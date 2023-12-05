Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Match Prediction HYD 99 % Chance of Winning MEG 1 % Place a bet Parimatch 1.00 Bet Welcome bonus: 150% up to 30,000 INR Melbet 1.14 Bet Welcome bonus: Up to 155,000 INR Megapari 1.118 Bet Welcome bonus: 130% up to 26,000 INR Hyderabad and Meghalaya will lock horns in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time on December 5, 2023. Their clash will take place at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur, at 9:00 A.M IST.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Chances of Winning

Hyderabad has had a middling season so far with three wins out of six encounters. Their last match against Vidarbha was a success as they won the toss and elected to field first. Vidarbha ended up posting a total of 286/8 but Hyderabad had no trouble in chasing it down. They were 159/1 at the 29-over stage when the match was interrupted by rain, and they ended up winning by 30 runs (VJD method).

Meghalaya has had a terrible season so far but they managed to salvage it by claiming their first win against Manipur in their previous encounter. They won the toss and elected to field first, and Manipur scored 248/9. However, Meghalaya was at 171/3 by the 34 over stage when the match was truncated due to the rain, and they won by 33 runs (VJD method).

Hyderabad chance of winning - 99%

Meghalaya chance of winning - 1%

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Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Betting Tips

Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad’s opener, has been showcasing brilliant form as he leads the run charts of his team with 390 runs in six innings which includes a half-century and two centuries. He has been quite dominant within the team given that the second highest run-getter is Rahul Singh, their skipper, with 256 runs in six innings. Rahul Buddhi is not far behind as he has amassed 241 runs in five innings. Kartikeya Kak leads the bowling attack with eleven wickets, followed by Ravi Teja who has captured seven wickets.

Kishan Lyngdoh is the leading batsman for Meghalaya so far, having accumulated 240 runs in five innings. Trailing closely behind is Nakul Verma, their wicket-keeper batsman, who has scored 216 runs in six innings. They are the major contributors with the bat within the team. Dippu Sangma, their skipper, is the top wicket-taker with nine wickets in five innings, followed closely by Nafees Siddique with eight wickets in just four innings.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Toss Prediction

The match will be held at Jaipuria Vidyalaya Ground, Jaipur. The previous match held at this venue was between Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra. The latter won the toss and elected to field first, and this decision seems to have paid off as they were able to limit Chhattisgarh’s scoring to 194/9 by the end of 50 overs. Maharashtra breezed past Chhattisgarh in just 36.5 overs, emerging victorious by seven wickets. Considering this result, it seems highly likely that the toss winner of the upcoming match could opt to bowl first.

Weather Report

The weather at Jaipur is predicted to be rather sunny on the day of the match with a minimal 10% chance of rainfall. The temperature is expected to remain around 24 degrees Celsius.

Hyderabad Player List

Rahul Singh (c), Tilak Varma, Tanmay Agarwal, Chama Milind, Rakshan Readdi, Kartikeya Kak, Nitesh Reddy, Pragnay Reddy, Ravi Teja, Rohit Rayudu, Chandan Sahani, Tanay Thyagarajan, Bhavesh Seth, Rahul Buddhi, Elligaram Sanketh, Nitin Sai Yadav, Aravelly Avanish.

Predicted Playing XI

Tanmay Agarwal Batter Rohit Rayudu All-rounder Rahul Singh (C) Batter Pragnay Reddy Wicket-keeper Tanay Thyagarajan All-rounder Nitesh Reddy All-rounder Rahul Buddhi Batter Ravi Teja Bowler Rakshan Readdi Bowler Kartikeya Kak Bowler Nitin Sai Yadav Bowler

Hyderabad Team Form

Hyderabad has been in decent form as they have displayed average performance until now.

Meghalaya Player List

Dippu Sangma (c), Akash Choudhary, Rajesh Bishnoi, Kishan Lyngdoh, Tanmay Mishra, Nakul Verma, Raj Biswa, Anish Charak, Sanvert Kurkalang, Lakhan Singh, Larry Sangma, Bamanbha Shangpliang, Nafees Siddique, Swarajeet Das, Jaskirat Singh Sachdev.

Predicted Playing XI

Raj Biswa All-rounder Nakul Verma Wicket-keeper Swarajeet Das All-rounder Jaskirat Singh Sachdev Batter Tanmay Mishra Batter Larry Sangma Batter Dippu Sangma (C) All-rounder Kishan Lyngdoh All-rounder Rajesh Bishnoi Bowler Nafees Siddique Bowler Anish Charak Bowler

Meghalaya Team Form

Meghalaya has been in terrible shape and are not in a position to overcome Hyderabad.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Head-to-Head

Hyderabad and Meghalaya have never played against each other in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and, therefore, no head-to-head record exists between the teams.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Betting Odds

Tanmay Agarwal to score a half-century against Meghalaya

Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad’s opening batsman, has been incredibly consistent and reliable so far. Given that he has amassed 390 runs in just six innings so far, he is exhibiting excellent form. He scored a half-century against Vidarbha in their last match. Previously, he amassed a ton against Maharashtra, having scored 103 runs from 117 balls and 112 runs from 108 balls against Jharkhand. In his matches against Chandigarh and Services, he narrowly missed out on half-centuries since he scored 49 runs from 51 deliveries and 45 runs from 62 deliveries, respectively. He has been performing in a league of his own and can absolutely be relied upon to score yet another half-century in the upcoming match considering his current trajectory.

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Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Best Batters

Tanmay Agarwal to be Hyderabad’s Best Batter

Tanmay Agarwal, Hyderabad’s opening batsman, seems to be in incredible shape at the moment. He has amassed 390 runs in six innings so far, making him their leading run-getter. He was their top performing batter in the last match against Vidarbha, having scored 77 runs from 77 deliveries, giving him a strike rate of 100.00. He hit seven boundaries and two 6s during his innings. He can absolutely be relied upon to continue as their top batsman.

Nakul Verma to be Meghalaya’s Best Batter

Nakul Verma, Meghalaya’s wicket-keeper and top order batsman, is currently their second highest run scorer with 216 runs in six innings. He was their top batsman against Manipur in their recent encounter as he narrowly missed out on a half-century, scoring 49 runs from 75 deliveries. He seems to be in good form at the moment and could be their premier batsman in the next match as well.

Hyderabad vs Meghalaya Best Bowlers

Kartikeya Kak to be Hyderabad’s Best Bowler

Kartikeya Kak is Hyderabad’s leading wicket-taker at the moment with eleven wickets in six innings. He was tied as their top wicket-taker in the previous match against Vidarbha, wherein he delivered eight overs and conceded 52 runs, resulting in an economy rate of 6.50. He captured two wickets during the process. Considering his wicket-taking prowess, there is a good chance he could be their best bowler once again.

Nafees Siddique to be Meghalaya’s Best Bowler

Nafees Siddique stands as Meghalaya’s second highest wicket-taker, having bagged eight wickets in four innings. He was also their second highest wicket-taker in their previous match against Manipur, wherein he delivered ten overs, conceded 52 runs and bowled a maiden over which translated to an economy rate of 5.20. He captured two wickets during his spell and can be anticipated to emerge as their standout bowler in the next match.