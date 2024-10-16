IND (India) vs NEW (New Zealand) Match Prediction IND 91 % Chance of Winning NEW 9 % Place a bet Batery 1.10 Bet Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 2.855 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR India and New Zealand will square off against each other in the first of the three-match Test series at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, from October 16 onwards. India are coming back from a dominating 2-0 win against Bangladesh at home, whereas New Zealand suffered a disheartening defeat to Sri Lanka in a fashion that would leave even the best of the sides searching for their souls.

India vs New Zealand Chance of Winning

What can you say of India that reduce their impact overall? They’re the most perfect side in home conditions and all of their players are accustomed to taking down the opposition with surgical precision. Be it Yashasvi Jaiswal doing his things with the bat to Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja doing their things, India don’t mess around.

Meanwhile, New Zealand have been struggling to win in Indian conditions since forever. In the absence of Kane Williamson for the first Test, the Kiwis have found themselves in a situation where the fans demand them to deliver at any cost. Could they do that? If the Sri Lanka Test are anything to go by, don’t expect any difference.

IND’s chance of winning is 91%

NZ’s chance of winning is 9%

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India vs New Zealand Betting Tips

If it’s Indian conditions, Yashasvi Jaiswal has to be the most dominant batter out there. Betting on him to do well is how you earn a lot of money. You can also put a decent wager on Ravichandran Ashwin - for he knows how to deliver big with both bat and ball. There is no way I am missing out on adding the batting deal on Ravindra Jajdeja for his ability to steer the batting in the direction he wants is not unfounded.

Match Prediction Best Odds New Zealand Opening Partnership Over 22.5 1.87 Bet on Batery

India vs New Zealand Match Toss Prediction

Since 2015, Bangalore has hosted four Test matches, with the batting first team winning three matches. The average first-innings score at the venue is 282, whereas second-innings batting is rather difficult here. So toss-winning teams will want to bat first and score tons of runs here.

Weather Report

Extreme rain is predicted across the first four days of the Test match in Bangalore and that’s a challenge India will be wary of. For them to qualify for the World Test Championship final comfortably, a 3-0 win in the upcoming series is the most ideal result.

India Player List

Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohd. Siraj, Akash Deep

Predicted Playing XI

Yashasvi Jaiswal Batter Rohit Sharma Batter Shubman Gill Batter Virat Kohli Batter KL Rahul Batter Rishabh Pant Wicket-keeper Ravindra Jadeja All-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin All-rounder Jasprit Bumrah Bowler Akash Deep Bowler Mohammed Siraj Bowler

India Team Form

India have won seven of their last eight matches, which is a record in its own. Apart from the loss to England in Hyderabad in freakish conditions, things have been very smooth for the Rohit Sharma-led side and expect this order to continue.

New Zealand Player List

Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Michael Bracewell, Will Young, Matt Henry, Ben Sears

Predicted Playing XI

Tom Latham Batter Devon Conway Batter Will Young Wicket-keeper Rachin Ravindra Batter Daryl Mitchell All-rounder Tom Blundell Wicket-keeper Glenn Phillips All-rounder Mitchell Santner All-rounder Tim Southee Bowler Ajaz Patel Bowler William O’ Rourke Bowler

New Zealand Team Form

New Zealand’s situation is different from India's at the moment. They have lost six out of their last seven encounters, which will keep them grounded.

India vs New Zealand Head-To-Head

India and New Zealand have faced each other 62 times in the history of Test cricket, with the former winning 22 and the latter securing 13 wins. The remaining 27 encounters have ended in draws.

India vs New Zealand Betting Odds

India opening partnership over 36.5 runs @ 1.88 (Batery)

With Yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma opening the innings for India, there is a sense of invincibility. Even though the Indian skipper failed to do much against Bangladesh, Jaiswal was as fierce as ever, and it will take a lot from the Kiwis to contain him. The duo's average opening partnership of 49.21 runs tells us this is a winner bet.

India vs New Zealand Test M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore India Welcome bonus: 200% up to INR 25,000 1.10 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.14 Bet Now! New Zealand Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 16.5 Bet Now!

India vs New Zealand Best Batters

Yashasvi Jaiswal to be India’s best batter (Batery)

Yashasvi Jaiswal, in his nascent Test career, has already amassed 1217 runs at an incredible average of 64.05 with three centuries and seven fifties to his name. In India, his Test average stands at 75.08, with most of his runs coming in the first innings where he averages 72.90. His second innings average stands at 51.87. You know there’s no one better than him in India at the moment.

Devon Conway to be New Zealand’s best batter (Batery)

Devon Conway has become New Zealand’s most dependable batter and how! In his 22-match career, the Kiwi batter has already accumulated 1588 runs at an average of 39.70 with four centuries and nine half-centuries to his name. Even in the Galle Test against Sri Lanka where everyone failed, Conway managed to score a valiant 61, making himself indispensable.

India vs New Zealand Best Bowlers

Jasprit Bumrah to be India’s best bowler (Batery)

In Tests in India, it’s ideal to have Ravichandran Ashwin as the primary pick. However, Jasprit Bumrah's 2024 has shattered all preconceived notions on his way to Test greatness. He already has 170 wickets in the format at an average of 20.18, but if you take a closer look at his number, you find that he averages 15.47 in India. Dream, isn’t it? In 2024 alone, he has an average of 14.42 - so there can’t be a doubt about his credentials.

Ajaz Patel to be New Zealand’s best bowler (Batery)

Ajaz Patel is New Zealand’s most important bowler on the tour, especially because of the kind of spin-friendly venues Bangalore, Pune, and Mumbai are going to be. Patel, who has 70 Test wickets, has wickets in India alone, which have come at an average of 22.05. More importantly, those wickets have come only in two Tests, which adds a sense of tangibility to the fore.