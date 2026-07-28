Test Cricket Witnesses a Historic First During West Indies vs Pakistan Clash
The Test match between West Indies and Zimbabwe has witnessed something that has never happened before. In the match between West Indies and Pakistan, Justin Greaves starred with the ball. He bowled five consecutive wicket maidens, marking the first in the game's history.
The West Indies and Pakistan Test match has turned out to be historic. And this match is not historic in a way that something happened which took place years back. In this game, Justin Greaves did something with the ball which no other bowler has managed to do in the history of cricket.
When Pakistan looked strong to take a lead against the West Indies, Justin Greaves took the lead with the ball. In a Test match, it is quite common for the fans to see a wicket maiden over. Greaves also did the same, which made it look like a normal test occurrence.
But he was able to do the same in five consecutive overs bowled by him. That is something which no other bowler, even the top names such as Brett Lee, Muttiah Muralitharan, and many more have failed to achieve. Bowling five overs and taking five wickets without even conceding a single run just sounds impressive.
Our Take
Justin Greaves has dominated with his performances without any issues. Pakistan would have taken a lead easily in this game and the match would have stood somewhere else. But at the same time, Justin Greaves decided to step up for his team and dominate against the Pakistani batsmen, unleashing his inner beast. However, it all may not have done much to the game, as West Indies has also suffered with a batting collapse.