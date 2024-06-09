India vs Pakistan Match Prediction
IND
72%
Chance of Winning
PAK
28%
T20i
Eisenhower Park
Facts:
- India has won eight of the 12 matches against Pakistan in T20Is.
- With 582 runs, Babar Azam is the leading run scorer for Pakistan in T20 cricket this year.
India vs Pakistan Chance of Winning
India head into this tournament in great form as they won two of the last three series and managed a 1-1 draw against South Africa. In the opening game against Ireland, Indian bowlers outclassed Ireland Batsman as Ireland was bowled out for 96 and India eventually won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Pakistan did not have a great start to 2024 and they have continued their woeful form in this tournament as USA upset the odds and caused a stunning upset in the last game as USA beat Pakistan in super over. Pakistan had no room for error in the final three games. As per our calculations, India are favourites in the upcoming game.
- India’ chances of winning - 72%
- Pakistan’ chances of winning - 28%
India vs Pakistan Prediction & Betting Tips 2023
In most of the T20 games we see batsmen dominate the proceedings and we see both
sides score high. But at this venue that hasn’t been the case as bowlers have dominated the games thus far and teams have struggled to find boundaries in all games which makes us believe total boundary count would be extremely low.
The wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers with uneven bounce, swing as well as seam assistance which makes things really hard for the batsman especially in the powerplay where you have to negate the new ball. We believe the total wicket count at the venue would be high.
Match Prediction Best Odds
India Opening Partnership Over 23.5
Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 22.5
Highest Opening Partnership: India
India vs Pakistan Match Toss Prediction
This would be the fourth cricket game that would be played at the venue which has been recently constructed for the tournament. All games thus far have been dominated by the bowling team which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bowl first.
Weather Report
With 20% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 24C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 19C.
India News & Player List
India Player List
Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj
Predicted Playing XI
|
Rohit Sharma
|
Batter
|
Yashasvi Jaiswal
|
Batter
|
Virat Kohli
|
Batter
|
Suryakumar Yadav
|
Batter
|
Rishabh Pant
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Hardik Pandya
|
All-rounder
|
Kuldeep Yadav
|
Bowler
|
Ravindra Jadeja
|
All-rounder
|
Arshdeep Singh
|
Bowler
|
Jasprit Bumrah
|
Bowler
|
Mohd. Siraj
|
Bowler
India Team Form
India haven’t played much international T20 cricket but they run riot in the opening game against Ireland who were bowled out for 96 and India won the game with eight wickets to spare.
Pakistan News & Player List
Pakistan Player List
Babar Azam, Abrar Ahmed, Azam Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Abbas Afridi, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Rizwan, Naseem Shah, Saim Ayub, Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan
Predicted Playing XI
|
Babar Azam
|
Batter
|
Saim Ayub
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Rizwan
|
Batter
|
Shadab Khan
|
All-rounder
|
Azam Khan
|
Wicket-keeper
|
Iftikhar Ahmed
|
Batter
|
Fakhar Zaman
|
Batter
|
Mohammad Amir
|
Bowler
|
Haris Rauf
|
Bowler
|
Naseem Shah
|
Bowler
|
Shaheen Shah Afridi
|
Bowler
Pakistan Team Form
Pakistan head into this tournament after back to back loss against England and in the opening game they lost against USA in super over.
India vs Pakistan Head to Head
India have dominated Pakistan in this fixture as they are 8-3 in T20 format. The last game between the two sides was played back in 2022, India won the game by two runs.
Head to Head
Pakistan: 3
India: 8
India vs Pakistan Betting Odds
India to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan
Pakistan and India go head to head in probably the most awaited game as more often than not we see fireworks when both sides play in this fixture. The stakes have gone even higher as after USA beat Pakistan in one of the shocks of the campaign thus far this almost feels like a must win game for Pakistan. Both sides have quality pace attack which would play a key role as the wicket at the venue has assisted fast bowlers in the last few games which also means this could end up being a low scoring game. We expect Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli to dominate the powerplay and India will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game.
India vs Pakistan
T20i
Eisenhower Park, East Meadow
India vs Pakistan Top Batters
Virat Kohli to be India’ top batter
Virat Kohli did not have a great game against Ireland in the last outing, regardless we are going to stick with him in this fixture as Kohli always seems to find his best form when India take on Pakistan. Kohli remains a key component in this side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Babar Azam to be Pakistan’ top batter
There were some big question marks about Babar Azam after last year’s ODI world cup but this year he has been sensational for Pakistan and he continued his brilliant form in the opening game against USA where he scored 44 off 43 balls which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
India vs Pakistan Top Bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah to be India’ top bowler
Jasprit Bumrah continued his brilliant form in the opening game against Ireland where he ended the game with bowling figures of 2/6 which is just extraordinary in T20 format. Once again all eyes would be on him especially on this wicket as Bumrah has the quality to change the game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Shaheen Shah Afridi to be Pakistan’ top bowler
Pakistan bowlers had a dismal outing in the last game against USA where Pakistan lost in super over. Even though Shaheen Shah Afridi did not have a great game we are still going to stick with him as he remains the highest wicket taker for Pakistan this year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.
Our Prediction
Favorites to win
India
- India to win @ 1.38 (PariMatch)
- Pakistan to win @ 3.00 (PariMatch)
Parimatch