Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Forrester Dianall rounder
|25
|22
|2
|1
|113.64
|Short D'Arcyall rounder
|11
|14
|0
|0
|78.57
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Forde Matthewbowler
|3
|0
|21
|3
|7
|4
|0
|Nabi Mohammadall rounder
|2
|0
|8
|0
|4
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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11.4
4
FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.
11.3
1
Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.
11.2
1
Full ball, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.