Bumrah, and many more. Amidst all this, a star has finally earned his call up for the Indian team in the longest format.
And it is none other than Saransh Jain, who has been waiting for his maiden call up for a long time. He has been playing for Madhya Pradesh in the domestic circuit, and his performances were enough to impress the selectors. With Washington Sundar being injured and unavailable for the first Test, India needed someone to perfectly replace him.
Saransh Jain comes in as the best choice for the same. He has been a key player with both bat and ball for Madhya Pradesh over the last few years. Having two centuries and two half-centuries in 54 games and 10 five-wicket hauls for his team shows his capabilities with both bat and ball.
Our Take
It remains to be seen whether the Indian team will be willing to take the risk with the new star or not. Saransh Jain has already done a lot in the domestic circuit as he now waits to show his talent at the big stage. And at the place where India stands in the WTC standings, the team will have to do something different rather than just sticking out on the players who have been playing for a while.