Ryan ten Doeschate Set for KKR Return? Twitter Erupts Over Reports

Anupam Pandey

ByAnupam Pandey,SportsCafe Editor

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Ryan ten Doeschate may be leaving the Indian team's coaching staff soon. Reports have emerged saying that something like this would happen in the coming weeks. And after leaving the team, he is also likely to join Kolkata Knight Riders back in the IPL.

Ryan ten Doeschate Set for KKR Return? Twitter Erupts Over Reports.

Some fresh updates have emerged on the possible changes in the Indian coaching staff. Reports claimed that the coaching staff will be having some changes made soon after the team's bad performances in the UK Tour. And later, it was also being said that it will be Ryan ten Doeschate who leaves the team.

These reports have now intensified as a new update has emerged in this matter. Ryan ten Doeschate is expected to leave the Indian team soon, and even before the Test series against Sri Lanka begins. And after leaving the Indian team, it is not that he will stop coaching any other international team.

Reports claim that Ryan ten Doeschate will be joining KKR back in the IPL. The same even happened with Abhishek Nayar, who left the coaching staff in 2025 and joined KKR in the same year.

Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.

Spice up KKR

Things are about to get spiced up for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team previously got Abhishek Nayar and now they would be getting Ryan ten Doeschate.

Blame Game

Fans are now questioning who will take the blame for future losses. As even Ryan ten Doeschate will be leaving the team soon.

True Relationship

Ryan ten Doeschate had a good relationship with KKR. And it was so good, that even after going to the Indian team, he felt like something was incomplete and decided to be back in KKR.

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