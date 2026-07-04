Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Prediction

Table-toppers Canterbury will take on Central Districts in their second last match of the Plunket Shield 2022-23 at the Mainpower Oval in Rangiora from Monday, March 13. The action will kick start from 3 AM IST.

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Canterbury are leading the points table with 79 and have a 20-point lead over second-placed Northern Districts. Wellington (55) are occupying the third spot with Central Districts (49) behind them on fourth. Otago (43) and Auckland (40) are reeling at the bottom of the points table. A win or a draw in the match will see Canterbury take an unassailable lead with 85 points.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Chance of Winning

Table-toppers Canterbury would be on course to another likely win when they take the field against Central Districts on Monday. Central Districts are on a two match losing streak and nothing appears to be going right for them. The batting unit again scored under-par score in the first innings after the bowlers conceded 513 runs in the first innings. They peaked in the second innings but fell 35-run short of the 463-run target in the end.

80 percent of their runs have been scored by two batters namely Tom Bruce (618) and Brad Schmulian (445). No other batter in the team has scored over 250 runs in the competition so far. Same is the case with the bowling department where Doug Bracewell is the leading wicket-taker with 23 wickets. The next best bowler in the team is Raymond Toole who has picked 13 wickets at an average of 27.07.

Canterbury, on the other hand, are doing well without three of their top players - Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls and Matt Henry. They played as a unit in the last match as well and scored 449 runs for nine wickets before declaring. They then bowled out Otago for 256 before declaring at 277/3 in the second innings. Set a 471-run target, Otago were eight down for 304 when rain deprived Canterbury a win.

Chad Bowes scored a hundred, and handy fifties came off the bats of captain Cole McConchie and Mitchell Hay. Leo Carter and Cam Fletcher also chipped in with handy runs. With the ball New Zealand international Ish Sodhi picked six wickets, while William O’Rourke and Henry Shipley scalped 4 and 3 wickets respectively.

There are clear signs that Canterbury will have an edge over under-confident Central Districts.

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Canterbury vs Central Districts Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Canterbury need to just draw one of their last two matches to take an unassailable 85-point lead and lift the Plunket Shield 2022-23. With their ongoing form, it's almost certain that Canterbury will be crowned champions.

Central Districts are currently in the 6-team points table and are also on a two match losing streak. Even if they lose their last two matches, they will reach 73 points. The best they can eye for is a second-place finish.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Match Toss Prediction

The last match played at the venue was between Canterbury and Otago in the previous season. Canterbury elected to field first after winning the toss. However, the match ended in a draw. Notably, each of the three teams winning the toss in the 6th round of matches elected to bat first.

Weather Report

A couple of opening showers are expected on the opening day of the match on Monday. Brilliant sunshine on Day 2 and then overcast conditions on Day 3 and 4. "Spotty shower," AccuWeather has predicted for Thursday - final day of the match. The temperature will hover around 17 to 21 degree celsius.

Canterbury Player List

Canterbury Squad

Chad Bowes, Harry Chamberlain, Henry Nicholls, Jack Boyle, Ken McClure, Leo Carter, Matthew Hay, Mitchell Hay, Zak Foulkes, Cole McConchie (c), Daryl Mitchell, Henry Shipley, Todd Astle, Cam Fletcher (wk), Tom Latham (wk), Andrew Hazeldine, Blake Coburn, Edward Nuttall, Fraser Sheat, Matt Henry, Sean Davey, Theo van Woerkom, Will Williams, and William O'Rourke

Canterbury Predicted XI

Chad Bowes Batsman Rhys Mariu Batter Cole Mcconchie (c) Batter Leo Carter Batsman Mitch Hay Batsman Cam Fletcher (wk) Batman and wicket-keeper Ish Sodhi Bowler Henry Shipley Bowler Edward Nuttall Bowler Angus McKenzie Bowler William ORourke Bowler

Canterbury Team Form

Canterbury kicked off their campaign with a draw against Central Districts. In the second match, they defeated Wellington by 290 runs. Canterbury then defeated Otago by 29 runs in the third match. The last match between Canterbury and Auckland ended in a draw. Canterbury defeated Northern Districts by four wickets in their second last match. Canterbury's last match against Otago was a draw.

