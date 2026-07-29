Results Score Guyana Amazon Warriors vs Perth Scorchers T20i T20 Global Super League 29.07.2026

T20i

GAW
GAW
PSC
PSC

(11 ov.) 75/5

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Forrester Dianall rounder252221113.64
Short D'Arcyall rounder11140078.57
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Forde Matthewbowler30213740
Nabi Mohammadall rounder2080400

Latest Highlights

11.4
4

FOUR! Pitched up, outside off stump. Forrester gets forward and drives over the off side for four runs.

11.3
1

Good length, pitching outside leg and angled across the batter. Short gets on the front foot and flicks for one run.

11.2
1

Full ball, outside off stump. Forrester gets on the front foot and drives for one run through the off side field.

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