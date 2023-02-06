Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Prediction JSK 70 % Chance of Winning MICT 30 % Bet now! Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will enter the battlefield on 6th February at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg. Both teams will play their second match against each other this season and the last league match of the season. Both teams have played 9 games each in the tournament. MI Cape Town won 3 games out of 9 matches while Joburg Super Kings won 4 games out of 9 matches of the SA20 2023. MI Cape Town is currently at the last spot of the points table with a negative net run rate of -0.120. Meanwhile, Joburg Super Giants are in the 4th position with 18 points and a negative net run rate of -0.923. Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town both the teams have already played against each other in which MI Cape Town defeated Joburg Super Kings by 7 wickets on 14th January 2022. MI Cape Town is out of the tournament after losing 3 consecutive matches and now will hope to finish the league on a winning note.

Facts Faf du Plessis is in the form of his life in the SA20 2023 for Joburg Super Kings. He is the highest run-scorer of Joburg Super Kings in just 7 innings scoring 277 runs at an amazing average of 46.17 in the tournament. We are siding with Faf du Plessis to be the highest run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings in the match against MI Cape Town on the 6th.

Gerald Coetzee has picked up 12 wickets in the SA20 2023 and is Joburg Super Kings’ best bowler of the SA20 2023. We back Gerald Coetzee to be the Joburg Super King's best bowler against MI Cape Town on 6th February 2023.

Opener Dewald Brevis is the only positive thing in MI Cape Town’s batting line-up. He has scored 208 runs in his last 8 innings. Dewald Brevis and Rassie van der Dussen are the most reliable batsmen for MI Cape Town. We are backing them to be Cape Town’s top batsmen against Joburg Super Kings.

Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan have been phenomenal with the ball for MI Cape Town. We are siding with Kagiso Rabada to be the top bowler for MI Cape Town.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Chance of Winning

Joburg Super Kings performed stunningly in the recent matches against Sunrisers Eastern Cape and Durban Super Giants. Maheesh Theekshana and Gerald Coetzee dominated Durban Super Giants batters in the previous game and restricted them to 178 runs in the first innings. Super Kings chased the target in 19.1 overs after losing just 2 wickets all thanks to the century of Faf du Plessis in the second innings.

On the other hand, MI Cape Town has registered 3 back-to-back losses in the tournament. Dewald Brevis and Rassie van der Dussen are the only ones scoring runs, while Kagiso Rabada and Rashid Khan pick wickets. Despite having big names in the team, MI Cape Town is now out of the league.

Both the teams have big players and experienced players who can perform well in the next game, but we are backing Joburg Super Kings with a 55/45 chance of winning the 29th match.

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Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

We are favouring Joburg Super Kings to win the match easily as they have one of the best opening pairs in the tournament. The bowling line-up is also comparatively stronger and will record their second victory against MI Cape Town on the 6th.

If Joburg Super Kings first, we expect a score of 172 plus runs. If MI Cape Town bats first, we can expect somewhere between (152 to 162) runs.

Dewald Brevis is a player to watch out for in MI Cape Town. Fab du Plessis can also be a threat from the MI Cape Town.

We are backing Joburg Super Kings to win the 29th match of SA20 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Match Toss Prediction

The forthcoming fixture is again going to be played at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg which has a watching capacity of 34,000 cricket fanatics and it is predicted to be a full house on Monday when both the teams take on each other. This track like all the other tracks in South Africa has some extra bounce and something beneficial for the seamers in it. But it is expected to be an even game between the bat and the ball. The team winning the toss will elect to bowl first at this track because of the dew factor and fast outfield of the venue.

Weather Report

The weather forecast is going to be pleasant and nice in Johannesburg on Monday night when both these teams take on each other. Precipitation is expected but should stay away from the match because the cricket fans are waiting for this much-awaited match for a long time.

