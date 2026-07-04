Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Prediction

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals will enter the battlefield for the first time in this tournament on 20th January at Kingsmead, Durban. The tournament is in a crucial moment where the team winning matches from now will make their position better for the quarter-finals.

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Both teams have played 4 matches each in the tournament so far and did well in it. Pretoria Capitals won their previous match against Joburg Super kings while Durban Super Giants lost their previous game against Pretoria Capitals.

Pretoria Capitals is currently at the first spot of the points table with 13 points and a positive net run rate of 1.519. Meanwhile, Durban Super Giants are in 4th position with 8 points and a positive net run rate of +0.440.

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals both the teams have performed well so far this season but need to continue the winning performance to survive this season. Both teams will also look into the bonus point (1) which can be achieved only when their run rate is 1.25 times that of the opposition.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Chance of Winning

Durban Super Giants lost their previous game against Pretoria Capitals by 10 runs. Wihan Lubbe and Bjorn Fortuin dominated Durban Super Giants. Pretoria Capitals while batting first scored 169 runs and defended the target. Wihan Lubbe scored 57 runs in just 36 balls.

On the other hand, the Pretoria Capitals were phenomenal with the ball against the Joburg Super Kings. They restricted them to just 122 runs, which was chased with ease. James Neesham was the player of the match as he took 3 crucial wickets which resulted in a total collapse of the Joburg Super King's batting lineup. Pretoria Capitals also won the bonus point. It was a total blunder from the Joburg Super kings for the third time this season.

Both the teams have big players and emerging players like Markram on one side and De kick on the other, which can perform well in the upcoming fixture, but we are backing Pretoria Capitals with a 70/30 chance of winning the 15th match in SA20 2023.

Our Prediction

As both the teams have a balanced side it can be a nail-biting game, the team controlling their nerves will win the upcoming match. Pretoria Capitals' bowling attack looked fantastic in the previous match with Nortje and Jimmy Neesham might continue the same in the next contest. While on the other hand, Durban Super Giants have some quality spinners like Keshav Maharaj and Subrayen who will be key players to watch out for. Durban Super Giants are not an easy team to win against but still, we are expecting Pretoria Capitals to win the 15th match on the 20th of January.

Our Prediction - Pretoria Capitals to Win

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Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are with Pretoria Capitals to win the forthcoming match as they look like a balanced and solid team with spinners and Al rounders. The bowling is comparatively stronger and will record their fourth victory against Durban Super Giants on the 20th of January.

If Pretoria Capitals bats first, we expect a score of 170 plus runs, Will Jacks may contribute some runs in the next fixture. If Durban Super Giants bat first, we can expect somewhere between (140 to 160) runs.

Will Jacks is the player to watch for Pretoria Capitals. Expect a quick fire from his bat and can take the advantage of the powerplay. Heinrich Klaasen is in great form and can be a threat to the Pretoria Capitals.

We are backing Pretoria Capitals to win the 15th match of SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Match Toss Prediction

Like most of the surfaces in the SA20 2023 are neutral, this pitch is a batting paradise and we can expect a high-scoring game. The average first-inning score here is 180 plus. The team winning the toss should opt to bat first and put some score on the board.

Weather Report

The temperature is expected at Kingsmead, Durban to be around 24°C during the match day with 61% humidity. The 16 km/hr wind can help the bowlers with the new ball more precisely Nortje. There is no chance of rain during the game. Hence, the teams need not worry about DLS and par score coming into the play of the 15th match of the tournament. .

Durban Super Giants Player List

Durban Super Giants Squad - Jason Holder, Reece Topley, Kyle Mayers, Prenelan Subrayen, Dwaine Pretorius, Heinrich Klaasen, Keemo Paul, Keshav Maharaj, Kyle Abbott, Junior Dala, Dilshan Madushanka, Johnson Charles, Matthew Breetzke, Christiaan Jonker, Simon Harmer, Wiaan Mulder, Quinton de Kock

Durban Super Giantspredicted playing XI:

Keshav Maharaj is added to the squad of the Durban Super Giants for SA20 2023. Durban Super Giants is also excited to have Jason Holder on its side. The talented all-rounder will be a treat to watch playing for Durban Super Giants.

Player Name Role Quinton de Kock Captain Heinrich Klaasen Wicket Keeper Jason Holder All-rounder Kyle Mayers All-rounder Akila Dananjaya Bowler Matthew Breetzke Bowler Prenelan Subrayen Batsman Wiaan Mulder All-rounder Keemo Paul All-rounder Dwaine Pretorius All-rounder Keshav Maharaj Bowler

Durban Super Giants Team Form

The opening pair of Mulder and Kyle Mayers can give a quick start. Middle order looked solid with Heindrich Klassen and Captain De Kock. De Kock got out on the duck in the previous game and might make a comeback and score a half-century. Pretorius scored a golden duck which cost them the match.

Durban Super Giants played with 2 spin bowlers and 4 pacers against Pretoria Capitals and they did pretty well but will this strategy work with Pretoria Capitals? Will find out on 20th January.

Durban Super Giants look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 15th match against Pretoria Capitals but Will Jacks would have different plans and can snatch the victory from the hands of Durban Super Giants.

Pretoria Capitals Player List

Pretoria Capitals Squad - David Miller, Eoin Morgan, Jason Roy, Ferisco Adams, Andile Phehlukwayo, Evan Jones, Corbin Bosch, Lungi Ngidi, Obed McCoy, Codi Yusuf, Mitchell Van Buuren, Wihan Lubbe, Dane Vilas, Tabraiz Shamsi, Bjorn Fortuin, Imran Manack, Ramon Simmonds, Jos Buttler

Pretoria Capitals Predicted Playing XI

David Miller will lead the Pretoria Capitals.

Player Name Role David Miller Captain Jos Buttler Wicket Keeper Codi Yusuf All-rounder Eoin Morgan Batsman Jason Roy Batsman Dane Vilas Batsman Ferisco Adams All-rounder Wihan Lubbe All-rounder Bjorn Fortuin Bowler Ramon Simmonds Bowler Tabraiz Shamsi Bowler

Pretoria Capitals Team Form

Pretoria Capitals are in good form and confident as they won their previous match against Joburg Super Kings by restricting them to just 122 runs. They would not want to lose this winning momentum and will continue the performance in the upcoming game. James Neesham was the player of the match as he picked up 3 crucial wickets which collapsed the Joburg Super king's batting lineup.

Pretoria Capitals showed an all-round performance and will hope to continue the same in the upcoming match.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Head-to-Head

Durban Super Giants and Pretoria Capitals will play their first-ever match against each other as this is only the 15th match of the first edition of the SA20 2023.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Durban Super Giants to win the game is 2.11, while for Pretoria Capitals it's also 1.94. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Batsman

Will Jacks can be the leading run-scorer for Pretoria Capitals in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming contest, While on the other hand, Klassen can score 30-plus runs.

Durban Super Giants vs Pretoria Capitals Top Team Bowlers

Dwain Pretorius is our pick of the bowlers for Durban Super Giants. He picked up 2 wickets in the previous match against Paarl Royals. Keshav Maharaj picked one wicket in the previous match and can perform well in the upcoming fixture.

On the other hand, Anrich Nortje is the player to watch out for, his speed and accuracy can destroy any batting lineup.