Mohamed Salah News

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Harry KaneJude BellinghamErling HaalandNeymarJulian NagelsmannJurgen KloppMarcus RashfordKylian MbappeRobert LewandowskiCristiano RonaldoRomelu LukakuLionel MessiGabriel MartinelliCasemiroKai HavertzCarlo AncelottiJesse MarschEnzo MarescaJulian AlvarezAlexander IsakSunil ChhetriViktor GyokeresPeleKevin De BruyneLuka ModricDavor SukerAl HilalRaphinhaMarc CucurellaBhaichung BhutiaMartin OdegaardJose MourinhoOusmane DembeleThomas MullerPep GuardiolaGabriel MagalhaesJoao PedroLautaro MartinezHansi FlickRoberto MartinezRodrigo De PaulSir Alex FergusonFederico ValverdeFerran TorresMichael OwenMauricio PochettinoMohamed SalahFlorentino PerezAnthony GordonVinicius JuniorDiego SimeoneFabio ParaticiArne SlotVincent KompanyThomas TuchelPhil FodenNicolas OtamendiJoan LaportaWayne RooneyTrent Alexander ArnoldFabrizio RomanoLionel ScaloniGianluigi DonnarumaRonald KoemanPedriLothar MatthausFabio CapelloLuis SuarezRonaldinhoRonaldo NazarioKarim BenzemaJames RodriguezRuben NevesAngel Di MariaXabi AlonsoOleksandr ZinchenkoAleksandar MitrovicRuben AmorimRyan GravenberchRodrygoNico WilliamsMarc Andre Ter StegenDani OlmoSergio RamosBukayo SakaKarim AdeyemiDusan VlahovicLucas PaquetaUli HoenessIbrahima KonateWilliam SalibaFrank LampardBernardo SilvaAdrien RabiotMassimiliano AllegriJadon SanchoBruno FernandesHarry MaguireIdrissa Gana GueyeThibaut Courtois
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Cristiano Ronaldo Open to Salah Move but Focused on Title Race

Cristiano Ronaldo Open to Salah Move but Focused on Title Race

  • news
  • football
Mohamed Salah’s Reduced Role Under Arne Slot Raises Concerns at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah’s Reduced Role Under Arne Slot Raises Concerns at Liverpool

  • news
  • football
McAllister Explains Salahs Dip in Form and Urges Him to Stay at Liverpool

McAllister Explains Salahs Dip in Form and Urges Him to Stay at Liverpool

  • news
  • football
Qatar Football Festival Returns in March 2026

Qatar Football Festival Returns in March 2026

  • news
  • football
Mohamed Salah Future Remains Uncertain at Liverpool

Mohamed Salah Future Remains Uncertain at Liverpool

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  • football
Liverpool Push for Antoine Semenyo as Camavinga Bid Planned

Liverpool Push for Antoine Semenyo as Camavinga Bid Planned

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  • football
Liverpool Eye Jarrod Bowen as Potential Salah Successor

Liverpool Eye Jarrod Bowen as Potential Salah Successor

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  • football
Liverpool End Losing Streak with 2-0 Win Over Aston Villa in England Premier League

Liverpool End Losing Streak with 2-0 Win Over Aston Villa in England Premier League

  • news
  • football
Mohamed Salah Dismisses Al-Ahly Transfer Rumours Amid Liverpool Struggles

Mohamed Salah Dismisses Al-Ahly Transfer Rumours Amid Liverpool Struggles

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  • football
Liverpool’s Fourth Straight League Defeat as Brentford Triumph 3-2 in England Premier League

Liverpool’s Fourth Straight League Defeat as Brentford Triumph 3-2 in England Premier League

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  • football
Watch Out Liverpools Rise Without English Presence in the England Premier League

Watch Out Liverpools Rise Without English Presence in the England Premier League

  • news
  • football
Liverpool Celebrate 20th Premier League Title in Style at Anfield

Liverpool Celebrate 20th Premier League Title in Style at Anfield

  • news
  • football
Salah and Kane Compete for European Golden Boot 2024-25

Salah and Kane Compete for European Golden Boot 2024-25

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  • football
Mohamed Salah Cryptic Post Sparks Contract Speculation

Mohamed Salah Cryptic Post Sparks Contract Speculation

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  • football
Mohamed Salah Offered to Barcelona Amid $54M Saudi Deal!

Mohamed Salah Offered to Barcelona Amid $54M Saudi Deal!

  • news
  • football
Mohammed Salah Future Uncertain Despite Liverpool Dominance in Premier League

Mohammed Salah Future Uncertain Despite Liverpool Dominance in Premier League

  • news
  • football
Watch Erling Haaland Reaction after Liverpool Stuns Man City to Extend Premier League Lead

Watch Erling Haaland Reaction after Liverpool Stuns Man City to Extend Premier League Lead

  • news
  • football
Liverpool Extends Lead with Victory Over Manchester City

Liverpool Extends Lead with Victory Over Manchester City

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  • football
Liverpool Edges Past Wolves 2-1 to Extend Premier League Lead

Liverpool Edges Past Wolves 2-1 to Extend Premier League Lead

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  • football
Liverpool Transfer Puzzle as Salah Future Remains Uncertain Amid $69M Release Clause Alert

Liverpool Transfer Puzzle as Salah Future Remains Uncertain Amid $69M Release Clause Alert

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  • football
Mohamed Salah Overtakes Frank Lampard in All-Time Premier League Goal Scoring Charts

Mohamed Salah Overtakes Frank Lampard in All-Time Premier League Goal Scoring Charts

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  • football
Is Mohamed Salah PSG Move Dependent on Neymar Exit?

Is Mohamed Salah PSG Move Dependent on Neymar Exit?

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  • football
Watch IShowSpeed Hilariously Pretend to Be Marcus Rashford, Leaves Women in Guatemala Stunned!

Watch IShowSpeed Hilariously Pretend to Be Marcus Rashford, Leaves Women in Guatemala Stunned!

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  • football
Virgil van Dijk Reflects on Liverpool's 2-2 Draw with Man Utd and Plans to Learn From It

Virgil van Dijk Reflects on Liverpool's 2-2 Draw with Man Utd and Plans to Learn From It

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  • football
Transfer Alert: Liverpool Monitoring Salah Replacement, Agent Reveals January Plans

Transfer Alert: Liverpool Monitoring Salah Replacement, Agent Reveals January Plans

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  • football
UEFA Champions League: Salah Reveals Wenger's Insightful Advice at Anfield

UEFA Champions League: Salah Reveals Wenger's Insightful Advice at Anfield

  • news
  • football
Mohamed Salah Sets Sights on Trophies as Liverpool Aim for Glory in English Premier League

Mohamed Salah Sets Sights on Trophies as Liverpool Aim for Glory in English Premier League

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  • football