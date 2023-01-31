Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Match Prediction SW 40 % Chance of Winning DV 60 % Bet Now! The 23rd match of the ongoing International League T20 is scheduled to be played between Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers on January 31 on Tuesday. The match will commence at 7:30 PM IST and will be played at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The two sides had locked horns against each other earlier in the season with the Desert Vipers emerging victorious.

Facts Alex Hales is in the form of his life at the moment for the Desert Vipers. He has so far scored 434 runs at an impeccable average of 86.80 and a strike rate of 157.81.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz finally lived up to his reputation in the last game for the Sharjah Warriors scoring a vital 56 in a vital run-chase of 150 runs against the Abu Dhabi Knight Riders.

Naveen-ul-Haq has been the top wicket-taker for the Sharjah Warriors with 10 wickets to his name so far in the league.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Chance of Winning

Desert Vipers might have lost the previous game by a huge margin of 157 runs against MI Emirates but they are sitting pretty in first place with five wins in seven matches. On the other hand, the Warriors have just found their groove winning two of their last three matches.

Looking at the form, Desert Vipers are certainly the favourites between the two sides. Melbet is also favouring the Vipers with 1.725 odds. Though they are coming off a loss, the Vipers are strong enough to stage a comeback.

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Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Tournament prediction & Betting Tips 2023

Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers are facing off against each other for the second time this season. The Vipers chased down 146 runs comfortably in the earlier face-off and are the favourites to win this encounter as well.

They are currently at the top of the six-team points table with five wins from seven matches played so far. The team is more or less into the playoffs.

Sharjah Warriors, on the other hand, would be keen on avenging the earlier loss. They have won three out of their last four matches after a poor start and seem to be in better touch. However, the side will have to play their best cricket to go past the in-form Vipers.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Match Toss Prediction

Win the toss, bat first and post a humongous total and later defend it comfortably. This has been the mantra for teams winning the toss here in Sharjah. Expect the same to continue in Match 23 of the International League T20 as well.

Weather Report

The temperature in Sharjah is expected to be around 19-20 Degrees Celsius during the match on Tuesday. There is no chance of rain at all but humidity will play its role later in the evening.

Desert Vipers Player List

Desert Vipers squad:

Colin Munro (captain), Alex Hales, Adam Lyth, Ali Naseer, Gus Atkinson, Sam Billings, Dinesh Chandimal, Sheldon Cottrell, Tom Curran, Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell, Jake Lintott, Tymal Mills, Ronak Panoly, Matheesha Pathirana, Rohan Mustafa, Sherfane Rutherford, Shiraz Ahmed, Mark Watt, Ruben Trumpelmann

Desert Vipers Predicted XI:

Colin Munro (Captain) Batsman Alex Hales Batsman Rohan Mustafa All-Rounder Sam Billings Wicketkeeper Benny Howell All-Rounder Sherfane Rutherford Batsman Tom Curran Bowler Luke Wood Bowler Mark Watt Bowler Matheesha Pathirana Bowler Shiraz Ahmed Bowler

Desert Vipers Team Form

Desert Vipers are coming into this game after facing a heavy defeat against the MI Emirates by 157 runs. However, they have already won five matches in seven outings and are well placed in terms of making it to the playoffs.

Sharjah Warriors Player List

Sharjah Warriors squad:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz(w), Evin Lewis, Dawid Malan, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Moeen Ali(c), Joe Denly, Mohammad Nabi, Chris Woakes, Junaid Siddique, Naveen-ul-Haq, Karthik Meiyappan, Bilal Khan, Mark Deyal, Paul Walter, Alishan Sharafu, Noor Ahmad, Chris Benjamin, Muhammad Jawadullah, Jamal Todd

Sharjah Warriors Predicted XI:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz Batsman and Wicketkeeper Tom Kohler Cadmore Batsman Joe Denly (Captain) Batsman Adam Hose All-Rounder Marcus Stoinis Batsman Paul Walter All-Rounder Mohammad Nabi All-rounder Noor Ahmad Bowler Jawadullah Bowler Naveen-ul-Haq Bowler Junaid Siddique Bowler

Sharjah Warriors Team Form

Sharjah Warriors started the tournament with a hattrick of losses. However, they have found their groove now winning three of their last four losses with the other one ending in No Result. Clearly, their confidence will be high and they would love to add two more points to their tally.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Head to Head

Sharjah Warriors and Desert Vipers had earlier faced off in the fourth game of the season. The Desert Vipers had then chased down 146 runs comfortably in the 17th over with seven wickets in hand. Alex Hales was the star with the bat then with an unbeaten 83 to his name.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Betting Odds

Desert Vipers to score more fours at 1.832 odds

Desert Vipers have their in-form opener Alex Hales at the top of the order. He has so far hit 41 fours out of the team’s total tally of 95 fours. Certainly, he is the one who loves to hit the ball down the ground. The likes of Colin Munro, Sam Billings and Rohan Mustafa are also similar kinds of players and so we predict the Desert Vipers to hit more fours at 1.832 odds.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Top Team Batsmen

Alex Hales to be Desert Vipers top batter at 2.625 odds

England opener Alex Hales has continued to be in excellent touch right through this season. He has so far amassed 434 runs with a century and four fifties to his name. He has scored those runs at an average of almost 87 and a strike rate of almost 160. So we predict Hales to be Desert Vipers' top batter at 2.625 odds.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz to be Sharjah Warriors top batter at 4.5 odds

Rahmanullah Gurbaz is the kind of player who loves to take on the opposition bowling attack. He is coming off a brilliant 56 in the previous game chasing 150. He would love to continue in the same vein of form. Overall, he has mustered 160 runs in six innings at a strike rate of 144.14 and so we predict him to be Sharjah Warriors’ best batter at 4.5 odds.

Sharjah Warriors vs Desert Vipers Top Bowlers

Tom Curran to be Desert Vipers top bowler at 3.74 odds

Tom Curran went for 63 runs in his four overs in the last game but he picked up two wickets for his side. Overall, he has accounted for six scalps and though he has conceded runs at an economy of 9.12, the pace bowler is a wicket-taker and so we predict Curran to be the top bowler for Desert Vipers at 3.74 odds.

Naveen-ul-Haq to be Sharjah Warriors top bowler at 3.24 odds

Naveen-ul-Haq is the top wicket-taker for the Warriors with 10 scalps to his name. He is a brilliant death bowler as well and can swing the new ball. So we back him to become Sharjah Warriors' top bowler at 3.24 odds in this match.