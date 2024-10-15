Pakistan vs England Match Prediction PAK 43 % Chance of Winning ENG 57 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.75 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.51 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.724 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Pakistan take on England in the second game of the three match bilateral series at the Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan. The game is scheduled to be played on Oct 15 at 10:30 AM IST.

Pakistan vs England Chance of Winning

This has been a year of struggle and pain for Pakistan especially in red ball cricket as in every game Pakistan ends up in the record book for all the wrong reasons. Pakistan has lost all six games in this calendar year which includes defeats against Australia and Bangladesh and trail 1-0 in this series.

England has been brilliant in Tests thus far. Since they lost the series against India earlier this year, they have won six of the seven matches and would be hoping to continue their momentum into the next match. England have taken a 1-0 lead and as per our calculations, England are favourites in the upcoming game.

Pakistan’ chances of winning - 43%

England’ chances of winning - 57%

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Pakistan vs England Prediction & Betting Tips 2024

Babar Azam has struggled to make an impact in Test cricket in this calendar year as so far he has scored 148 runs in four matches in 2024 with an average of 18.50 which showcases his struggles. In the last game he scored 30 and 5 which makes us believe he will score low in the upcoming game.

Ollie Pope has been one of the most consistent batsman for England in this calendar year. So far in 2024 Pope has scored 745 runs with an average of 35.47 which showcases his brilliance. Even though he did not bat well in the last game, We believe Pope will score well in the upcoming game.

Match Prediction Best Odds Pakistan Opening Partnership Over 28.5 1.86 Bet on Batery England Opening Partnership Over 31.5 1.86 Bet on Batery Century in the Game: Yes 1.14 Bet on Batery

Pakistan vs England Match Toss Prediction

Historically the venue has suited the team that batting first, the last two of the three matches have been won by the team that batted first which makes us believe both sides would prefer to bat first in the upcoming game.

Weather Report

With 10% chances of disruptions we believe climate would not play a major role in the game. Maximum temperature is expected to be 36C during the game and minimum temperature is expected to be 22C.

Pakistan News & Player List

Pakistan Player List

Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (c), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Agha Salman, Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Noman Ali, Mir Hamza, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Mohammad Huraira

Predicted Playing XI

Saim Ayub Batter Abdullah Shafique Batter Babar Azam Batter Saud Shakeel All-rounder Mohammad Rizwan Wicket-keeper Shan Masood Batter Salman Ali Agha All-rounder Aamer Jamal All-rounder Shaheen Shah Afridi Bowler Naseem Shah Bowler Abrar Ahmed Bowler

Pakistan Team Form

Pakistan has struggled in Test cricket in this calendar year as they have lost each of the last six matches and trail this series 1-0.

England News & Player List

England Player List

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir, Rehan Ahmed, Jordan Cox, Matthew Potts, Olly Stone

Predicted Playing XI

Ben Duckett Batter Zak Crawley Batter Ollie Pope Batter Joe Root All-rounder Jamie Smith Wicket-keeper Harry Brook Batter Brydon Carse All-rounder Jack Leach All-rounder Gus Atkinson Bowler Shoaib Bashir Bowler Chris Woakes Bowler

England Team Form

England have won six of the last seven matches since their series loss against India. England took a 1-0 lead in this series.

Pakistan vs England Head to Head

England have an upper hand in this fixture against Pakistan 30-21. England won the opening game by an innings and 47 runs.

Head to Head

Pakistan: 21

England: 30

Pakistan vs England Betting Odds

England to have a better opening partnership than Pakistan

England and Pakistan head into this series in contrasting forms, the last game between the two sides was nothing but humiliation for the home team who became the only team in Test history to score over 500 runs in first innings and then lose the game by an innings. This is the sixth loss on the bounce for Pakistan who would be hoping for some miracle to bounce back in this series. Even though England conceded a bigger opening stand in the game the gulf in quality between the two sides is pretty evident. With Ben Duckett expecting to return in the top order, we believe England will have a better opening partnership in the upcoming game and it's a great opportunity to make some quick financial gains.

Pakistan vs England Test National Stadium, Karachi Pakistan Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR 2.06 Bet Now! England Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR 1.51 Bet Now! Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR 1.724 Bet Now!

Pakistan vs England Top Batters

Mohammad Rizwan to be Pakistan’ top batter

Even though Mohammad Rizwan did not have a great game in the last outing we are going to stick with him as he has scored 420 runs in this calendar year and is the leading run scorer for his side which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Joe Root to be England’ top batter

Joe Root continued his sensational form in the last outing as he scored a brilliant double century. With 1248 runs thus far, he is the leading run scorer in Tests in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Pakistan vs England Top Bowlers

Aamer Jamal to be Pakistan’ top bowler

Pakistan has struggled in the bowling department which has been the main reason for their downfall this year. Of all the bowlers in the squad Aamer Jamal has taken the most wickets in this calendar year which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.

Jack Leach to be England’ top bowler

Jack Leach only played three test matches prior to this series but he turned out to be a revelation as he bagged seven wickets in the last game which makes him our top pick in the upcoming game.