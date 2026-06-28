Results Score South Africa vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 28.06.2026

T20iLord's, St John's Wood
RSA
RSA

118

BAN
BAN

117

Best Players

batterRB4s6sSR
Dercksen Anneriebatsman454522100
Brits Tazminbatsman20242083.33
bowlerOMRWECOWDNB
Moni Rituall rounder40241610
Akter Nahidabowler40242600

Latest Highlights

19.2
1

Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Tryon gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 1 run.

19.1
4

FOUR! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off once more. Tryon pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.

18.6
.

On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Jafta moves onto the front foot and defends

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