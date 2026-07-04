Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Match Prediction

The third round of Ranji Trophy games starts on December 27 and Kerala is slated to take on Chhattisgarh at St Xavier's College Ground, Thumba. The match will start at 9:30 AM.

Bet on Ranji Trophy

Kerala won their first game against Jharkhand while drew their 2nd game against Rajasthan. Chhattisgarh on the other hand is coming in with back-to-back victories against Services and Puducherry. Kerala conceded the first-innings lead to Rajasthan by a very small margin but Sachin Baby’s efforts with the bat helped them draw the game as Rajasthan failed to pick up the last two wickets of Kerala.

Meanwhile, Chhattisgarh thrashed Services by 10 wickets on the back of Ajay Mandal’s impressive all-round performance where he picked up 8 wickets in the game and also scored a century in the first innings.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Chances of Winning

This will be Kerala’s first match on their home ground this season so they should fancy their chances against their opponents. Their batters and bowlers are in good form hence they would look to utilise the home advantage. Sachin Baby is the leading run-scorer for them while Sansom too is in fine form this season. The evergreen Jalaj Saxena is leading the wicket-takers list with 15 dismissals so far in the tournament. Chhattisgarh will bank on Mandal as he has been their top performer with both the bat and the ball.

Our Prediction

There is a high probability of this game ending in a tie as both sides are evenly matched. If the pitch offers assistance to the pacers then Kerala might have an advantage and they may be able to take the first-innings lead as they have a better pace attack and their batters too would fancy themselves on their home turf. Even the last game between these sides ended in a draw in 2016.

Kerala to win - 1.80 (Melbet)

Chhattisgarh to win - 1.90 (Melbet)

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Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Tournament Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

These two teams are in Elite group C and Chhattisgarh lead the table with 13 points in two games while Kerala are in the third spot with a win and a draw. In the last season, Kerala won 2 of their 3 games in the league stages and drew one while Chhattisgarh won just 1 and drew 2. The other side in their group is Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa, Services, Puducherry and Rajasthan. Out of these two sides, Kerala has a better chance of qualifying for the next round as they have won away from home and came away with a draw against Rajasthan, these two sides are much more experienced than Services and Puducherry, teams Chattisgarh have faced so far in the tourney.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Match Toss Prediction

This will be the first game in this venue this season so there would be a lot of uncertainty with respect to how the pitch would behave but considering Kerala will be playing on their home ground, it could be an advantage to them. In the last FC game that was played here in 2016-17 between Vidarbha and Assam, Vidarbha won the toss and chose to bat and scored 416 runs in the first innings. Assam was bowled out for 227 and while following on in the 2nd innings were 73 for 2. The match ended in a draw but the pitch assisted spinners after day 1.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Weather Report

The weather may play spoilsport as there are chances of rain on all the 4 days of the game.

Kerala Player List

Kerala Team

Sanju Samson (c), Sijomon Joseph, Sachin Baby, Ponnan Rahul (wk), Jalaj Saxena, Akshay Chandran, Shoun Roger, Basil Thampi, Rohan Prem, Fazil Fanoos, MD Nidheesh Rohan Kunnummal, Vaisakh Chandran, Vathsal Govind, Nedumankuzhy Basil, Krishna Prasad, Suresh Sachin

Kerala Predicted XI:

P Rahul Wicket-keeper R Prem Batsman S Roger Batsman Sachin Baby Batsman Samson Batsman JalaJ Saxena All-rounder A Chandran Batsman B Thampi Bowler F Fanoos Bowler Nidheesh Bowler Suresh Sachin Bowler

Kerala Team Form

Sachin Baby was the top performer for them in their last game as he scored 139 runs in the first innings and 81 in the 2nd innings respectively. As far as their bowling is concerned Jalaj Saxena has 15 wickets in 4 innings with a five-wicket haul.

Chhattisgarh Player List

Rishabh Tiwari, Sanidhya Hurkat, Ashutosh Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Amandeep Khare, Shashank Singh, Shahnawaz Hussain (wk), Ajay Jadav Mandal, Sourabh Majumdar, Pankaj Kumar Rao, Ravi Kiran, Aayush Pandey, Shubham Agarwal, Sumit Ruikar, Anuj Tiwary, Mayank Yadav

ChhattisgarhPredicted XI:

R Tiwari Batsman Hurkat Batsman Ashutosh Batsman Harpreet Singh Batsman Amandeep Khare Batsman Shahnawaz Batsman and wicket-keeper Shashank Singh All-rounder Ajay Mandal All-rounder S Majumdar Bowler P Rao Bowler Ravi Kiran Bowler

Chhattisgarh Team Form

Khare and Mandal have been their top batter this season. Khare scored 125 and Mandal hit 114 runs against Services in their last game and set the game for their side. While as far as bowling is concerned, Mandal is the highest wicket taker by a large margin as he has 21 wickets and the other bowlers do not have even 6 wickets across 4 innings.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh head to head

These two teams met only once previously, 5 years ago. That match ended in a draw. Kerala though got the first-innings lead and dominated the game for most of the 4 days but Chhattisgarh did well to save the game as they lost only 6 wickets in 107 overs,

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Betting Odds

Given how similarly matched both teams are, there is a good chance that this game will result in a draw. Kerala may have an edge if the pitch favours pacers and they may be able to grab the lead in the first inning since they have a stronger pace attack and their hitters will feel more comfortable playing at home. Even the most recent contest between these teams in 2016 ended in a draw.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Top Team Batters

Sachin Baby to be Kerala’s top batter

The experienced Sachin Baby has been in top form this year and was instrumental in saving the last game for his side. The southpaw scored a century and a half-century in the two innings and held his team together. He has 233 runs in 4 innings this year and overall in 77 FC games he has 3779 runs with 8 centuries and 18 fifties.

A Khare to be Chhattisgarh’s top batter

Khare scored a fantastic 125 in the first innings against Services and rescued his side from getting bowled out for less than 213, the score put up by the opposition in the first innings, his side was 124-5 at one stage but innings ensured that Chhattisgarh got the first innings lead. Overall in 36 games, he has 2412 runs with 9 centuries and 6 fifties.

Kerala vs Chhattisgarh Top team bowler

Jalaz Saxena to be Kerala’s top bowler

Saxena is a red ball giant in FC cricket in India. This season he has picked 15 wickets already in 4 innings. He picked up a fifer against Jharkhand and played an important role in the team’s victory in their first game of the season. Overall he has 375 wickets in 128 games in FC cricket. If the pitch starts to turn from day 2 onwards he could be lethal with all his variations, he is one of the very few bowlers who bowl traditional off-spin and leg break googly.

Ajay Mandal to be Chhattisgarh’s top bowler

Mandal has picked up 21 wickets this season in 4 innings and is already the leading wicket-taker of the tournament. He has three five-wicket hauls and a 10-wicket haul in a match so far. His best came against Puducherry where he picked 7 wickets for just 7 runs. Even against Services, he picked up a fifer to give his side an important win. Overall he has 89 wickets in 24 FC games.