Joburg Super Kings Player List

Joburg Super Kings Squad - Gerald Coetzee, Romario Sheppard, Maheesh Theekshana, Harry Brook, Janneman Malan, Reeza Hendricks, Kyle Verreynne, George Garton, Alzarri Joseph, Leus du Plooy, Lewis Gregory, Lizaad Williams, Nandre Burger, Donavon Ferreira, Malusi Siboto, Caleb Seleka, Faf du Plessis, Gerald Coetzee

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing XI

Faf du Plessis will lead the Joburg Super Kings in the upcoming match as well.

Joburg Super Kings Predicted Playing 11

PLAYER NAME ROLE Janneman Malan Batter Reeza Hendricks All-rounder Leus du Plooy Batter Faf du Plessis (c) Batter Kyle Verreynne (wk) Batter Donavon Ferreira Batter Romario Shepherd All-rounder George Garton Bowler Alzarri Joseph Bowler Gerald Coetzee Bowler Aaron Phangiso Bowler

Joburg Super Kings Team Form

The opening pair of Faf du Plessis and Reeza Hendricks is doing wonders in the SA20 2023. Leus du Plooy and Donavan Ferreira can score in the middle overs to get their team to the winning side. Top-order batsmen will again have to start quickly if the team wants to win their last league match in the upcoming game.

Joburg Super Kings look all set to win again in the SA20 2023 29th match against MI Cape Town but Dewald Brevis can be a huddle in their way on the 6th.

MI Cape Town Player List

MI Cape Town Squad - Rassie Van der Dussen, Dewald Brevis, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, George Linde, Odean Smith, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Duan Jansen, Wesley Marshall, Delano Potgieter, Beuran Hendricks, Ziyaad Abrahams, Olly Stone, Waqar Salamkheil, Jofra Archer, Ryan Rickelton, Grant Roelefson

MI Cape Town predicted playing XI:

Player Name Role Rashid Khan Captain Grant Roelofsen Wicket Keeper George Linde All-rounder Delano Potgieter All-rounder Sam Curran Bowler Kagiso Rabada Bowler Dewald Brevis Batsman Odean Smith All-rounder Rickelton Batsman Van Der Dussen Batsman Jofra Archer Bowler

MI Cape Town Team Form

MI Cape Town would not want to lose their last game of the first edition of the SA20 2023. Jofra Archer and Kagiso Rabada will aim to continue their form and again show an incredible performance for their team to register their 4th win of the season.

MI Cape Town will have to display an all-round performance and will hope to win in the upcoming fixture.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Head-to-Head

Joburg Super Kings and MI Cape Town will play their second match against each other in the league. MI Cape Town defeated Joburg Super Kings in the first outing on 14th January 2023.

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Betting Odds

After assessing the team's form and possible scenarios, the odds in favour of Joburg Super Kings to win the game is 1.73, while for MI Cape Town it's also 2.105. These betting odds have been calculated based on the team's line-up and pitch reports.

MI Cape Town Betting Odds - 2.105

Joburg Super Kings Betting Odds - 1.73

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Team Batsmen

Fab du Plessis can be the leading run-scorer for Joburg Super Kings in the next match of the SA20 2023. He can be seen leading his team from the runs and scoring more than 40 runs in the forthcoming fixture.

Top Batter Bets for Faf du Plessis - 3.6

Rassie van der Dussen can be the highest run scorer for MI Cape Town in their last match if the top order fails.

Top Batter Bets for Rassie van der Dussen - 4.32

Joburg Super Kings vs MI Cape Town Top Team Bowlers

Gerald Coetzee is our pick of the bowlers for Joburg Super Kings. He will be the key bowler if Joburg Super Kings expect to restrict MI Cape Town to under 150 runs. He can take the wicket of openers with his speed and accuracy.

Top Bowler Bets for Gerald Coetzee - 3.24

Kagiso Rabada can get two or more wickets in the forthcoming game as the pitch is expected to provide turn and bounce in the second innings.

Top Bowler Bets for Kagiso Rabada - 3.6