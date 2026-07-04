Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Match Prediction

High-flying Wellington Firebirds will take on a mediocre Otago Volts on January 15 in Match 18 of the Super Smash at University Oval, Dunedin. This will be the first match of the season at this venue, and the match is scheduled to begin at 7.10 AM IST (2.40 PM local time). While the Firebirds have 14 points with three wins from five matches, the Volts have bagged eight points from as many matches, with one win, two defeats, one tie, and one no result.

Bet on Super Smash

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Chance of Winning

The Firebirds are outright favourites to win this contest as the bookmakers have handed them odds of 1.616. The Volts, who are yet to put up a performance altogether, have been rewarded with odds of 2.3. Therefore, the chances of winning in favour of the Volts stand at 43.48% while there is a 61.88% probability to witness a Firebirds triumph.

Our Prediction

Considering the fact that the Firebirds are way ahead of the Volts squad on paper, we would recommend the punters keep believing in their strength to yield rich dividends.

Otago Volts to win @ 2.3 (Melbet)

Wellington Firebirds to win @ 1.616 (Melbet)

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Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Prediction & Betting Tips 2022

The Volts and the Firebirds went head-to-head in their first match of the season at Basin Reserve. There, the Firebirds rode on Rachin Ravindra’s superb 45-ball 67 to post 152/8 after Hamish Rutherford won the toss and asked them to bat. Michael Rae was the pick of the Volts’ bowler, claiming 3/13 from his two overs while Dean Foxcroft returned excellent figures of 4-0-14-2.

Coming to the chase, Foxcroft, at No. 3, starred with the bat as well, hitting 73 off 57 balls. However, barring Llew Johnson (24 off 12 balls), he received little support from his teammates. Moreover, Dale Phillips’ nervy 28-run knock, for which he took 38 balls, made the job even more difficult. As a result, they closed on 144/7. For the Firebirds, Adam Milne and Logan van Beek picked up two wickets apiece.

In their last five meetings, the Firebirds have won all five, and their biggest margin of victory (eight wickets) came in January 2022. The onus will be on Rachin Ravindra and Troy Johnson among many others to make it six wins in a row. On the other hand, the Volts will hope for their skipper Rutherford’s return to form. as well as for the others to step up, to support Dean Foxcroft.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Match Toss Prediction

Only two T20 matches have been played at the University Oval in Dunedin, and both matches were won by the sides who batted first. Even in the last two matches in the Super Smash, teams batting first ended up winning the contests. Thus, despite the fact that teams now have developed a habit of choosing to bowl after winning the toss, here they may choose to bat first considering the recent circumstances and the match results at this venue.

Weather Report

As perworldweatheronline, there will be 23% cloud cover on average despite no chances of rain at Dunedin’s University Oval on January 15, with an average 81% humidity. The maximum temperature should be 21°C and the minimum temperature should be 11°C. Hence, expect a match without any interruptions.

Otago Volts Player List

Otago Volts squad for Super Smash:Hamish Rutherford(c), Thorn Parkes(w), Dean Foxcroft, Josh Finnie, Michael Rippon, Llew Johnson, Jake Gibson, Andrew Hazeldine, Michael Rae, Ben Lockrose, Matthew Bacon, Dale Phillips, Jacob Duffy

Predicted Playing XI

Hamish Rutherford Captain and batsman Dale Phillips Wicket-keeper batsman Dean Foxcroft All-rounder Josh Finnie Batsman Michael Rippon Captain Llew Johnson Batsman Jake Gibson All-rounder Ben Lockrose All-rounder Andrew Hazeldine Bowler Travis Muller Bowler Jarrod McKay Bowler

Otago Volts Team Form

The Volts started the season with back-to-back defeats, against the Firebirds and the Brave respectively, but came back strongly afterward with a win and a tie in two back-to-back clashes against Auckland Aces. But then, their last match against the Brave was washed out without a ball being bowled which did not allow them to establish a winning streak.

Wellington Firebirds News & Player List

Wellington Firebirds squad for Super Smash:Peter Younghusband (c), Callum McLachlan (wk), Devan Vishvaka, Nick Kelly, Rachin Ravindra, Troy Johnson, Nathan Smith, Ollie Newton, Tim Robinson, Logan van Beek, Michael Snedden, Finn Allen, Ian McPeake, Luke Georgeson, Adam Milne

Wellington Firebirds Predicted Playing XI:

Devan Vishvaka Batsman Nick Kelly All-rounder Rachin Ravindra All-rounder Troy Johnson Batsman Nathan Smith All-rounder Tim Robinson Batsman Ollie Newton Bowler Callum McLachlan Wicket-keeper batter Logan van Beek Bowler Peter Younghusband Captain and bowler Ian McPeake Bowler

Wellington Firebirds Team Form

The Firebirds began the season with a hat-trick of victories before they were handed a six-wicket defeat by Northern Brave. Their last match against the Central Stags was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to persistent rain and gloomy weather.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Head to Head

The Volts and the Firebirds have met each other in 30 T20s so far, of which the Firebirds ended up winning 15 times. The Firebirds, on the other hand, emerged victorious on nine occasions while six matches yielded no result.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Betting Odds

Hamish Rutherford to score under 20.5 @1.91

Rutherford, one of the veterans of New Zealand’s domestic cricket circuit, is going through a lean patch. So far this season, he has only amassed 46 runs across five matches, and could only score more than 20 once. Therefore, this bet should be safe for the punters as the Volts’ skipper’s form has been a true matter of concern.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Top Team Batsmen

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top batter @3.3

Having already aggregated 198 runs from four innings Dean Foxcroft has been in excellent form. His average of 49.5 and strike rate of 120.73 suggest his primary role for the side is to anchor the innings. Foxcroft’s T20 career average of 43.35 after 24 matches is quite impressive, and more importantly, he averages 73.5 against the Firebirds after four games, easily making him the highest-rated batter among his teammates.

Nick Kelly to be Wellington Firebirds’s top batter @3.6

Although Kelly’s career strike rate in T20s is 129.95, his record in this regard has improved drastically in the ongoing season. He is striking at 178.57 this year, scoring 100 runs at an average of exactly 25. However, he needs to improve his numbers against the Volts as he could only muster 30 from three innings since playing his first match against them in 2020.

Otago Volts vs Wellington Firebirds Top Team Bowlers

Dean Foxcroft to be Otago Volts’ top bowler @4

Just like his batting, Foxcroft has been shinning with the ball in hand as well in the ongoing Super Smash. So far, he has taken nine wickets in five matches, with an economy rate of just five runs an over. Although his bowling record against the Firebirds is not that great (one wicket in three matches), he will look to improve his numbers this time to carry on the momentum from previous games. Overall, he averages 23.07 in T20s and has taken a wicket every time in the format after 18 balls.

Rachin Ravindra to be Wellington Firebirds’ top bowler @5.5

With five wickets at an average of 22.60 and an economy rate of 7.53, Rachin Ravindra is currently the leader wicket-taker for the Firebirds this season. He could only play four matches last year, but this time, he made his impact straightaway, not only as a bowler but also as a handy batter. Rachin has four wickets in six matches against the Volts and will be hoping to improve his record come Sunday.