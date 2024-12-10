SA (South Africa) vs PAK (Pakistan) Match Prediction SA 63 % Chance of Winning PAK 37 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.56 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.582 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan’s tour of South Africa is slated to begin on December 10, 2024, with their first T20I match at Kingsmead, Durban. The action will kick off at 9:30 P.M IST.

South Africa vs Pakistan Chances of Winning

South Africa were humbled on home soil when they hosted India for their previous T20I series. India achieved a statement victory in the opening game where they scored 202 and restricted South Africa to 141, resulting in a 61-run win. South Africa fought back in the following match and outplayed India by taking a three-wicket victory. With the tally levelled, India won the third game by the skin of their teeth with an 11-run margin. At this point, the only hope South Africa had left was to draw the series but they failed to do so as they allowed India to secure an unbeatable score of 283 and settled for a staggering 135-run defeat.

On the other hand, Pakistan are entering this series on the back of a 2-1 T20I series win over Zimbabwe on the latter’s turf. Pakistan kicked off the tournament with a 57-run victory as they outscored Zimbabwe while batting first and defended the target with all their might. In the second match, Pakistan managed to seal the deal and take the series win already as Zimbabwe’s batting performance was beyond miserable - the latter were all out for 57 and the chase was a piece of cake for the visiting team. Zimbabwe avoided a complete whitewash by fighting back in the last match and winning by a close margin of two wickets.

South Africa chance of winning - 63%

Pakistan chance of winning - 37%

#1 Stake.com 5 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 200% up to ₹100,000 Promo code SPORTSCAFE Claim Review #2 4rabet 4.9 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 700% up to ₹20,000 Promo code SCAFE230 Claim Review #3 Mostbet 4.8 ★★★★★ Welcome bonus 125% up to ₹100,000 + 250 FS Promo code MOSTIN Claim Review

South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Tips

South Africa to score low before first dismissal

Ryan Rickleton and Reeza Hendricks opened for a majority of their series against India but the opening wicket turned out to be a vulnerability for the host nation. Together, the duo posted partnerships of 1, 27, 22 and 8 runs before the fall of the first wicket. To add to that, Rickleton and Hendricks’ averages of 13.75 and 15.00, respectively, were terrible and their inability to score big will likely plague them in the upcoming match as well.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 21.5 Runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch South Africa Opening Partnership Over 21.5 Runs 1.86 Bet on Parimatch Highest Opening Partnership: South Africa 1.87 Bet on Parimatch

South Africa vs Pakistan Toss Prediction

The track at Kingsmead is quite favorable to the batters who have the advantage since they get to score big on this surface. The teams batting first have the edge with 12 T20I victories in 23 matches held at this venue so far with an average first innings score of 155. The last game played here was between India and South Africa where the former secured a score upwards of 200 and won by a landslide.

Weather Report

Although a cloud cover is expected to persist on match day at Durban, the chance of rain is as low as 5% with a maximum temperature of 30 degrees Celsius.

South Africa Player List

Heinrich Klaasen (c), Reeza Hendricks, David Miller, Rassie van der Dussen, George Linde, Patrick Kruger, Matthew Breetzke, Donovan Ferreira, Ryan Rickleton, Ottneil Baartman, Kwena Maphaka, Anrich Nortje, Nqabayomzi Peter, Tabraiz Shamsi, Andile Simelane.

Predicted Playing XI

Ryan Rickleton Batter Reeza Hendricks Batter Rassie van der Dussen Batter George Linde All-rounder Heinrich Klaasen (C) Wicket-keeper David Miller Batter Matthew Breetzke Batter Andile Simelane Bowler Anrich Nortje Bowler Patrick Kruger Bowler Ottneil Baartman Bowler

South Africa Team Form

South Africa’s batting is all out of sorts and there is absolutely no balance in their team which was evident in their fight against India. They underperformed severely in the series and bouncing back will prove difficult.

Pakistan Player List

Mohammad Rizwan (c), Babar Azam, Irfan Khan, Omair Yousuf, Saim Ayub, Tayyab Tahir, Jahandad Khan, Salman Agha, Usman Khan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shaheen Afridi, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Omair Yousuf Batter Usman Khan Batter Mohammad Rizwan (C) Wicket-keeper Salman Agha All-rounder Tayyab Tahir Batter Shaheen Afridi Bowler Abbas Afridi Bowler Jahandad Khan All-rounder Mohammad Hasnain Bowler Sufiyan Muqeem Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

It was Pakistan’s bowling attack which ultimately won them the series against Zimbabwe, although the batters did not face a particularly daunting challenge at any point.

South Africa vs Pakistan Head-to-Head

Pakistan lead their head-to-head tally against South Africa with two additional victories, having won 12 out of 23 fixtures.

T20 Head-to-Head Record

Total - 23

South Africa - 10

Pakistan - 12

Abandoned - 1

South Africa vs Pakistan Betting Odds

Pakistan to have a better opening partnership than South Africa

Omair Yousuf and Saim Ayub led two out of three games for Pakistan in the T20I series against Zimbabwe. In the three matches that the team played, they ended up with opening stands of 4, 61* and 18 runs. For South Africa, Ryan Rickelton and Reeza Hendricks opened in their series against India but the pair failed to set up a successful opening partnership as they added 1, 27 and 22 runs to the first wicket in the last three games. Pakistan have a highly competitive opening lineup who will be expected to beat South Africa’s opening wicket.

South Africa vs Pakistan T20i Kingsmead Cricket Ground, Durban South Africa Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 1.56 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Pakistan Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 2.431 Bet Now!

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Batters

David Miller to be South Africa’s Best Batter

David Miller was among South Africa’s top batters in the T20I series against India where he amassed a total of 72 runs in four innings. Although his average of 18.00 in the tournament is not very convincing, he has a total of 2509 runs in 113 T20I innings. He is expected to top the charts for his team in the upcoming match.

Saim Ayub to be Pakistan’s Best Batter

Saim Ayub was tied as Pakistan’s leading run-getter in their T20I series versus Zimbabwe prior to this tournament, having garnered 60 runs in two innings. He scored 24 and 36* runs in the first and second game, respectively. His performance in the previous series makes him the top choice for the next fixture as well.

South Africa vs Pakistan Best Bowlers

Anrich Nortje to be South Africa’s Best Bowler

Anrich Nortje has been a prolific bowler for South Africa. In his T20I career so far, he has captured a total of 53 wickets in 41 innings with an average of 19.16. Given how consistent he has been, he is expected to come out on top in the next game.

Sufiyan Muqeem to be Pakistan’s Best Bowler

Sufiyan Muqeem was the leading wicket-taker for Pakistan with nine wickets in three innings in the previous series against Zimbabwe. This included a fifer in the second match and an outstanding bowling average of 4.66 in the competition. Considering how reliable he was in the series, he is anticipated to lead the attack once again.