Florentino Perez News

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Florentino Perez criticises Barcelona and La Liga officiating

Florentino Perez criticises Barcelona and La Liga officiating

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  • football
Real Madrid Eyes Haaland as Vinicius Transfer Rumors Grow

Real Madrid Eyes Haaland as Vinicius Transfer Rumors Grow

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Never said its over between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, admits Florentino Perez

Never said its over between Kylian Mbappe and Real Madrid, admits Florentino Perez

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Nobody wants it Super League except those who think that football is about money, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

Nobody wants it Super League except those who think that football is about money, asserts Aleksander Ceferin

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Reports | Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with over new contract

Reports | Kylian Mbappe and Paris Saint-Germain are in talks with over new contract

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Super League is project that will implement financial controls which are respected, asserts Florentino Perez

Super League is project that will implement financial controls which are respected, asserts Florentino Perez

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Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this, asserts Leonardo

Real Madrid cannot continue to behave like this, asserts Leonardo

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Hope everything over Kylian Mbappe would be solved by January 1, says Florentino Perez

Hope everything over Kylian Mbappe would be solved by January 1, says Florentino Perez

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UEFA confirm they will be making formal appeal to higher court in Super League case

UEFA confirm they will be making formal appeal to higher court in Super League case

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Have feeling that Barcelona have inferiority complex regarding Real Madrid, proclaims Javier Tebas

Have feeling that Barcelona have inferiority complex regarding Real Madrid, proclaims Javier Tebas

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Reports | Real Madrid submit second bid worth €180 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe

Reports | Real Madrid submit second bid worth €180 million to PSG for Kylian Mbappe

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  • football
Reports | Real Madrid make opening bid of €160m for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

Reports | Real Madrid make opening bid of €160m for PSG’s Kylian Mbappe

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Real Madrid to take civil and criminal legal action against La Liga and CVC over €2.7 billion deal

Real Madrid to take civil and criminal legal action against La Liga and CVC over €2.7 billion deal

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Super League | Impossible to leave a binding contract, asserts Florentino Perez

Super League | Impossible to leave a binding contract, asserts Florentino Perez

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Never wanted to leave Real Madrid but they pulled contract offer, proclaims Sergio Ramos

Never wanted to leave Real Madrid but they pulled contract offer, proclaims Sergio Ramos

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UEFA delay disciplinary sanctions against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

UEFA delay disciplinary sanctions against Barcelona, Real Madrid and Juventus

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Super League was not coup d’etat but warning cry for system on verge of collapse, asserts Andrea Agnelli

Super League was not coup d’etat but warning cry for system on verge of collapse, asserts Andrea Agnelli

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Real Madrid confirm that Carlo Ancelotti has re-signed with them on three year contract

Real Madrid confirm that Carlo Ancelotti has re-signed with them on three year contract

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Left Real Madrid because I feel club no longer has faith in me, admits Zinedine Zidane

Left Real Madrid because I feel club no longer has faith in me, admits Zinedine Zidane

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Reports | Real Madrid closing in on move for former Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos

Reports | Real Madrid closing in on move for former Lille Sporting Director Luis Campos

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Real Madrid confirm that Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as their manager

Real Madrid confirm that Zinedine Zidane has stepped down as their manager

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Super League | Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona hit back after UFEA open disciplinary proceedings

Super League | Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona hit back after UFEA open disciplinary proceedings

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Reports | Zinedine Zidane set to resign as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect

Reports | Zinedine Zidane set to resign as Real Madrid manager with immediate effect

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Super League | Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defend Super League plans despite UEFA threat

Super League | Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus defend Super League plans despite UEFA threat

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Barcelona's position is one of caution but Super League is necessity, asserts Joan Laporta

Barcelona's position is one of caution but Super League is necessity, asserts Joan Laporta

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All 12 clubs are still there and they haven’t left Super League yet, proclaims Florentino Perez

All 12 clubs are still there and they haven’t left Super League yet, proclaims Florentino Perez

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Atletico Madrid confirm that they have withdrawn from the Super League

Atletico Madrid confirm that they have withdrawn from the Super League

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  • football