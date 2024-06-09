India vs Pakistan Match Prediction IND 72 % Chance of Winning PAK 28 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.38 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.43 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.416 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India take on Pakistan in the 19th game of the 2024 Men's T20 World Cup at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium, New York. The game is scheduled to be played on Jun 09 at 08:00 PM IST.

India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning

India head into this tournament in great form as they won two of the last three series and managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa. In the opening game against Ireland, Indian bowlers outclassed Ireland Batsman as Ireland was bowled out for 96 and India eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan did not have a great start to 2024 and they have continued their woeful form in this tournament as USA upset the odds and caused a stunning upset in the last game as USA beat Pakistan in super over. Pakistan had no room for error in the final three games. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.

India’ chances of winning - 72%

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 28%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

India vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023

In most of the T20 games we see batsmen dominate the proceedings and we see both

sides score high. But at this venue that hasn’t been the case as bowlers have dominated the games thus far and teams have struggled to find boundaries in all games which makes us believe total boundary count would be extremely low.

The wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers with uneven bounce, swing as well as seam assistance which makes things really hard for the batsman especially in the powerplay where you have to negate the new ball. We believe the total wicket count at the venue would be high.

Match Prediction Best Odds India Opening Partnership Over 23.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.85 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: India 1.85 Bet on Parimatch

India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction

This would be the fourth cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. All games thus far have been dominated by the bowling team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.

Weather Report

With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.

India News & Player List

India Player List

Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj

Predicted Playing XI

Rohit Sharma Batter Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Virat Kohli Batter Suryakumar Yadav Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Hardik Pandya All-rounder Kuldeep Yadav Bowler Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Arshdeep Singh Bowler Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Mohd. Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India haven’t played much international T20 cricket but they run riot in the opening game against Ireland who were bowled out for 96 and India won the game with eight wickets to spare.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan

Predicted Playing XI

Babar Azam Batter Saim Ayub Batter Mohammad Rizwan Batter Shadab Khan All-rounder Azam Khan Wicket-keeper Iftikhar Ahmed Batter Fakhar Zaman Batter Mohammad Amir Bowler Haris Rauf Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan head into this tournament after back to back loss against England and in the opening game they lost against USA in super over.

India vs Pakistan Head to Head

India have dominated Pakistan in this fixture as they are 8-3 in T20 format. The last game between the two sides was played back in 2022, India won the game by two runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 3

India: 8

India vs Pakistan Betting Odds

India to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

Pakistan and India go head to head in probably the most awaited game as more often than not we see fireworks when both sides play in this fixture. The stakes have gone even higher as after USA beat Pakistan in one of the shocks of the campaign thus far this almost feels like a must win game for Pakistan. Both sides have quality pace attack which would play a key role as the wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers in the last few games which also means this could end up being a low scoring game. We expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to dominate the powerplay and India will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.

India vs Pakistan T20i Eisenhower Park, East Meadow India Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.38 Bet now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.43 Bet now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 3.095 Bet now!

India vs Pakistan Top Batters

Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter

Virat Kohli did not have a great game against Ireland in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him in this fixture as Kohli always seems to find his best form when India take on Pakistan. Kohli remains a key component in this side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Babar Azam to be Pakistan’ top batter

There were some big question marks about Babar Azam after last year’s ODI world cup but this year he has been sensational for Pakistan and he continued his brilliant form in the opening game against USA where he scored 44 off 43 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler

Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliant form in the opening game against Ireland where he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/6 which is just extraordinary in T20 format. Once again all eyes would be on him especially on this wicket as Bumrah has the quality to change the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Pakistan bowlers had a dismal outing in the last game against USA where Pakistan lost in super over. Even though Shaheen Shah Afridi did not have a great game we are still going to stick with him as he remains the highest wicket taker for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.