Central Districts Player List

Central Districts Squad

Bharat Popli, Fergus Lellman, Henry Cooper, Jeet Raval, Joe Carter, Kane Williamson, Katene Clarke, Peter Drysdale, Sam Varcoe, Sandeep Patel, Tim Pringle, Brett Hampton, Chris Swanson, Colin de Grandhomme, Joe Walker, Kristian Clarke, Mitchell Santner, Scott Kuggeleijn, Ben Pomare (wk), Peter Bocock (wk), Tim Seifert (wk), Anurag Verma, Brett Randell, Frederick Walker, Ish Sodhi (c), Josh Brown, Matthew Fisher, Neil Wagner, Scott Johnston, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Zak Gibson.

Central Districts Predicted XI

Greg Hay Batsman Curtis Heaphy Batsman Brad Schmulian Batter Dane Cleaver Batsman and Wicket-keeper Tom Bruce (c) Batsman Josh Clarkson All-rounder Doug Bracewel All-rounder Ajaz Patel Bowler Raymond Toole Bowler Brett Randell Bowler Liam Dudding Bowler

Central Districts Team Form

Central Districts kicked off their campaign with a draw against Canterbury. They later defeated Auckland by 99 runs and Northern Districts by 279 runs. In their fourth match, they lost to Wellington by 68 runs. Their second last match against Auckland was postponed. Central Districts lost their last match against Northern Districts by 35 runs.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Aces Head to Head

Four of the last five matches between the two teams have ended in a draw. In the last match which fetched a result between the two teams, Canterbury defeated Central Districts by nice wickets.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Betting Odds

Canterbury to win

High on confidence Canterbury are clear favourites to win the match against Central Districts in their upcoming match from Monday. They almost clinched a win against Otago in their last outing despite Latham, Nicholls and Henry in the eleven. The batting unit fired handsomely in both the innings against a very decent attack and the bowlers also came all guns blazing. Ish Sodhi picking six wickets in the match for Canterbury was a major plus-point for Canterbury. Captain McConchie has scored over 600 runs now and the likes of Carter, Hay and Bowes have returned to form at the correct time.

For Central Districts the dependency on a handful in both the departments of the game has cost them a lot. Their premier bowler Blair Tickner and batter Will Young will also not be unavailable due to their international commitments. Competing against Canterbury, who are aiming for an unassailable draw, won't be easy for Central Districts.

Canterbury vs Central Districts Top Team Batsmen

Chad Bowes to be Canterbury's top batter

Chad Bowes, who scored a hundred in his previous outing, could emerge as the leading run-scorer for his team against Central Districts once again. The talented had a rather quiet season before his outing against Otago. However, he has made a timely return to form. He has scored 279 runs in six matches at an average of 34.87. Overall, the 30-year-old has featured in 86 first-class matches and scored 3840 runs at an average of 29.09. He has eighth hundreds to his name in the format.

Tom Bruce to be Central Districts' top batter

Central Districts batter Tom Bruce is the leading run-scorer for his team in the Plunket Shield 2022-23. In the last match against Northern Districts, Bruce scored 67 and 161 runs in the first and second innings respectively. He has scored 618 runs in five matches at an average of 68.66. Two hundreds and four fifties have come off his blade. Overall, he has played 66 first-class matches and scored 4609 runs at an average of 48.51.

Canterbury vs Central Districts top bowler

Henry Shipley to be Canterbury's top bowler

Henry Shipley has picked 15 wickets at an average of 26.66 from four matches in Plunket Shield 2022-23. The bowler is high on confidence after making his New Zealand debut against India recently. He picked four wickets in the match against Northern Districts. Shipley picked three wickets in the second innings of his last outing against Otago. In the 21 first-class matches he has played, Shipley has picked 55 wickets at an average of 27.47.

Doug Bracewell to be Central Districts' top bowler

The Central Districts pacer has picked 25 wickets at an average of 20.04 so far. He has 10 more wickets than the second-highest wicket taker from his side. He picked three wickets in his side's last match against Northern Districts. The talented New Zealand International has featured in 119 first-class matches and picked 371 wickets at an average of 31.70.