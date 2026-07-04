Bihar vs Manipur Match Prediction

Bihar and Manipur will square off in the final of the Ranji Trophy Plate Group. The game is set to be played at Moin-ul-Haq Stadium in Patna from January 25th January to 29th January. Both teams qualified for the Final with their brilliant performances.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Bihar defeated Meghalaya by 302 runs and Manipur won a close encounter against Sikkim by 2 wickets, Sailing into the Ranji Trophy Plate Group Finals and qualified for the Elite Group Competition. Notably, Bihar lost to Meghalaya and Manipur suffered defeat against Sikkim in the group matches, but both teams took their revenge in the knock-out game and now they will be clashing for the coveted title.

In the previous season, Bihar played two draw games and lost to Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs in their last game while Sikkim won against Manipur, drew with Bihar, and lost to Nagaland.

Bihar vs Manipur Match Chance of Winning

Although Bihar settled with a draw in the group match against Manipur but they can pull off a win against Manipur in the final, that’s what the past records suggest. Also they are playing at their home and that will be an added advantage for them. In the 2019 and 2020 edition, Bihar slammed Manipur back to back.

On the other Side, Bihar batsmen are in good nick in this season. In their last game against Meghalaya they piled up 428 runs in the first inning and smashed Meghalaya’s bowlers all around the ground. Bipin Saurabh scored 177 runs in 183 balls. Sachin Kumar and Veer Pratap Singh also contributed with their half centuries. With the inclusion of Malay Raj in the squad, Bihar bowling unit also looks lethal.

Bihar are more likely to beat Manipur in the Ranji Trophy Plate Group Final.

Our Prediction

Bihar, who lost only one game in their group came up with an all-round show against Meghalaya in the semifinal game, are very likely going to beat Manipur in the final. On paper, Bihar is a superior team with a more compact unit consisting of some very talented players. It won’t be easy for Manipur to topple Bihar as their past record against them also discourages them.

Bihar to win - 1.72 (Melbet)

Manipur to win - 2.08 (Melbet)

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Bihar vs Manipur Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

Bihar found themselves in Elite Group A in the last edition of the Ranji Trophy. They drew the first two games against Mizoram and Sikkim and lost to Arunachal Pradesh by 15 runs.

Manipur started their campaign with an emphatic win over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 25 runs, but they played a draw against Mizoram in their second match and lost to Sikkim by 190 runs in their last game.

Bihar vs Manipur Toss Prediction

This will be the first game at this venue in this season. The last game was played between Bihar and Arunachal Pradesh at this venue, in which Bihar emerged Victorious. Arunachal Pradesh won the toss and elected to bat first and lost the game by 6 wickets. The team that wins the toss will certainly bowl first.

Weather Report

The sun is expected to shine bright in Patna during the course of the four days. The temperature would hover around 26 to 28 degree celsius.

Bihar Player List

Bihar Squad:

Ashutosh Aman (c), Sakibul Gani, Sachin Kumar Singh, Yashaswi Rishab, Bipin Saurabh (wk), Abhijeet Saket, Veer Pratap Singh, Harsh Vikram Singh, Anuj Raj, Rishav Raj, Shivam Kumar, Malay Raj, Baljeet Singh Bihari, Raghuvendra Pratap Singh, and Adhiraj Johri.

Bihar Predicted XI

Baljeet Singh Bihari Batsman Adhiraj Johri Batsman Rishav Raj Batsman Bipin Saurabh Batsman and Wicket Keeper Sakibul Gani Batsman Sachin Kumar All-rounder Harsh Singh All-rounder Ashutosh Aman (c) All-rounder Veer Pratap Singh All-rounder Shivam Kumar Bowler Malay Raj Bowler

Bihar Team Form

Bihar defeated Meghalaya in the semifinal and their confidence would be soaring high. Before that they settled with a draw against Mizoram. They started their campaign with a comfortable win over Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 221 runs and after that played a draw against Manipur, Sikkim and Mizoram. Their only defeat came against Meghalaya in the group stage. So far, the team combination has worked for them and they look well balanced as a team on the paper. Babul Kumar, Sachin Kumar, Adhiraj Johri, Sakibul Gani, and Rishav Raj made their presence felt in the batting department with impactful innings, and the captain Ashutosh Aman has performed well in the bowling unit alongside Malay Raj.

Manipur Player List

Manipur Squad:

Karnajit Yumnam, Basir Rahman, Prafullomani Singh, Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c), Johnson Singh, Kangabam Singh, Ronald Longjam, Rex Rajkumar, L Kishan Singha, Pheiroijam Singh, Bishworjit Konthoujam, Ahmed Shah, Bikash Singh, Najarul Islam, Kishan Thokchom

Manipur Predicted XI

Karnajit Yumnam Batsman Basir Rahman Batsman Prafullomani Singh (wk) Batsman and Wicket Keeper Langlonyamba Meitan Keishangbam (c) Batsman Johnson Singh Batsman Kangabam Singh All-rounder Ronald Longjam All-rounder Rex Rajkumar All-rounder L Kishan Singha All-rounder Pheiroijam Singh Bowler Bishworjit Konthoujam Bowler

Manipur Team Form

Manipur’s confidence also would be on top as they are on a winning streak. They defeated Sikkim in the semifinal after losing to them in the first game of the season. They came back strongly and didn’t lose any game after that. L Kishan Sangha doing his job in the bowling unit and they would need some assistance from their batters.

Bihar vs Manipur Head to Head

Since 2019, both teams have played three games and Bihar have simply dominated over Manipur. In three encounters, Bihar have won two and one game resulted in a draw.

Bihar vs Manipur Betting Odds

Bihar to win

Both teams have performed so well in this season. They took their revenge in the semifinal and made a statement. Bihar is likely to win this contest as their bowling and batting department is in form and the team doesn’t depend on any individual’s performance. Adhiraj Johri, Sachin Kumar, and Sakibul Gani have done the job in batting so far and skipper Ashutosh Aman along with Malay Raj bowled beautifully in both games.

Bihar vs Manipur Top Team Batsman

Sachin Kumar to be Bihar’s top batsman

The 25-year-old southpaw has played eight first class games and scored 415 runs with the average of 37.72. His highest score of 156 runs came in this season against Arunachal Pradesh, where he put his side on the driving seat. The team has shown lots of faith in him and he would be eager to perform in the most awaited match.

Ronald Longjam to be Manipur’s top batter

Ronald Longjam made his debut in this season against Sikkim and impressed everyone with his batting. In the first game against Sikkim when wickets were falling around him, he kept his calm and scored 41 runs in 71 balls. When he came to bat in the second inning, he seemed more determined. Longjam took his time to complete his first half century, it came in 198 balls. Before he could have converted it into a big knock, he was run out.

Bihar vs Manipur Pradesh Top Team Bowlers

Malay Raj to be Bihar’s top bowler

The right arm medium pacer is slowly growing in the domestic circuit. He picked two five wicket haul in two games with economy less than 5. In six first class games, Raj has taken 17 wickets with an economy rate of 3.34. His best figure in first class cricket is 7/83.

Pheiroijam Singh to be Manipur’s top bowler

The 16-year-old made his debut against Sikkim in this season and gave a sensational performance in the first inning of the game. He took nine wickets in the first inning at an economy rate of 3.13 that became his best figure. The Manipur team and their fans would be expecting from him to repeat something similar in the final against Bihar.