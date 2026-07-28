Ryan ten Doeschate Set for KKR Return? Twitter Erupts Over Reports
Ryan ten Doeschate may be leaving the Indian team's coaching staff soon. Reports have emerged saying that something like this would happen in the coming weeks. And after leaving the team, he is also likely to join Kolkata Knight Riders back in the IPL.
Some fresh updates have emerged on the possible changes in the Indian coaching staff. Reports claimed that the coaching staff will be having some changes made soon after the team's bad performances in the UK Tour. And later, it was also being said that it will be Ryan ten Doeschate who leaves the team.
These reports have now intensified as a new update has emerged in this matter. Ryan ten Doeschate is expected to leave the Indian team soon, and even before the Test series against Sri Lanka begins. And after leaving the Indian team, it is not that he will stop coaching any other international team.
Reports claim that Ryan ten Doeschate will be joining KKR back in the IPL. The same even happened with Abhishek Nayar, who left the coaching staff in 2025 and joined KKR in the same year.
Here's how Twitter has reacted to the same.
Spice up KKR
🚨 RYAN DOESCHATE HAS LEFT INDIAN TEAM'S ROLE AS ASSISTANT COACH ❌— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 28, 2026
He is set to join Kolkata Knight Riders for IPL 2027. [Espn Cricinfo] pic.twitter.com/UlHrHalAJG
Things are about to get spiced up for Kolkata Knight Riders. The team previously got Abhishek Nayar and now they would be getting Ryan ten Doeschate.
Blame Game
Now, Who will take the blame for future losses ?😝 pic.twitter.com/ar5fAScPxy— Satired Out ! (@Satired_Out) July 28, 2026
Fans are now questioning who will take the blame for future losses. As even Ryan ten Doeschate will be leaving the team soon.
True Relationship
Bro really left the Indian team and went straight back to KKR 😭 some relationships just find their way back to each other no matter what— SCENITH - AI CONTENT GENERATOR (@SCENITHai) July 28, 2026
Ryan ten Doeschate had a good relationship with KKR. And it was so good, that even after going to the Indian team, he felt like something was incomplete and decided to be back in KKR.