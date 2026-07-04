Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Prediction

The third match of the ongoing inaugural edition of the International League T20 is scheduled to be played between Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants. The game will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will commence at 3:30 PM IST. This is the first game for the Gulf Giants in this season while Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are already coming off a thumping loss in their opening game.

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Chance of Winning

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders came up short in the opening game of the ILT20 league. They are in need of some serious introspection when it comes to the team combination. The team didn’t live up to the expectation in their first game against the Dubai Capitals. On the other hand, Gulf Giants, led by James Vince, will be looking to make a mark in their first game itself.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are looking a strong team on paper compared to Gulf Giants. It remains to be seen if they will realise their full potential in this game. On the other hand, the Giants have some T20 specialist players but their bowling looks a tad weak that might hinder them especially in a close game. Hence, we predict Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as the favourites to win this match.

Our Prediction

We feel that the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are a better team compared to Gulf Giants on paper at the moment.

Gulf Giants to win @ 2.104 (Melbet)

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to win @ 1.730 (Melbet)

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Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

It is a quick turnaround for the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders after losing their first game of the season. The team led by Sunil Narine didn’t look up to the mark and will have a lot of thinking to do in terms of putting up a performance. Apart from Paul Stirling, none of their batters looked good in the chase of 188 runs. The Ireland veteran scored a fighting 54 off just 38 deliveries.

The rest of the batters didn’t step up as expected and ended up falling significantly short of the target. They could score only 114 runs in 20 overs going down by a massive 73 runs. With the ball as well, none of the bowlers, apart from Sunil Narine looked in good rhythm. The Knight Riders’ skipper returned with the figures of 1/28 while Andre Russell was another bowler who somewhat impressed.

Ali Khan picked up a couple of wickets alongside Ravi Rampaul but both of them were a tad to expensive with the ball.

As for the Gulf Giants, this is their opening game of the International League T20. The team will be led by James Vince and the side is filled with some talented players of his own country. While the batting line-up with the presence of Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Lynn and Tom Banton among others, the bowling attack is looking solid as well.

Chris Jordan, the T20 veteran, will lead the attack with Rehan Ahmed and Richard Gleeson among many others. It remains to be seen if they will be able to start their tournament on a high.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Match Toss Prediction

The venue will have hosted one game of the season by the time this match starts. MI Emirates and Sharjah Warriors are scheduled to lock horns at this venue and with less than 20 hours to start the game, it is unlikely that the pitch will change. In this case, the team winning the toss is likely to bat first to make use of the slow surface later in the day.

Weather Report

It will be sunny and pleasant on Sunday afternoon in Abu Dhabi during the match. There is no chance of rain whatsoever but the humidity of 58% is likely to trouble the players a lot. Dew will not play a huge role with the game expected to end by 5-6 PM local time.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Player List

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders squad:

Sunil Narine (C), Charith Asalanka, Ali Khan, Marchant de Lange, Dhananjaya de Silva, Connor Esterhuizen, Fahad Nawaz, Brandon Glover, Colin Ingram, Akeal Hosein, Lahiru Kumara, Kennar Lewis, Treveen Mathew, Matiullah Khan, Ravi Rampaul, Raymon Reifer, Andre Russell, Sabir Ali, Paul Stirling, Zawar Farid.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Predicted XI:

Colin Ingram Batsman Paul Stirling Batsman Brandon King Batsman Zawar Farid Batsman Sunil Narine (Captain) All-Rounder Andre Russell All-Rounder Connor Esterhuizen Batsman and Wicketkeeper Akeal Hosein All-Rounder Fahad Nawaz Bowler Ravi Rampaul Bowler Ali Khan Bowler

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders Team Form

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have played only one game so far in the ongoing ILT20 league. Clearly, the team didn’t have a great outing and lost the game by 73 runs. Only two batters, Paul Stirling and Andre Russell, could reach double-figures as they mustered only 114 runs in response to Dubai Capitals’ 187-run target. Their bowling attack didn’t look in great shape either despite skipper Sunil Narine’s impressive performance.

Gulf Giants Player List

Gulf Giants squad:

James Vince (C), Aayan Afzal Khan, Tom Banton, Liam Dawson, Dominic Drakes, Gerhard Erasmus, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Jordan, Chris Lynn, Jamie Overton, Ollie Pope, Qais Ahmad, Rehan Ahmed, Chundangapoyil Rizwan, Sanchit Sharma, David Wiese, Ashwant Valthapa

Gulf Giants Predicted XI:

Chundangapoyil Rizwan Batsman Tom Banton Batsman and Wicketkeeper Chris Lynn Batsman James Vince (Captain) Batsman Shimron Hetmyer Batsman Aayan Afzal Khan All-Rounder David Wiese All-rounder Dominic Drakes All-Rounder Richard Gleeson Bowler Qais Ahmad Bowler Chris Jordan Bowler

Gulf Giants Team Form

Gulf Giants will start their campaign with the game against Abu Dhabi knight Riders on January 15. Hence, they will be keen on putting their best foot forward in order to start the tournament on a high.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Head to Head

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders and Gulf Giants are locking horns against each other for the first time in International League T20.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Betting Odds

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to have the higher opening partnership

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have openers like Colin Ingram and Paul Stirling. Though their partnership lasted only for one over in the previous game but Stirlng went on to score 54 runs. Ingram is also a T20 veteran and he will be keen on providing a good start to the team this time around. Both the players play attacking strokes and there is every possibility that they will add a lot of runs to the team’s total this time around. We predict it is safe to bet on Abu Dhabi Knight Riders for highest opening partnership.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Team Batsmen

Brandon King to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at odds

Brandon King is one of the best batters in T20 cricket in West Indies currently. He has played 100 T20 matches so far in this career and that shows his immense experience in the format. King also had a brilliant CPL 2022 season where he was the top run-scorer of the tournament. He scored 422 runs in 12 innings at a strike-rate of 135.25. We predict Brandon King to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at odds.

Shimron Hetmyer to be Gulf Giants top batter at odds

Gulf Giants have a lot of T20 specialist players in their line-up. However, Shimron Hetmyer is one of those players who is likely to shine in this game. For long enough, he has gone under the radar now and was under the scanner for missing the T20 World Cup for West Indies as well. The left-hander is an exceptional player and has a point to prove. Hetmyer’s T20 strike-rate of 131.77 after playing 156 matches is really good and hence, we predict him to be Gulf Giants top batter at odds.

Abu Dhabi Knight Riders vs Gulf Giants Top Bowlers

Sunil Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top bowler at odds

Sunil Narine was the most economical bowler for his team in the previous game conceding 28 runs in his four-over spell. His mystery has still not been decoded by many and on tricky surfaces, it becomes close to impossible to play him. Not many from the opposition team have played him recently and that makes Narine a tough bowler in this encounter. Hence, we predict Narine to be Abu Dhabi Knight Riders top batter at odds.

Richard Gleeson to be Gulf Giants top bowler at odds

Richard Gleeson has an experience of playing for England in six T20Is picking up nine wickets with the best figures of 3/15. He is certainly a brilliant bowler especially in the death overs. He also played six matches in Abu Dhabi during the T10 League in November-December last year. Overall, he has accounted for 86 scalps in 77 T20 matches so far and we predict him to be the Gulf Giants top bowler at odds.