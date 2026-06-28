Results Score South Africa vs Bangladesh T20i ICC T20 World Cup, Women 28.06.2026
Best Players
|batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Dercksen Anneriebatsman
|45
|45
|2
|2
|100
|Brits Tazminbatsman
|20
|24
|2
|0
|83.33
|bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECO
|WD
|NB
|Moni Rituall rounder
|4
|0
|24
|1
|6
|1
|0
|Akter Nahidabowler
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6
|0
|0
Latest Highlights
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19.2
1
Marufa Akter pitches one up, pitching outside off again. Tryon gets on the front foot and drives over the off side for 1 run.
19.1
4
FOUR! Good length from Marufa Akter, pitching outside off once more. Tryon pushes forward and outside edges back behind point for four runs.
18.6
.
On a good length, pitching outside off once more. Jafta moves onto the front foot and defends